Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, speaks to reporters following his White House meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

They’re known as the rabble-rousers on campus. And they like it that way.

The House Freedom Caucus has cemented a reputation as rebellious, confrontational, stubborn and unyielding. In conversations I’ve had with several of these members over the last few years, it’s become clear they want to have influence in Washington.

And so far, they’ve definitely been able to disrupt the process. They’ve continually delayed votes, lengthened out negotiations, and almost threatened key pieces of the party’s agenda in order to get assurances from GOP leadership.

But this has struck a nerve with the White House.

While signing the bipartisan GENIUS Act recently, President Donald Trump seemed to acknowledge these ever-present holdouts: “I am so tired of making phone calls at 2, 3, 4 o’clock in the morning, getting calls from our great speaker (saying), ‘Sir, we have 12 hard nos.’”

President Donald Trump signs the GENIUS Act, a bill that regulates stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency, in the East Room of the White House, Friday, July 18, 2025, in Washington. | Alex Brandon, Associated Press

“They just want a little love,” he said. “Unfortunately, it’s always the same — always the same 12 people.”

Those people? Usually members of the Freedom Caucus.

But they don’t necessarily view it as an adversarial relationship. For some of them, it’s to ensure they get their questions answered and they are involved in the process.

“The president has a strategy, and he wins every dadgum time,” Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett, who is not officially part of the Freedom Caucus but often aligns with their views, told me on the Capitol steps last week. “And you might say something bad about him, but you can’t say that he’s not a winner.”

He detailed what those last-minute meetings look like: “I was in a meeting with (House Majority Whip Tom) Emmer and the speaker and 12 other Republicans. (Trump) calls in, answers all our questions, and we get it.”

But Burchett, along with his fellow holdouts, have developed another reputation that is the opposite of what they’re going for. Even though they threaten to tank legislation, they’ve ended up voting for the bills nearly every time.

So, it’s given them this track record of folding to Trump’s pressure.

But that’s not how they’d put it. Instead, they point to some final-hour negotiations that have led to major deals with the Trump administration.

The strategy goes like this, a source deeply familiar with the caucus tells me: You have to negotiate to a yes. What does that mean? Withhold support until you can secure an agreement that flips your support.

That strategy has been explained by Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Harris, R-Md., in recent weeks — where he argues he won’t vote for anything he doesn’t like (and he hasn’t) but he won’t make it impossible to reach a deal.

Chairman of the House Freedom Caucus Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., speaks to reporters outside the White House after a meeting with President Donald Trump, Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Washington, with Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas; Harris; Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.; and Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa. | Evan Vucci, Associated Press

“The idea that the House Freedom Caucus is ‘ineffective’ is laughable,” Anna Adamian, the spokesperson for the Freedom Caucus, told me. “The left and their media allies may not like it, but we’ve been the driving force behind real conservative wins — cutting wasteful spending, clawing back billions in taxpayer dollars, and holding Washington accountable. If we were truly ‘ineffective,’ reporters wouldn’t camp outside our meetings until 10 p.m. hoping for updates. The truth is simple: we’re effective enough to scare the swamp, and that’s why they attack us.”

For example, a recent executive order directing the federal government to be aggressive in its task to roll back clean energy subsidies raised eyebrows among some moderates who had just negotiated a deal to temporarily preserve those credits.

And as it turns out, that executive order was given as part of assurances to Freedom Caucus members to win their support for the full tax reconciliation package, a lawmaker engaged in the talks told me.

“Look at the scoreboard,” one lawmaker told me. “There’s a reason mods were enraged about green scam subsidies.”

Others in the caucus were more willing to embrace the “folding” characterization — but not the way critics would use it.

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., a key holdout on almost every major piece of legislation so far this year, put it to me this way: “The reputation of being a ‘holdout’ then folding is true. The reason is simple: We will always hold out to make bills more conservative and for further spending reductions.”

“Why do we get meetings with President Trump?” he went on. “Because we are bargaining for the same goals and aspirations for America, we are not asking for funding for our individual projects or states.”

Federal Reserve building named after prominent Utahn at center of Jerome Powell fight

A government building named after a prominent Utahn has become a leading factor in Republicans’ fight to fire Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, accusing the central bank chief of making false statements related to the building’s renovations and amenities.

The accusations focus on the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building, named after the Utah native who served as the Federal Reserve chairman from 1934 to 1948.

Trump and Powell toured the building on Thursday, where they gave an awkward press briefing. As Trump spoke about the cost of the renovations going up, Powell frowned and shook his head.

Last week, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., announced she would refer Powell to the Department of Justice on criminal charges, accusing him of lying under oath about the renovations at the Eccles building.

“Chairman Powell knowingly misled both Congress and executive branch officials about the true nature of a taxpayer-funded project,” Luna said in a post on X. “Lying under oath is a serious offense— especially from someone tasked with overseeing our monetary system and public trust.”

Luna listed a number of statements Powell made while testifying before the Senate in June, specifically in reference to the Eccles Building.

For example, Powell denied there is any “VIP dining room” or “special elevators” or “new water features” or “roof terrace gardens.” But, Luna claimed, a final submission to the National Capital Planning Commission by the Federal Reserve indicates all of those features are present.

Luna also cited testimony from Powell that the Eccles Building has never been renovated, arguing the Federal Reserve Board conducted a thorough renovation of the building from 1999 to 2003, which she claimed included the replacement of the roof and “a full refurbishing of interior and courtyard spaces.”

The Federal Reserve Board Building is seen as it undergoes renovations, June 10, 2025, in Washington, D.C. | Pablo Martinez Monsivais, Associated Press

The latest escalation marks a bigger fight among Republicans to find any reason they can to fire Powell, who was originally appointed by President Donald Trump during his first term but has now come under criticism for his stances on interest rate policy and his handling of inflation.

The renovations of the Federal Reserve buildings have become an easy target.

Trump allies have pushed for an investigation into the costs of restoration at the Fed headquarters, which have reached about $2.5 billion.

Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought has blamed the high prices on wasteful spending, writing in a letter to Powell in July that the renovation project has been an “ostentatious overhaul.”

Powell, for his part, has defended the upgrades — arguing the “terrace gardens” are merely green roofs and that the “special elevators” simply feature accommodations for disabled users.

Whether this investigation will be used to actually oust Powell remains to be seen. But it reveals ongoing efforts by Republicans to remove him from the position by any means necessary.

What’s next

The House is out until after Labor Day. The Senate is in this week (and possibly next weekend) before heading home for the August recess as well.

When they return: Expect the Epstein drama to continue… and keep your eyes on the Oct. 1 deadline to fund the government. As always, feel free to reach out to me by email with story ideas or questions you have for lawmakers. And follow me on X for breaking news and timely developments from the Hill.