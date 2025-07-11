Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., center, surrounded by fellow Republicans, signs President Donald Trump's signature bill of tax breaks and spending cuts, Thursday, July 3, 2025, at the Capitol in Washington.

It’s the first week back on the Hill after Republicans passed President Donald Trump’s domestic agenda, a huge win for the party that offers them a number of policy wins they can use for campaign fodder in the 2026 election.

But the aftermath so far has been quiet — and there’s a lurking question of “What now?” For Republican leaders, they’re already looking to their next massive piece of legislation.

The Big Idea

Reconciliation 2.0: What comes next?

Even before Congress finalized the first reconciliation bill, Republican leaders were already publicizing plans for a second — possibly even a third — spending package over the next year and a half.

“The reconciliation bill was a big, giant leap forward, but we’re gonna do this again,” House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told Fox News last week. “We’re gonna have a second reconciliation package in the fall, and a third in the spring of next year.”

It’s an ambitious plan — but so was getting this first package to Trump’s desk by the Fourth of July, which he and other GOP leaders managed to do.

The first package included the president’s top priorities related to border security, national defense, tax reform and more. So what would a second package focus on?

Hint: The things they weren’t able to tuck into the first one.

During a press call this week, House Budget Chairman Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, told reporters there are a number of provisions that didn’t make it into the first bill that they will try to rework so that it’s eligible for the reconciliation process.

“There may be a longer list of things that were kicked out by the Senate parliamentarian as noncompliant with the Byrd rule — I think we should make another run at that and look for ways to structure the provisions so that it’s more fundamentally budgetary in impact and policy,” Arrington told us.

Let’s take a step back: Under the reconciliation process, all provisions in the massive package must adhere to what is known as the “Byrd rule,” which prohibits policies that are unrelated to budget changes or that outweigh budgetary effects. If the provisions comply, they are no longer subject to the 60-vote filibuster and can be passed in a simple majority vote.

During what is called a “Byrd Bath” here on Capitol Hill, there were several provisions stripped from the spending package after the parliamentarian ruled they did not comply.

Arrington specifically pointed to two Medicaid provisions that are likely to be reworked for a second reconciliation bill: blocking federal funds from being used for gender transition procedures as well as allowing illegal immigrants to access health care benefits.

“I don’t think we spent enough time to look for a pathway to success (for) them, and that’s sort of the landscape, as I see it, of the opportunities in another reconciliation bill,” Arrington said.

Other provisions could be included as well, although Republicans haven’t made specific plans. But their goal is to get those fast-tracked packages through Congress before the midterm elections next year.

Why? The beauty of the reconciliation process is that it really only works when your party controls the White House and both chambers of Congress. Republicans hold small majorities in the House and Senate, meaning they could lose their ability to pass party-line legislation by 2027.

So, we’ll see. But I expect there will be more overnight sessions and hourslong votes to look forward to!

Stories driving the week

Green energy watch: A group of Senate Republicans, including Utah Sen. John Curtis, are cautiously watching to see if a recent executive order will undo progress to temporarily preserve green energy tax credits in President Donald Trump’s massive tax package. Utah delegation weighs in: The four House Republicans wrote a joint op-ed in the Deseret News explaining their votes for Trump’s reconciliation bill: “In Utah, we believe in the value of hard work, raising strong families, and building communities that last. The One Big, Beautiful Bill supports those values and will make Utah and America stronger.” Secret Service suspension : Six agents have been suspended following what has been called a massive security failure, the assassination attempt against President Donald Trump nearly a year ago in Butler, Pennsylvania. Read more from our very own Emma Pitts.

Utah lawmakers look to next priorities

As lawmakers take their first real sigh of relief this year, they now have the opportunity to start focusing on their individual priorities before turning to another reconciliation bill.

I took time this week to check in with some of our Utah legislators to see what they’ll be looking at over the next few months.

Sen. Mike Lee, who leads the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, tells me he’ll be busy overseeing confirmation hearings and markups for different Trump administration nominees at the departments of Energy and Interior.

“Before August, we’ll be working to pass the rescissions package sent by the White House, making billions of dollars in spending cuts permanent for American taxpayers,” Lee also told me, referring to the $9.4 billion spending cuts package the Senate will vote on next week. “The Senate will also be confirming scores of President Trump’s nominees.”

Meanwhile on the House side, Rep. Blake Moore tells me he’ll be busy focusing on all the must-pass pieces of legislation that have to be finished by the end of the summer: appropriations bills, the Farm Bill, the National Defense Authorization Act, and more.

“Summer is also a particularly busy time for my team and me in terms of constituent services, with district events, passport help, roundtable discussions with local officials, and more,” he tells me. “I’m excited to spend a lot of time throughout the 1st District during the August district work period after delivering the largest tax relief for working families in history.”

Rep. Burgess Owens also shared his plans with me, specifically mentioning priorities for his constituents in the 4th District. Most notably, he said he wants to ensure the provisions in the Big Beautiful Bill Act, particularly the ones dealing with education, are delivered.

“That means ensuring every Utah student receives a quality education and making sure hardworking families, seniors, and small businesses see relief, whether it’s higher wages, lower costs, and no taxes on tips, overtime, or Social Security,” Owens said. “I’ll also continue advancing the America First agenda: cutting waste, fraud, and abuse through rescission packages, making America’s colleges and universities great again.”

They’ll have just two weeks to get a head start on those priorities before lawmakers head home for the August recess.

— Cami Mondeaux

Quick hits

From the Hill: PBS and NPR might be saved from Trump’s push for spending cuts. … Biden doctor refuses questions in closed-door congressional testimony. … Mike Lee claims judicial abuse in Planned Parenthood lawsuit.

From the White House: Where Trump and immigration stand nearly six months in. … White House sues California over transgender athletes in girls’ sports. … Trump administration releases no new Jeffrey Epstein information, says no ‘client list’ exists.

From the courts: Judge blocks Trump’s end to birthright citizenship again. … Trump can move forward with federal layoffs, Supreme Court says. … Doctors sue to protect vaccination guidelines for children, pregnant women.

What’s next

After a week off, the House is back next week. The Senate is also in.

The Senate will focus on passing Trump’s $9.4 billion spending cuts request. Depending on if they make any changes, that package could be tossed back to the House before the July 18 deadline. Read more about that here.

