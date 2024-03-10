Utah’s path at the Pac-12 tournament is set.
The Runnin’ Utes (18-13), who are coming off a pair of road losses to finish the regular season, earned the No. 6 seed in the conference tournament and will play No. 11 seed Arizona State in the first round Wednesday night (9:30 p.m. MT, Pac-12 Network).
Utah lost a heartbreaker at Oregon in the regular-season finale on Saturday, a game where the Utes also lost team leader Branden Carlson to injury.
While it’s unclear at this point whether Carlson will return for the tournament, one thing is for certain: Utah will have a chance for some revenge against the Sun Devils.
Arizona State swept the Utes in their two regular-season matchups and were one of two teams, along with Arizona, to beat Utah in Salt Lake City this season.
The Sun Devils will be without Jose Perez, who left the team for “personal” reasons, according to multiple reports. Perez averaged a team-high 24.5 points per game in the two wins over Utah, including a season-best 26 points in ASU’s win over the Utes in Tempe.
Pac-12 tournament seeds
- Arizona
- Washington State
- Colorado
- Oregon
- UCLA
- Utah
- California
- Washington
- USC
- Stanford
- Arizona State
- Oregon State
Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament schedule
First round
Wednesday, March 13
- No. 8 Washington vs. No. 9 USC, 1 p.m. MT (Pac-12 Network)
- No. 5 UCLA vs. No. 12 Oregon State, 3:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)
- No. 7 California vs. No. 10 Stanford, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)
- No. 6 Utah vs. No. 11 Arizona State, 9:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)
Quarterfinals
Thursday, March 14
- No. 1 Arizona vs. Washington-USC winner, 1 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)
- No. 4 Oregon vs. UCLA-Oregon State winner, 3:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)
- No. 2 Washington State vs. California-Stanford winner, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)
- No. 3 Colorado vs. Utah-Arizona State winner, 9:30 p.m. (FS1)
Semifinals
Friday, March 15
- First semifinal, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)
- Second semifinal, 8:30 p.m. (FS1)
Championship
Saturday, March 16
- Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. (Fox)