The 2024 high school boys soccer season got underway this week for teams in Class 6A and throughout the state. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 6A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are three new boys soccer coaches in 6A this year: Dillon Richens (Davis), Josh Kealamakia (Syracuse) and Michael Chesler (Lehi).

Here are the 6A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. Davis Darts

Head coach: Dillon Richens (first year).

2023 record: 12-3 (first in Region 1 with a 10-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Pleasant Grove, 2-1, in the 6A quarterfinals.

2023 offense: 2.4 gpg (No. 4 in 6A).

2023 defense: 1.1 gpg (No. 3 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Fest Phillpot, GK, Sr.

Nick Fsyth, GK, Jr.

Cobey Penner, D, Sr.

Luke Jolley, D, So.

Braxton Passey, D, Jr.

Kyle Livermore, M, Jr.

Kayson Smith, M, So.

Noah Jolley, M, Sr.

Miles Iverson, M, Sr.

Bjorn Bergant, F, Sr.

Jason Dunroe, F, So.

Key newcomers:

Cooper Harwood, D, Fr.

Ryder Goodyear, D, So.

2. Weber Warriors

Head coach: Gavin Flinton (third year).

2023 record: 5-9 (fifth in Region 1 with a 5-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Copper Hills, 1-1 (4-3), in the 6A first round.

2023 offense: 1.5 gpg (No. 19 in 6A).

2023 defense: 1.4 gpg (No. 10 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

3. Farmington Phoenix

Head coach: Aaron Soelberg (fifth year).

2023 record: 11-4 (tied second in Region 1 with a 9-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Syracuse, 0-0 (6-5), in the 6A quarterfinals.

2023 offense: 1.5 gpg (No. 18 in 6A).

2023 defense: 0.7 gpg (No. 1 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Cole Janke, F, Sr.

Chase Ashby, F, Sr.

Austin Judd, D, Sr.

Kolson Helquist, D, Jr.

Luke Haven, D, Sr.

Mac Jensen, M, Jr.

Jackson Cheney, M, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Toby Grant, D, Sr.

Josh Foster, F, Sr.

Coach comment: “I am very optimistic about our season. We have a lot of talent coming back from a year ago. I know the boys are ready to compete and get on the pitch together.”

4. Syracuse Titans

Head coach: Josh Kealamakia (first year).

2023 record: 13-7 (fourth in Region 1 with a 6-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Beat Skyridge, 2-0, in the 6A championship.

2023 offense: 2.1 gpg (No. 6 in 6A).

2023 defense: 1.5 gpg (No. 12 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Andrick Villafaña, MF.

Rhett Thompson, D.

Easton Cragun, MF.

Giovanni Fuentes, MF.

Key newcomers:

Cole Bailey, Sr., D.

Boston Cheney, Sr., F.

Coach comment: “We lost a lot of experience and starters from our state title run last year but have a young hungry group ready to compete again this year.”

5. Fremont Silverwolves

Head coach: Darren Erwin (second year).

2023 record: 13-4 (tied for second in Region 1 with a 9-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Skyridge, 3-1, in the 6A quarterfinals.

2023 offense: 4.1 gpg (No. 1 in 6A).

2023 defense: 1.4 gpg (No. 9 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Payton Clark, MF, Sr.

Kyler Klomp, CB, Sr.

Ryker Saunders, F, Sr.

Kason Kotter, F/MF, Sr.

Tucker Pattillo, GK, Sr.

Grant Morrison, D, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Dylan Bruce, MF, Jr.

Wyatt Hadley, D, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are excited to build on last year’s strong season. We did graduate a majority of our goal-scorers from last season but are returning most of our midfield and defense. I believe we can be even better this year and we have a lot of depth as a team. If we are able to stay healthy and create opportunities for goals we believe we will compete for region and a state title. Payton Clark was the UYSA male player of the year and we will look to him to lead our talented team.”

6. Layton Lancers

Head coach: Rick Talamantez (30th year).

2023 record: 4-11 (sixth in Region 1 with a 3-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Syracuse, 2-0, in the 6A first round.

2023 offense: 0.7 gpg (No. 25 in 6A).

2023 defense: 2.3 gpg (No. 25 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Gage Young, D, Sr.

Tavin Francis, D, Sr.

Rudy Jensen, MF, Jr.

