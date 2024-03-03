Kanab celebrates their 2A state championship win against South Sevier at the Larry H. Miller field at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 13, 2023. The No. 6 Cowboys finished off an incredible run through the state tournament with a dominant 10-2 victory over the No. 1 and defending 2A champion South Sevier Rams.

The 2024 high school baseball season is scheduled to get underway this week for teams in Class 2A, but it could be another slow start to the season as Mother Nature reminded everyone that it’s still winter in much of the state this weekend. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 2A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There is one new baseball coach in 2A this year: Chad Avery (Gunnison Valley).

Here are the 2A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. Duchesne Eagles

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Ryan Goodliffe (7th year).

2023 record: 20-8 (second in Region 2A East with a 9-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 2A.

2023 postseason: 4-2 record, Eliminated by San Juan in 2A bracket play.

2023 offense: 7.5 rpg (No. 5 in 2A)

2023 defense: 4.0 rpg (No. 4 in 2A)

Additional info not provided

2. Grand Red Devils

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Keith Carroll (3rd year).

2023 record: 7-18 (fifth in Region 12 with a 1-11 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 3A.

2023 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Summit Academy in 3A one-loss bracket.

2023 offense: 5.5 rpg (No. 13 in 3A)

2023 defense: 9.9 rpg (No. 17 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Jaxon Carroll, P/OF, Sr.

Jason Mckinney, C, Sr.

Andrew Butterfield, P, Sr.

Brayden Althoff, IF/P, Sr.

Tatym Bisco, SS, Jr.

Trace York, IF/P, Jr.

JT Dowd, OF, Jr.

Breckin Shepherd, P, Jr.

Kalan Bowden, 1B/P, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Brady Dawson, IF/P, So.

Coach comment: We are excited for the upcoming season.

3. San Juan Broncos

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Jens Nielson (6th year).

2023 record: 19-10 (third in Region 2A East with a 8-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 2A.

2023 postseason: 5-2 record, Eliminated by South Sevier in 2A one-loss bracket.

2023 offense: 10.0 rpg (No. 2 in 2A)

2023 defense: 6.3 rpg (No. 7 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Parker Snyder, C/P/IF, Sr.

Talon Mendoza, SS/P, Jr.

Branten Bethea, UTIL, Jr.

Cooper Palmer, 1B, Jr.

Jake Ivins, 3B/P, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Brody Bilbao, OF/P, Jr.

Jaiten Knight, P/OF, Jr.

Derrick White, P/OF, Jr.

Coach comment: We are excited for the upcoming year. We have a great group of boys, several with significant varsity experience. We bring back one senior (Parker Snyder) who will be a great player and a great leader. We fill out well with a talented junior and sophomore class that will contribute to this teams success. The key is playing together as a team, if we do that then this group will do some great things.

4. Gunnison Valley Bulldogs

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Chad Avery (1st year).

2023 record: 12-12 (fourth in Region 2A East with a 6-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 2A.

2023 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by San Juan in 2A one-loss bracket.

2023 offense: 6.5 rpg (No. 9 in 2A)

2023 defense: 6.2 rpg (No. 6 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Gage Topham, 1B, Sr.

Braxton Pickett, Util./P, So.

Payton Sanders, 3B/SS, Jr.

Kylan Crouch, 2B, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Kyler Jensen, 2B/P, Jr.

Waylon, Sorenson, Util./P, So.

Landry Edwards, 1B/P, So.

Coach comment: Excited for the upcoming year. We will be seeking leadership from our upperclassmen while encouraging underclassmen to step up and play pivotal roles this year.

5. North Sevier Wolves

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Josh Robinson (8th year).

2023 record: 5-17 (fifth in Region 2A East with a 4-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 2A.

2023 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by San Juan in 2A one-loss bracket.

2023 offense: 7.4 rpg (No. 6 in 2A)

2023 defense: 11.4 rpg (No. 11 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Mace, Sorenson, P/OF, Sr.

James Crowley, P/OF, Jr.

Rylan Frischknecht, P/IF, Jr.

Parker Jensen, P/IF, So.

Key newcomers:

Cody, Sorenson, C, Sr.

Bron Butler, P/IF, Jr.

Cruze Hallows, OF, So.

Hunter Lund, P/IF, So.

