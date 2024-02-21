INN Between resident Paul Youngblood is cared for near the end of his life by a death doula, Kimberly Peterson, No One Dies Alone volunteer Amy Leininger and his grandson, Sylys Dye, at the inn in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. The INN Between creates a comfortable place to die for those without homes.

The Deseret News frequently receives industry recognition, and just this month the staff learned the publication earned a prestigious international award.

Linea Trottier is comforted by her friend and INN Between resident Taylor Moore following a memorial service for her twin sister, Lisa, at The Inn Between in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Lisa Trottier was the 114th resident at the inn to die since it first opened in 2015. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Staff photojournalist Laura Seitz placed first in the “Daily Life Picture Story” category in the Pictures of the Year International, or POY, competition for her photos from the powerful “The place where no one dies alone” story published last September, written by reporter Lois Collins.

Jon O’Rourke in his room at The INN Between in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. A former plumber, he battled rheumatic heart disease at the inn before being transferred to a nursing home due to frequent falls. Though he had planned to die in hospice there, the inn staff couldn’t manage his ambulatory needs. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The oldest and most prestigious photojournalism competition in the world, POY annually recognizes excellence in photojournalism, online storytelling and visual editing. POY is committed to engaging citizens with great documentary work by hosting educational programs and public exhibitions. When someone enters the POY competition, their work is recognized worldwide and becomes part of their collective visual history.

INN Between residents watch as Wiscombe Memorial’s removal technician Bryce Beesley removes Paul Youngblood from the inn on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Youngblood had been a resident at the Inn since April. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The POY competition is a program of the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute at the University of Missouri School of Journalism.