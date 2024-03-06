Sarah Todd covers the NBA and Utah Jazz for the Deseret News.
It would be an understatement to say that the Utah Jazz were shorthanded on Wednesday night against the Chicago Bulls.
Playing without Lauri Markkanen (right quad contusion), Walker Kessler (right foot sprain), Keyonte George (illness) and Taylor Hendricks (toe sprain), meant the Jazz were going to be playing quite a few new lineups, including the first career start for rookie Brice Sensabaugh.
The bad news is that the Jazz lost, 119-117, in kind of dramatic fashion. But, the good news is that Sensabaugh acquitted himself well and continues to show that there might be more to his game than him just being a bucket-getter, as he was billed coming out of Ohio State.
“Brice did a pretty good job, had a couple of nice drives with some physicality, was happy with his defensive rebounding tonight,” Jazz head coach Will Hardy said. “That’s been a big emphasis for him, participating in all the things that aren’t scoring. And I thought overall he did a good job defensively ... Brice is playing hard, he’s learning, he’s letting us coach him hard and I think he’s showing the ability to learn on the fly, like he’s able to pick things up in a game.”
Sensabaugh finished with a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double.
The final shot
It’s really hard to look at Collin Sexton’s final shot at the buzzer and not think of the one he missed, on the same side of the court, in almost exactly the same way on Feb. 15 against the Golden State Warriors.
But, in both cases, this doesn’t really fall on Sexton’s shoulders. The Jazz had multiple opportunities to win it at the end and missed out on capitalizing in all situations.
With 9.3 seconds left the Jazz had the ball and Jordan Clarkson missed a 3-pointer. The Jazz weren’t able to come down with a rebound, but Coby White, who did rebound the ball, also stepped out of bounds, so the Jazz got another look at a final shot.
Kerfuffle
The stoppage with 9.3 seconds left in the game came after one of the strangest things I’ve ever seen.
The Jazz intentionally fouled DeMar DeRozan, but right after that foul, committed by Collin Sexton right next to the Bulls bench, there was a bit of a skirmish.
There seemed to be some back-and-forth on the sideline and then injured Chicago player Torrey Craig joined in. John Collins came over to seemingly defend Sexton and break up whatever crowd was starting to gather, but then Bulls assistant coach Chris Fleming got into the fight and made contact with Collins.
There was some pushing and yelling and then things were broken up, as they always are in these situations. But I’ve never seen an assistant coach put hands on a player and yell during an NBA kerfuffle.
Collins, Craig and Fleming were all issued technical fouls. With Collins and Craig’s fouls cancelling each other out, Clarkson took a technical free throw and tied the game for the Jazz, before DeRozan went to the free throw line and gave the Bulls a two-point lead off the original personal foul that preceded the whole weird sideline kerfuffle.
I don’t have much to say about this other than the Jazz had two chances to win the game after this. If I was Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, Fleming would be in the doghouse for almost blowing this game against a bad team that was missing nearly half its normal rotation.