Coach comment: We lost a good group of seniors last year. We will be looking for some young guys to step up and fill some rolls early. There will be some growing pains, but we have the guys to hopefully be playing a competitive brand of baseball come May.

6. North Summit Braves

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Beau Morrill (4th year).

2023 record: 3-19 (sixth in Region 2A East with a 2-11 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 2A.

2023 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Duchesne in 2A one-loss bracket.

2023 offense: 4.5 rpg (No. 12 in 2A)

2023 defense: 11.9 rpg (No. 12 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Paxton Smith, C, Sr.

Tucker Pace, P/SS, Sr.

Easton Richins, P/3B, Jr.

Braxton Lefler, CF/P, Jr.

Octavio Tarin, LF/P, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Drake Webb, 2B/P, Jr.

Kestin Richins, SS/P, So.

Tracen Judd, 1B/P, So.

Jaxon Preator, RF/C, So.

Coach comment: I’m excited for this season. We will be young, energetic and motivated for another great season.

7. Monticello Buckaroos

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Josh Keyes (3rd year).

2023 record: 1-12 (seventh in Region 2A East with a 0-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 2A.

2023 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by North Summit in 2A one-loss bracket.

2023 offense: 2.9 rpg (No. 13 in 2A)

2023 defense: 14.7 rpg (No. 13 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Mason Atwood, LF, Sr.

Zac Adair, RF, Sr.

Jackson Keyes, P, 1B, So.

Jaeden Camacho, CF, So.

Key newcomers:

Cache Young, SS, Fr.

Triston Felix, SS, P, Fr.

Arturo Gutierrez, C, Fr.

Coach comment: We are a young group excited about playing baseball.

1. Kanab Cowboys

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Craig Brinkerhoff (2nd year).

2023 record: 17-7 (tied for second in Region 2A West with a 9-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 2A.

2023 postseason: 5-0 record, Beat South Sevier in 2A state championship.

2023 offense: 8.0 rpg (No. 4 in 2A)

2023 defense: 4.0 rpg (No. 3 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Maddix Baird, C, Sr.

Griffen Bone, INF/ P, Sr.

Lane Sims, OF, Sr.

Jaxon Riddle, INF, Sr.

Kash Kabonic, OF/P, Jr.

Kale Glover, INF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Latimer Glover, INF, Fr.

Brady Ramsay, INF, Fr.

Kannon Virostko, INF/OF, Fr.

Walker Baird, INF, Fr.

Coach comment: With only losing two seniors last year, our team does have experience and a lot of good underclassmen. Looking forward for a great season with our guys.

2. Enterprise Wolves

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Kyle Bundy (17th year).

2023 record: 18-6 (first in Region 2A West with a 11-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 2A.

2023 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by San Juan in 2A one-loss bracket.

2023 offense: 6.9 rpg (No. 8 in 2A)

2023 defense: 3.5 rpg (No. 1 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Treysen Randall, SS/P, Sr.

Karson Stauffer, C/P, Sr.

Brady Crouch, CF, Sr.

Brayden Gardner, OF/P, Sr.

Klint Bundy, Utility/P, Jr.

Parker Staheli, INF/P, Jr.

Jackson Hiatt, Utility/P, Jr.

Clayton Bowler, Utility/P, Jr.

Tryeson Whitman, Utility/P, Jr.

Kyler Randall, Utility, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Crew Evans, Utility, So.

Coach comment: There’s no way around it. Everyone will have their boxing gloves on, and at the end of the day anyone could win any game. This will be a fun year.

3. South Sevier Rams

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Eric Baker (6th year).

2023 record: 22-3 (first in Region 2A East with a 12-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 2A.

2023 postseason: 4-1 record, Eliminated by Kanab in 2A championship.

2023 offense: 12.4 rpg (No. 1 in 2A)

2023 defense: 3.6 rpg (No. 2 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Peyton Ingram, C/IF/OF/P, Jr.

Bigs Northrup, OF/P, Jr.

Kanyon Okerlund, INF/P, Jr.

Ryker Freeman, OF/P, Jr.

Stockton Roberts, OF/P, Jr.

Payson Mitchell, 2B, Sr.

Kameron Hessey, DH, Jr.

Brace Brindley, INF/P, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Cannon Barney, OF/P, So.

Jaggar Redd, INF/P, Jr.

Houston Blake, INF, So.

