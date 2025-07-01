Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., is flanked by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., the GOP whip, left, and Finance Committee Chairman Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, speaks to reporters after passage of the budget reconciliation package of President Donald Trump's signature bill of big tax breaks and spending cuts, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

WASHINGTON — Republican leaders are pushing to vote as early as Wednesday evening to pass President Donald Trump’s domestic agenda just one day after the megabill advanced the Senate in a lengthy and dramatic vote.

Top GOP leaders informed lawmakers they would reconvene on the House floor at 9 a.m. Wednesday to begin debate on the megabill containing Trump’s policies on the border, energy, national defense and tax reform.

However, timing on when the chamber may vote on final passage is unclear as a growing number of House Republicans come out against the altered package, potentially putting the bill at risk.

“I think this is a travesty that the Senate is going to risk the ability of us to deliver for the American people,” Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, a main holdout in the House, said on Tuesday.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, takes his seat as the House Rules Committee prepares President Donald Trump's signature bill of big tax breaks and spending cuts to go to the House floor, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

The Senate passed its version of the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” on Tuesday morning, making a number of significant changes to policies on green energy, Medicaid, and other tax-related provisions that had already passed the House weeks prior.

Those changes angered fiscal conservatives in the House, particularly those in the Freedom Caucus, who now warn they’ll oppose the measure unless it returns to the deep spending cuts originally passed by the lower chamber.

“The House budget framework was clear: no new deficit spending in the One Big Beautiful Bill,” the Freedom Caucus said in a joint statement. “The Senate must make major changes and should at least be in the ballpark of compliance with the agreed upon House budget framework. Republicans must do better.”

While the House-passed version of the reconciliation bill approved deep cuts to Medicaid and green energy tax credits, among other things, the measure advanced by the Senate on Tuesday eased many of those phaseouts to be less aggressive over the next decade — angering several GOP lawmakers who say it does not go far enough to reduce the nation’s deficit.

In this image from video from Senate Television, Vice President JD Vance, seated center, breaks a 50-50 tie to push President Donald Trump’s big tax breaks and spending cuts bill over the top, on the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Washington. | Senate Television via Associated Press

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., another Freedom Caucus member, even went so far as to file an amendment on Tuesday that would effectively “delete” the entirety of the Senate bill to replace it with the original bill — signaling opposition to the product being brought to the floor in the coming days.

Ogles expressed frustration with the Senate parliamentarian, the nonpartisan adviser who stripped out several of the House’s most controversial proposals on the basis they did not adhere to strict budgetary rules.

“I don’t work for the Senate parliamentarian. I work for the PEOPLE,” Ogles said in a post on X. “The Senate’s version of the Big Beautiful Bill guts key Trump provisions—all at the behest of an unelected parliamentarian.”

To be sure, Republicans have an uphill battle over the coming days as top party leaders push to get the full package approved and sent to Trump’s desk by the Fourth of July on Friday. Several holdouts say lawmakers should make more time to negotiate the details, but GOP leaders are adamant to complete the process by the holiday weekend.