Crew Hawley, MF, Jr.

Brock Moon, MF, Jr.

Edwin Tamoua, F, Jr.

Coach comment: “I believe this season looks promising. Even though we are carrying a younger squad this group of boys have the attitude and ability to have a successful season.”

1. Mountain Ridge Sentinels

Head coach: Eric Arthur (fifth year).

2023 record: 12-7 (first in Region 3 with a 7-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak, 2-1, in the 6A quarterfinals.

2023 offense: 2.0 gpg (No. 7 in 6A).

2023 defense: 1.2 gpg (No. 4 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Tait King, D, Sr.

TJ Lightfoot, MF, Sr.

Tony Campos, MF, Sr.

Marcos Paredes, F, Sr.

Beckham Brown, MF, So.

Key newcomers:

Owen Gaisford, F, Sr.

Alan Dedic, F, Sr.

Gabe De la Barra, GK, Sr.

Coach comment: “Despite losing 11 seniors to graduation last year we will be returning a solid group of experienced players along with some very talented newcomers. We expect to challenge for a region title again this year and know when we’re at our best we can play with anyone in the state.”

2. Corner Canyon Chargers

Head coach: Drew Van Wagenen (ninth year).

2023 record: 4-10 (fourth in Region 4 with a 4-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to American Fork, 2-1, in the 6A first round.

2023 offense: 1.6 gpg (No. 16 in 6A).

2023 defense: 1.8 gpg (No. 18 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

3. Bingham Miners

Head coach: Leo Gonzalez (seventh year).

2023 record: 9-7 (tied for second in Region 3 with a 6-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Skyridge, 3-0, in the 6A second round.

2023 offense: 1.9 gpg (No. 11 in 6A).

2023 defense: 1.6 gpg (No. 13 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Kade Davis, MF/F, Sr.

Isaac Smith, D, Sr.

Eli Laroza, MF, Jr.

Briggs Smith, MF, Jr.

Donovan Lopez, MF, Jr.

Dawson Jackson, F, Sr.

Ben Pulshiper, F, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Joel Hodges, MF, Sr.

Coach comment: “Team is filled with a lot of talent. Sophomore that played Varsity last year are back with more experience.”

4. Copper Hills Grizzlies

Head coach: Sean Terry (fourth year).

2023 record: 9-7 (tied for second in Region 3 with a 6-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Fremont, 4-0, in the 6A second round.

2023 offense: 1.7 gpg (No. 13 in 6A).

2023 defense: 1.8 gpg (No. 19 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Wyatt Taylor, Sr., GK.

Tyler Passey, Sr., D.

Corbin Riser, Jr., MF.

Leandro Robles, Jr., F.

Tyler Potwin, Jr., MF.

Key newcomers:

Fernando Hernandez, Jr., MF/D.

Ariel De La Cruz, Jr., MF.

Zack Wall, So., MF.

Edwin Alanis, So., MF.

Coach comment: “We have a good mix of experienced varsity kids and young kids with a lot to prove. We have good senior leadership in our center backs and keepers which should help us be a solid defensive team.”

5. Real Salt Lake Academy Griffins

Head coach: Oli Brittain (fifth year).

2023 record: 6-5

2023 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to West Jordan, 1-1 (5-4), in the 6A first round.

2023 offense: 1.7 gpg (No. 15 in 6A).

2023 defense: 1.3 gpg (No. 5 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Luke Paramore, GK, Sr.

Hunter Jenkins, DF, Sr.

Abe Fox, MF, Sr.

Cole Williams, MF, Sr.

Lucas Dos Santos, F, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Luis Avila, F, Jr.

Harper Wilson, F, So.

Angelo Dennet, F, Jr.

Coach comment: “Looking forward to playing in a strong region and testing ourselves on a rebuild year.”

6. Herriman Mustangs

Head coach: Marcello Gasperini (third year).

2023 record: 7-9 (fifth in Region 3 with a 4-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Farmington, 1-0, in the 6A second round.

2023 offense: 1.7 gpg (No. 13 in 6A).

2023 defense: 1.7 gpg (No. 15 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Josiah Henderson, F, Sr.

Jeffrey Smith, D, Sr.

Jayden Newman, GK, Sr.

Avery Price, D, Jr.

Blake Peterson, F, Jr.