Jax Christiansen, 1B/OF/P, So.

Coach comment: We are excited for the new challenges that this year will bring.

4. Beaver Beavers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Daniel Carter (6th year).

2023 record: 16-8 (tied for second in Region 2A West with a 9-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 2A.

2023 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Duchesne in 2A one-loss bracket.

2023 offense: 8.8 rpg (No. 3 in 2A)

2023 defense: 5.4 rpg (No. 5 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Deegan Bailey, P, IF, C, Sr.

Kutlur Matheson, P, C, IF, Sr.

Brayden Evans, C, IF, Sr.

Tavyn Hollingshead, OF, Sr.

Andrew Hollingshead, P, OF, Jr.

Deegan Blackner, P, UP, Jr.

Bodie Wheatley, P, UP, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Mason Murdock, P, IF, Jr.

Gage Raddon, OF, Jr.

Zaiden Gillins, P, IF, Jr.

David Smith, C, IF, Jr.

Coach comment: We are looking forward to this upcoming season. We are excited about the team we have this year. This year’s team consists of some great players that have had a lot of varsity experience. Can’t wait to get some warm weather and have a ton of fun playing this season.

5. Milford Tigers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Kent Sullivan (3rd year).

2023 record: 7-14 (fifth in Region 2A West with a 4-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 2A.

2023 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Millar in 2A one-loss bracket.

2023 offense: 6.3 rpg (No. 10 in 2A)

2023 defense: 7.6 rpg (No. 8 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Taylor Dotson 3B/P, Sr.

Kilo Tsosie SS/P, Jr.

Sadler Barnes SB/SS/P, Jr.

Colton Barnes OF/P, Jr.

Judd Netto C/P, Jr.

Kason Kesler 1B/P, Jr.

Max Williams OF/P, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Griffin Walker OF/P, So.

Boston Sullivan 2B/SS/P, So

Jex Ashworth OF/P, So.

Coach comment: We have a lot of key pieces back from the team last season and some young guys that are capable of stepping up to compete for some important roles this season. We have a lot of talented guys that can play with anyone. Each year is a new team with a fresh start and believe they can come together and do something special this season.

6. Millard Eagles

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Dakota Bullock (3rd year).

2023 record: 9-14 (fourth in Region 2A West with a 5-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 2A.

2023 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Duchesne in 2A one-loss bracket.

2023 offense: 5.8 rpg (No. 11 in 2A)

2023 defense: 7.7 rpg (No. 9 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Trey Terry, P, Sr.

Luke Degraffenreid, OF, Sr.

Troy Kesler, OF, Sr.

Hunter Stott, UT, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Zach Higgins, UT, So.

Bodie Memmott, IF, So.

Jayden Taylor, IF, So.

Coach comment: We graduated a ton of production off of last year’s team. The squad this year will be young so there is bound to be some learning for the new guys. We hope to be playing our best baseball come state tourney time. Should be an exciting year in 2A baseball.

7. Parowan Rams

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Jed Townsend (6th year).

2023 record: 6-13 (sixth in Region 2A West with a 4-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 2A.

2023 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Gunnison Valley in 2A one-loss bracket.

2023 offense: 7.2 rpg (No. 7 in 2A)

2023 defense: 8.9 rpg (No. 10 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Porter Jackman, RHP/INF, Sr.

Boden Mackelprang, C/INF, Sr.

Kasen Walker, RHP/UTL, Sr.

Ayden Osborne, INF/OF, Jr.

Hunter Bettridge, RHP/OF, So.

Cooper Townsend, INF/OF, So.

Key newcomers:

Treydan Rose, C/OF, Jr.

Luke Benson, RHP/OF, So.

Many freshman

Coach comment: We are looking forward to a fun, competitive season in a once again stacked 2A South Region. We are returning some veteran experience in our senior group who we are excited to watch compete and lead. While we expect our team to be heavy with underclassman, we believe we have a great group of boys ready to compete and leave it all out on the field.

8. Water Canyon Wildcats

2024 Schedule

Head coach: John Zeller (2nd year).

2023 record: 0-14 (seventh in Region 2A West with a 0-12 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 2A.

2023 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by North Sevier in 2A one-loss bracket.

2023 offense: 1.0 rpg (No. 14 in 2A)

2023 defense: 17.4 rpg (No. 14 in 2A)

Additional info not provided