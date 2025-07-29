WASHINGTON — Democrats are dropping their bids to run for the open Senate seat in North Carolina, clearing the way for former Gov. Roy Cooper in what the party views as its best chance to flip a seat in the upper chamber next November.

Cooper formally launched his Senate bid on Monday, making official what Democrats had hoped for months: that the political powerhouse who has previously bested Republicans in close statewide elections can deliver the party a much-needed win. Cooper’s candidacy comes as Republicans continue to search for a nominee in what is likely to be one of the most competitive Senate races in the 2026 cycle.

“Right now, our country is facing a moment as fragile as any I can remember, and the decisions we make in the next election will determine if we even have a middle class in America anymore,” Cooper said in an announcement video on Monday.

The long-expected Senate run has already shifted the tide for Democrats, with other interested candidates announcing they would withdraw from the race to instead back Cooper.

Former Rep. Wiley Nickel, who announced his own candidacy in April, said he would suspend his campaign on Tuesday morning, just one day after Cooper entered the fold.

“I proudly endorse Governor Cooper for US Senate and look forward to doing everything I can to help him flip this Senate seat from red to blue,” Nickel said in a statement. “I’ve still got a lot of work left to do; that part hasn’t changed. Public service is a part of who I am and you’ll hear more from me soon.”

Rep. Don Davis, D-N.C., has also considered a run for the Senate seat, although Cooper’s presence in the race now makes it unclear if he’ll formally launch a bid.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper greets people, Oct. 3, 2024, in Boone, N.C., in the aftermath of hurricane Helene. | Chris Carlson, Associated Press

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., announced in June that he would not run for reelection, surprising many of his Republican colleagues and setting the stage for what is considered one of the most competitive races of the midterm cycle. The seat is rated as a “tossup” by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report and Democrats view it as their best opportunity to flip a Senate seat in 2026.

RNC co-Chairman Michael Whatley is reportedly planning to launch a bid after co-chair Lara Trump announced last week she would not throw her hat in the ring. No Republicans have officially announced as of Tuesday.

There are 35 seats up for reelection in the Senate next November, with 13 currently held by Democrats and 22 held by Republicans. Of those, seven will be open seats after the incumbent announced they would not run for reelection.

Tillis’ is among the most competitive, along with the Michigan seat currently held by Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., who was the first to reveal he would not run for another term in January. Peters’ seat is also considered a tossup.