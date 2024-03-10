Tarjei Boe of Norway (7) leads the downhill in front of Johannes Thingness Boe (17) of Norway during the 12.5K pursuit race in the IBU World Cup Biathlon at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway on Sunday, March 10, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

By Kelsey Dallas

Racers wrapped up a weekend of skiing and shooting Sunday at the IBU World Cup Biathlon at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway, Utah.

Johannes Thingness Boe of Norway took first in the men’s 12.5K pursuit race, while Lou Jeanmonnot of France won the women’s 10K pursuit race.

Biathlon is a sport that pairs cross-country skiing with rifle shooting. It inspires thousands of social media posts each time it appears during a Winter Olympics broadcast.

Here are photos of Sunday’s action:

Campbell Wright of the United States (6) salutes his teammates at the finish line of the 12.5K pursuit race in the IBU World Cup Biathlon at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway on Sunday, March 10, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Sturla Holm Laegreid of Norway (4) collapses after the 12.5K pursuit race in the IBU World Cup Biathlon at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway on Sunday, March 10, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Campbell Wright of the United States (6) crosses the finish line during the 12.5K pursuit race in the IBU World Cup Biathlon at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway on Sunday, March 10, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Jake Brown of the United States (46) catches his breath after crossing the finish line of the 12.5K pursuit race in the IBU World Cup Biathlon at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway on Sunday, March 10, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Tarjei Boe of Norway (7), Emilien Jacquelin of France (2), and Sturla Holm Laegreid of Norway (4) battle at the finish of the 12.5K pursuit race in the IBU World Cup Biathlon at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway on Sunday, March 10, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Johannes Thingness Boe of Norway (17) collapses after finishing first in the 12.5K pursuit race in the IBU World Cup Biathlon at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway on Sunday, March 10, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Tommaso Giacomel of Italy (8) shoots during the 12.5K pursuit race in the IBU World Cup Biathlon at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway on Sunday, March 10, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Jesper Nelin of Sweden (45) leads the downhill during the 12.5K pursuit race in the IBU World Cup Biathlon at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway on Sunday, March 10, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Johannes Thingness Boe of Norway (17) celebrates as he finishes first in the 12.5K pursuit race in the IBU World Cup Biathlon at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway on Sunday, March 10, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Campbell Wright of the United States (6) competes in the 12.5K pursuit race in the IBU World Cup Biathlon at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway on Sunday, March 10, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Tarjei Boe of Norway (7) leads the downhill in front of Johannes Thingness Boe (17) of Norway during the 12.5K pursuit race in the IBU World Cup Biathlon at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway on Sunday, March 10, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Members of biathlon teams watch the men’s 12.5K pursuit race in the IBU World Cup Biathlon at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway on Sunday, March 10, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Deedra Irwin of the United States (58) catches her breath after competing in the 10K pursuit race in the IBU World Cup Biathlon at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway on Sunday, March 10, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Margie Freed (32) and Deedra Irwin (58) of the United States hug after crossing the finish line during the 10K pursuit race in the IBU World Cup Biathlon at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway on Sunday, March 10, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Margie Freed of the United States (32) crosses the finish line during the 10K pursuit race in the IBU World Cup Biathlon at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway on Sunday, March 10, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Lotte Lie of Belgium (12) competes in the 10K pursuit race in the IBU World Cup Biathlon at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway on Sunday, March 10, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Biathletes collapse after crossing the finish line in the 10K pursuit race in the IBU World Cup Biathlon at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway on Sunday, March 10, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Jeanne Richard of France (31) shoots during the 10K pursuit race in the IBU World Cup Biathlon at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway on Sunday, March 10, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Anna Gandler of Austria (6) competes in the 10K pursuit race in the IBU World Cup Biathlon at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway on Sunday, March 10, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Karoline Offigstad Knotten of Norway (5) competes in the 10K pursuit race in the IBU World Cup Biathlon at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway on Sunday, March 10, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Deedra Irwin of the United States (58) competes in the 10K pursuit race in the IBU World Cup Biathlon at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway on Sunday, March 10, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Justine Braisaz-Bouchet of France (1) starts the 10K pursuit race during the IBU World Cup Biathlon at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway on Sunday, March 10, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Margie Freed of the United States (32) competes in the 10K pursuit race in the IBU World Cup Biathlon at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway on Sunday, March 10, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Marketa Davidova of the Czech Republic (11) competes in the 10K pursuit race in the IBU World Cup Biathlon at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway on Sunday, March 10, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Anna Juppe of Austria (44), Deedra Irwin of the United States (58), and Lisa Theresa Hauser of Austria (27) compete in the 10K pursuit race in the IBU World Cup Biathlon at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway on Sunday, March 10, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
The women competing in the 10K pursuit race during the IBU World Cup Biathlon walk to the start line at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway on Sunday, March 10, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Tereza Vobornikova of the Czech Republic (16) collapses after competing in the 10K pursuit race in the IBU World Cup Biathlon at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway on Sunday, March 10, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News