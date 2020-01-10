Stages, sites set for 2020 Tour of Utah

The nine sites and stages for the 2020 Tour of Utah have been chosen.

This year’s event, which runs Aug. 3-9, will begin in Herriman on Aug. 3. Stage 2 the next day will begin at the doTerra headquarters in Pleasant Grove and end in Provo.

Stage 3 (Aug. 5) will take place in Payson, with Stage 4 (Aug. 6) running from Woodward Park City to Snowbird Resort and Stage 5 (Aug. 7) in downtown Ogden.

The final two stages in the weeklong race go back to the canyon and include Canyons Village at Park City Mountain hosting Stage 6 (Aug. 8) and the final stage Aug. 9 taking place in Park City — the eighth time the race finishes in the resort town.

Herriman and the doTerra headquarters are making their inaugural Tour of Utah appearances, as is the stage through downtown Ogden.

“Our designation as a UCI ProSeries race by the international cycling federation is new, but the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah remains a crowd favorite and one of the most successful races in North America,” John Kimball, managing director of the Tour of Utah, said in a news release. “We are fortunate to have welcoming host venues that roll out the red carpet, picturesque courses that show beauty and brawn, and a very supportive cycling community that enjoys watching great athletes. We look forward to bringing the Tour of Utah to the state and the world in August.”