Alex Dunham, F, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Dom Melo, MF, Sr.

Clark Wilkin Gutierrez, MF, Fr.

Coach comment: “We look and feel more like a team than we have in any of our previous years. These boys have demonstrated a commitment to team first and doing the hard work for each other. Mix that with top tier talent and D1 college recruits and I anticipate the 2024 Mustangs to be very difficult to beat.”

7. Riverton Silverwolves

Head coach: Paul Moizer (23rd year).

2023 record: 8-8 (tied for second in Region 3 with a 6-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Herriman, 3-0, in the 6A first round.

2023 offense: 1.5 gpg (No. 19 in 6A).

2023 defense: 2 gpg (No. 20 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Aiden Gatherum, Sr., F.

Peyton Cole, Sr., OB.

Quinn Bailey, Jr., CB.

Pablo Ortiz, Sr., MF.

1. Lone Peak Knights

Head coach: Danny Mason (third year).

2023 record: 17-1 (first in Region 4 with a 10-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Syracuse, 4-1, in the 6A semifinals.

2023 offense: 3.1 gpg (No. 2 in 6A).

2023 defense: 0.8 gpg (No. 2 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Lewis Mason, Sr.

Evan Beus, Sr.

Thom Kramer, Sr.

Coach comment: “Only three returning seniors. Very young team. But good kids and talented.”

2. Skyridge Falcons

Head coach: Jerry Priesendorf (ninth year).

2023 record: 13-6 (third in Region 4 with a 5-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Syracuse, 2-0, in the 6A championship.

2023 offense: 1.9 gpg (No. 8 in 6A).

2023 defense: 1.5 gpg (No. 11 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Mason Rollins, Sr., MF.

Gavin Christenson, Sr., MF.

Troy Chamberlain, Jr., GK.

Lincoln Kreuger, Sr., D.

Arat Rodriquez, Sr., MF.

Josh Guymon, Sr., F.

Jake Long, Sr., D.

Cannon Thorn, Sr., F.

Jackson Wangsgard.

Key newcomers:

Christian Poll, So., F.

Kaden Lierd, Jr., F.

Max Johnson, Jr., D.

Ryder Gentry, So., F/D.

Coach comment: “We look at being very competitive with some great seniors returning. We will be young in some areas, but I believe that the boys will be ready to go with a lot on the line this season. Some feel that there is some business to finish up.”

3. Pleasant Grove Vikings

Head coach: Chris Ecalono (13th year).

2023 record: 11-7 (second in Region 4 with a 6-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Skyridge, 1-1 (4-3), in the 6A semifinals.

2023 offense: 1.6 gpg (No. 17 in 6A).

2023 defense: 1.4 gpg (No. 8 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

4. American Fork Cavemen

Head coach: Casey Waldron (10th year).

2023 record: 8-9 (fifth in Region 4 with a 3-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Davis, 1-0, in the 6A second round.

2023 offense: 1.9 gpg (No. 9 in 6A).

2023 defense: 1.6 gpg (No. 14 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

5. Lehi Pioneers

Head coach: Michael Chesler (first year).

2023 record: 10-6 (third in Region 8 with a 8-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Skyline, 1-0, in the 5A second round.

2023 offense: 2.4 gpg (No. 7 in 5A).

2023 defense: 1.3 gpg (No. 13 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Bradyen Ikeme, ST, Sr.

Colton Marsing, AMF, Sr.

Kaleb Cowley, GK, Sr.

Yo Aitken, Wing, Sr.

Ammon Cannon, D, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Gavin Richards, MF, So.

Dieme Nepe, Wing, So.

Luis Vega, RB, Fr.

Coach comment: “Our staff is filled with great anticipation and enthusiasm as we embark on our inaugural season together. The dedication and hard work demonstrated by our players during the off-season, both on the field and in the gym, has been truly remarkable.

“Our primary objective is to achieve continuous improvement in our daily training sessions and showcase consistent progress in each match. By the culmination of the season, our aspirations lie in becoming strong contenders for both the region and state championships.”

6. Westlake Thunder

Head coach: Don Bastian (seventh year).

2023 record: 6-10 (sixth in Region 4 with a 2-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Hunter, 2-1, in the 6A first round.

2023 offense: 1.8 gpg (No. 12 in 6A).

2023 defense: 2 gpg (No. 20 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.