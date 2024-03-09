Daniel Simmons, American Fork High School senior and cross-country runner, is photographed at the high school on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. Simmons is a BYU commit and the reigning Gatorade national cross-country runner of the year.

Daniel Simmons, a BYU-bound senior from American Fork, smashed the national high school indoor record for 5,000 meters Saturday at the New Balance national indoor championships in Boston.

Simmons recorded a time of 13:38.86 to break the national prep record by about 18 seconds.

Last spring Simmons, the two-time national athlete of the year in cross-country, recorded the second-fastest time ever for 3,200 meters at the Arcadia Invitational in California, just .04 of a second behind the national record holder.