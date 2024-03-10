Tarjei Boe of Norway (7) leads the downhill in front of Johannes Thingness Boe (17) of Norway during the 12.5K pursuit race in the IBU World Cup Biathlon at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

ibu-world-cup-biathlon-results-photos — Racers wrapped up a weekend of skiing and shooting Sunday at the IBU World Cup Biathlon at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway, Utah.

Johannes Thingness Boe of Norway took first in the men’s 12.5K pursuit race, while Lou Jeanmonnot of France won the women’s 10K pursuit race.

Biathlon is a sport that pairs cross-country skiing with rifle shooting. It inspires thousands of social media posts each time it appears during a Winter Olympics broadcast.

Here are photos of Sunday’s action: