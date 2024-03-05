Enterprise plays Duchesne during the 2A girls softball finals at Spanish Fork Sports Park in Spanish Fork on May 13, 2023.

The 2024 high school softball season is scheduled to get underway this week for teams in Class 2A, but it could be a slow start to the season as Mother Nature reminded everyone that it’s still winter in much of the state this past weekend. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 2A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are five new softball coaches in 2A this year: Josh Ha’o (Gunnison Valley), Aaron Pallesen (North Sevier), Kali Gleave (Piute) and Adam Burton (Parowan).

Here are the 2A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. Altamont Longhorns

2024 schedule

Head coach: Charles Woodhouse (second year).

2023 record: 8-13 (tied for first in Region 2A North with a 5-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 2A.

2023 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Piute in 2A one-loss bracket.

2023 offense: 9.0 rpg (No. 12 in 2A).

2023 defense: 12.6 rpg (No. 12 in 2A).

Returning contributors:

Kinley Duncan, CF, Sr.

Kylee Woodhouse, OF Sr.

Dylyn Evans, IF/P

Reaygan Miles, IF/P

Key newcomers:

Navy Meachum.

Kylie Crapo.

Corrynn Webb.

Chezney Bywater.

Coach comment: “We will be young but talented. Several good young additions.”

2. Rowland Hall Winged Lions

2024 schedule

Head coach: Kathy Howa (31st year).

2023 record: 2-10 (third in Region 2A North with a 2-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 2A.

2023 postseason: 0-1 record, eliminated by Kanab in 2A play-in game.

2023 offense: 7.1 rpg (No. 18 in 2A).

2023 defense: 14.2 rpg (No. 15 in 2A).

Returning contributors:

Emma Hare, P, Jr.

Lilly Swindle, 1B, Sr.

Lauren Bates, LF, Sr.

Jane Borst, CF, So.

Key newcomers:

“Have not met them as I work at a different school.”

Coach comment: “Building a team as we lost key players.”

3. North Summit Braves

2024 schedule

Head coach: Mike Garver (second year).

2023 record: 5-7 (tied for first in Region 2A North with a 5-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 2A.

2023 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Kanab in 2A one-loss bracket.

2023 offense: 11.3 rpg (No. 1 in 2A).

2023 defense: 13.8 rpg (No. 13 in 2A).

Returning contributors:

Shea Christensen, C, Sr.

Savannah Windhorst, SS, Jr.

Trinity Rigby, 1B, So.

Key newcomers:

Kinzee Diston.

Coach comment: “Should be able (to have) a good season. Pitching will need some work.”

4. Utah Military Camp Williams Marauders

2024 schedule

Head coach: Tim Temple (first year).

First-year program.

1. Duchesne Eagles

2024 schedule

Head coach: Kyle Grant (third year).

2023 record: 27-7 (first in Region 2A Central with a 14-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 2A.

2023 postseason: 4-2 record, Eliminated by Enterprise in 2A championship.

2023 offense: 10.4 rpg (No. 8 in 2A).

2023 defense: 3.3 rpg (No. 2 in 2A).

Returning contributors:

Jaelee Farnsworth, CF, Sr.

Kira Grant, SS/C/P, So.

Chezney Farnsworth, 2B, Jr.

Kaydence Crum, 3B, Sr.

Lorisa Mower, P/INF, So.

Sammy Skewes, OF, Sr.

Kamee Larsen, 1B, So.

Key newcomers:

Jessa Farnsworth, OF, So.

Bailee Reese, OF, Jr.

Claire Anderton, C/INF , Fr.

Prezley Farnsworth, C/UTIL, Fr.

Maddie Larsen, INF/OF, Fr.

Brecklyn Skewes INF/OF, Fr.

Jade Robinson , INF/OF Fr.

Amanda Burt, OF, So.

Coach comment: “We have high expectations for our season. We have some good young talent coming in and some very good returning players coming back. It will all depend how quickly the new players can adapt and compete at the high level we expect. Should be a fun season as we try to make another run this season in a very competitive 2A class.”

2. San Juan Broncos

2024 schedule

Head coach: Mike Bowers (third year).

2023 record: 20-11 (tied for second in Region 2A Central with a 10-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 2A.

2023 postseason: 3-2 record, eliminated by Parowan in 2A one-loss bracket.

2023 offense: 10.5 rpg (No. 7 in 2A).

2023 defense: 7.4 rpg (No. 5 in 2A).

Returning contributors:

Trinity Whatcott, P, Sr.

Synessa Atcity, Sr.

Sadie Cosby, Jr.

Elise Dally, Jr.

Averie Gilson, So.

Key newcomers:

Morgann Mcpherson, OF/C, So.

Keegan Palmer, IF, So.

Madden Perkins, OF/C, So.

Kaydence Mitchell, P/IF, So.

Lizzie Palmer, OF, So.

Khatira Keith, IF/OF/P, So.

Danika Meyers, IF/OF, So.

Miley Harrison, IF/DH, So.

Maddyn Olsen, OF, So.

Coach comment: “We are looking forward to improving upon our previous season.”

3. Gunnison Valley Bulldogs

2024 schedule

Head coach: Josh Ha’o (first year).

2023 record: 15-18 (fourth in Region 2A Central with a 9-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 2A.

2023 postseason: 3-2 record, eliminated by Parowan in 2A one-loss bracket.

2023 offense: 10.1 rpg (No. 10 in 2A).

2023 defense: 10.6 rpg (No. 9 in 2A).

Returning contributors:

Maile Ha’o, P.

Maddie Pratt, INF.

Shea King, C.

Key newcomers:

Kirsten Bartholomew, INF.

Atley Coates, C.

Rylee Bartholomew, P.

Coach comment: “Very excited to see these girls compete.”

4. Grand Red Devils

2024 schedule

Head coach: Brook Shumway (11th year).

2023 record: 2-12 (tied for fourth in Region 12 with a 1-7 record).

2023 offense: 4.0 rpg (No. 20 in 2A).

2023 defense: 12.6 ppg (No. 17 in 2A).

Returning contributors:

Rhi Hren, SS. Sr.

Hope Shumway, P/SS, Jr.

Kemree Wells, C. Jr.

Zoe Wilson, 1B, So.

Key newcomers:

Chloe Byrd, P/SS, Fr.

Bailey Altoff, C/IF, Fr.

Coach comment: “We have a good returning core and a great freshman class, so we hope to do good things this year.”

5. North Sevier Wolves

2024 schedule

Head coach: Aaron Pallesen (first year).

2023 record: 10-17 (fifth in Region 2A Central with a 6-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 2A.

2023 postseason: 1-2 record, eliminated by Beaver in 2A one-loss bracket.

2023 offense: 11 rpg (No. 3 in 2A).

2023 defense: 12.5 rpg (No. 11 in 2A).

Coach comment: “North Sevier graduated some good ball players. The ones that are coming back are all going to be contributors and excited for the season to start.”

6. Wayne Badgers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Dan Taylor (fifth year).

2023 record: 3-14 (seventh in Region 2A Central with a 2-12 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 2A.

2023 postseason: 0-1 record, Eliminated by Monticello in 2A play-in game.

2023 offense: 8.8 rpg (No. 13 in 2A).

2023 defense: 18.4 rpg (No. 17 in 2A).

Returning contributors:

Makayla Jones, OF, Jr.

Madilynn Jacobson, OF, So.

Oaklee Brian, 3B, So.

Lexie Snedeger, OF, So.

Bree Torgerson, INF, So.

Key newcomers:

Rylan Taylor, P, Fr.

AJ Jackson, INF, Fr.

Cassie Rees, OF, Fr.

Lilly Morrill, INF, Fr.

Coach comment: “I am excited about (this) upcoming season. We have some good players returning and handful of talented ninth graders joining our team this year. Go Badgers.”

7. Piute Thunderbirds

2024 schedule

Head coach: Kali Gleave (first year).

2023 record: 7-13 (sixth in Region 2A Central with a 5-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 2A.

2023 postseason: 1-2 record, eliminated by South Sevier in 2A one-loss bracket.

2023 offense: 10.9 rpg (No. 4 in 2A).

2023 defense: 14.1 rpg (No. 14 in 2A).

Returning contributors:

Ainsley Talbot, 3B, Sr.

Kaycee Gleave, SS, Sr.

Kamren Gayler, C, Jr.

Coach comment: “There have been a few changes this year with myself being the head coach. We also graduated several key players but are excited with the new talent we have coming up. Being a 1A school, the girls realize the hill we have to climb but are excited and ready to work hard to make this a great season! I just hope I can meet the expectations they have for me as a coach and can’t wait to see this group of girls come together as a team. I am excited to see what the season brings.”

8. Monticello Buckaroos

2024 schedule

Head coach: Laici Snyder (second year).

2023 record: 1-18 (eighth in Region 2A Central with a 0-14 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 2A.

2023 postseason: 1-2 record, eliminated by Milford in 2A one-loss bracket.

2023 offense: 4.1 rpg (No. 19 in 2A).

2023 defense: 19.5 rpg (No. 18 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

1. Enterprise Wolves

2024 schedule

Head coach: Katye Jones (sixth year).

2023 record: 27-6 (first in Region 2A South with a 14-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 2A.

2023 postseason: 5-0 record, Beat Duchesne in 2A championship.

2023 offense: 10.5 rpg (No. 6 in 2A).

2023 defense: 3.1 rpg (No. 1 in 2A).

Returning contributors:

“We have a good group of pitchers that will all challenge each other in the circle. We also have a solid group of hitters.”

Key newcomers:

“We need to fill some holes from the seniors that we lost last year. We have some very talented freshmen that we hope will push our upperclassmen to become even better.”

Coach comment: “This season looks to be another good year for the Lady Wolves to compete at a high level. We will have some tough preseason games to help us get ready for the tournament.”

2. Parowan Rams

2024 schedule

Head coach: Adam Burton (first year).

2023 record: 16-11 (third in Region 2A South with a 9-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 2A.

2023 postseason: 4-2 record, eliminated by Duchesne in 2A one-loss bracket.

2023 offense: 10.4 rpg (No. 9 in 2A).

2023 defense: 4.7 rpg (No. 3 in 2A).

Returning contributors:

Maddie Adam, P, Sr.

Layni Williams, 1B, Sr.

Cale Renzello, CF, Sr.

Saydee Jensen, SS, Sr.

Cecilia Lemke, Jr.

Marabelle Lydon, Jr.

Brooklyn Rogerson, Jr.

Jenna Emery, So.

Taytem Allen, So.

Key newcomers:

Sadie Adam, Fr., P

Ella Lemke, Fr., C

Erika Kelly, Fr., C

Taygan Lindsey, Fr., 3B

Laney Adams, Fr.

Kelsi Evans, Fr.

Whitlee Anderson, Fr.

3. Beaver Beavers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Dallen Bradshaw (third year).

2023 record: 16-11 (second in Region 2A South with a 10-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 2A.

2023 postseason: 3-2 record, Eliminated by San Juan in 2A one-loss bracket.

2023 offense: 10.7 rpg (No. 5 in 2A).

2023 defense: 5 rpg (No. 4 in 2A).

Returning contributors:

Danzee Bradshaw, C, So.

Lyndsie Pender, SS, Sr.

Brindee Carter, P, Jr.

Lexi Atkin, OF, Sr.

Jaide McMullin, 2B, Sr.

Talia Alisa, OF, Sr.

Tyler Marshall, UTIL, Jr.

Kimber Oakden, UTIL, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Ainsley Brown, OF, So.

Braylee Carter, P, Fr.

Lily Wright, UTIL, Fr.

Kabella Low, P, Fr.

Jerzee Beaumont, UTIL, Fr.

Coach comment: “We have many returning starters and a great group of young girls coming in that will definitely make an impact on our team. If we can figure out the magic rotation, we will be tough.”

4. South Sevier Rams

2024 schedule

Head coach: Elle Woolsey (second year).

2023 record: 14-12 (tied for second in Region 2A Central with a 10-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 2A.

2023 postseason: 2-2 record, eliminated by Gunnison Valley in 2A one-loss bracket.

2023 offense: 11.1 rpg (No. 2 in 2A).

2023 defense: 7.5 rpg (No. 6 in 2A).

Returning contributors:

Caitlin Nielson, C, Jr.

Kinsey Parsons, INF, So.

Kinley Phelps, INF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Kaitlyn Lynch, P/INF, Fr.

Kloe Donohoue, P/ 1B/ OF, Fr.

Halle Mckinlay, INF/OF/P, Fr.

Tessa Woolsey, OF/ C. Fr.

Aly Moore, OF, Fr.

