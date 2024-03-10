Utah guard Gabe Madsen (55) reaches for a loose ball under the basket against Oregon during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Eugene, Ore., Saturday, March 9, 2024. Oregon beat Utah 66-65.

Utah’s path at the Pac-12 tournament is set.

The Runnin’ Utes (18-13), who are coming off a pair of road losses to finish the regular season, earned the No. 6 seed in the conference tournament and will play No. 11 seed Arizona State in the first round Wednesday night (9:30 p.m. MT, Pac-12 Network).

Utah lost a heartbreaker at Oregon in the regular-season finale on Saturday, a game where the Utes also lost team leader Branden Carlson to injury.

While it’s unclear at this point whether Carlson will return for the tournament, one thing is for certain: Utah will have a chance for some revenge against the Sun Devils.

Arizona State swept the Utes in their two regular-season matchups and were one of two teams, along with Arizona, to beat Utah in Salt Lake City this season.

The Sun Devils will be without Jose Perez, who left the team for “personal” reasons, according to multiple reports. Perez averaged a team-high 24.5 points per game in the two wins over Utah, including a season-best 26 points in ASU’s win over the Utes in Tempe.

Pac-12 tournament seeds

Arizona Washington State Colorado Oregon UCLA Utah California Washington USC Stanford Arizona State Oregon State

Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament schedule

First round

Wednesday, March 13

No. 8 Washington vs. No. 9 USC, 1 p.m. MT (Pac-12 Network)

No. 5 UCLA vs. No. 12 Oregon State, 3:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

No. 7 California vs. No. 10 Stanford, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

No. 6 Utah vs. No. 11 Arizona State, 9:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 14

No. 1 Arizona vs. Washington-USC winner, 1 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

No. 4 Oregon vs. UCLA-Oregon State winner, 3:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

No. 2 Washington State vs. California-Stanford winner, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

No. 3 Colorado vs. Utah-Arizona State winner, 9:30 p.m. (FS1)

Semifinals

Friday, March 15

First semifinal, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Second semifinal, 8:30 p.m. (FS1)

Championship

Saturday, March 16