Coach comment: “We are excited to welcome in several returning and a handful of freshmen. We are welcoming on our team four new pitchers with a wide variety of talent in all of them.”

5. Millard Eagles

2024 schedule

Head coach: Blaine Burraston (fourth year).

2023 record: 11-13 (fourth in Region 2A South with a 9-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 2A.

2023 postseason: 2-2 record, eliminated by Beaver in 2A one-loss bracket.

2023 offense: 8.6 rpg (No. 14 in 2A).

2023 defense: 9.4 rpg (No. 7 in 2A).

Returning contributors:

Kadi Dearden, OF, Sr.

Halle Warner, C, Sr.

Shayda Carter, OF, Sr.

Maggie Stephens, 1B, So.

Maren Davies, IF, So.

Key newcomers:

Kailey Thurman, OF, Sr.

Gracie Stephenson, P, So.

Macie Wade, P, Fr.

Coach comment: “2A softball is going to be a battle again this year. There are lots of real good teams returning lots of great players. We will have to rely on some of our young players to step up, especially in the circle, if we hope to be competitive.”

6. Milford Tigers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Tyler McMullin (third year).

2023 record: 10-12 (fifth in Region 2A South with a 7-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 2A.

2023 postseason: 1-2 record, eliminated by Millard in 2A one-loss bracket.

2023 offense: 10 rpg (No. 11 in 2A).

2023 defense: 10.3 rpg (No. 8 in 2A).

Returning contributors:

Kloee Dotson, C, Jr.

Paizlee Florence, 2B, Jr.

Hadley Griffiths, OF, Jr.

Makinlee Curtis, INF/OF, Jr.

Miley Willden, INF/P, So.

Whitney Wiseman, UTIL, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Jaidyn McMullin, SS/P/CF, Fr.

Coach comment: “We return seven starters from last year’s team so we’re hoping to play at a higher level this year.”

7. Kanab Cowboys

2024 schedule

Head coach: Kosha Swapp (second year).

2023 record: 6-17 (seventh in Region 2A South with a 3-11 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 2A.

2023 postseason: 2-2 record, eliminated by Gunnison Valley in 2A one-loss bracket.

2023 offense: 7.4 rpg (No. 16 in 2A).

2023 defense: 11.5 rpg (No. 10 in 2A).

Returning contributors:

Beka Rogers, P, Sr.

Taylor Janes, 1B, Sr.

Gracie Jensen, SS, Sr.

Allison Riddle, 3B, Sr.

Heidi Marshal, C, So.

Mhea Wendling, RF, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Jaycee Lathim, P, Fr.

Tessa Veater, 2B, Fr.

Aliyah Leplant, C, Fr.

Taityn Spute, P, Fr.

Savannah Zumwalt, C, Sr.

Coach comment: “I’m looking forward to this season. We have a lot of girls coming back, with some solid players coming up. I’m excited to see what our team can do this year.”

8. Water Canyon Wildcats

2024 schedule

Head coach: Alli Farrar (second year).

2023 record: 0-14 (eighth in Region 2A South with a 0-14 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Did not participate.

2023 offense: 1.4 rpg (No. 20 in 2A).

2023 defense: 20.8 rpg (No. 20 in 2A).

Returning contributors:

Kadance Holm, C, Sr.

Faith Steed, C/3B, Jr.

Tanaya Cooke, P/RF, So.

Jaklyn Dutson, 1B, So.

Key newcomers:

Zaylie Holm, P/2B, Fr.

Coach comment: “Water Canyon is striving to do our best and be competitive.”

9. Panguitch Bobcats

2024 schedule

Head coach: Kelly Holman (ninth year).

2023 record: 5-15 (sixth in Region 2A South with a 3-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 2A.

2023 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by North Sevier in 2A one-loss bracket.

2023 offense: 8.2 rpg (No. 15 in 2A).

2023 defense: 14.2 rpg (No. 16 in 2A).

Returning contributors:

Kenli Hatch, P, Sr.

Jocelyn Certonio, 1B, Sr.

Katie Hatch, OF/P, So.

Lillie Torgerson, C, So.

Key newcomers:

Brooklyn Harland, UT, Fr.

Coach comment: “We look forward to the challenge of playing up in 2A and with the great attitudes of our girls, we will hold our own. With only 3-4 returning starters, we’ll need to fill some key positions and I’m excited to see how the season goes.”