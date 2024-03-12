A coaching change at Utah State made national news when women's basketball coach Kayla Ard told reporters in a press conference that she had been let go after the Aggies' loss to Boise State on Sunday in the Mountain West Conference tournament.

USU athletic director Diana Sabau announced that Kayla Ard was out after four seasons as the Aggies’ head coach, with a national search for a replacement beginning immediately.

“We appreciate everything Kayla and her staff have contributed to Utah State,” Sabau said in a statement. “However, it is in the best interest of the program to make a change.”

What was Kayla Ard’s record as Utah State’s head coach?

Ard led Utah State to an overall record of 24-90 in her four seasons, including 10-62 in MWC play.

Utah State’s most successful season under her leadership came in the 2021-22 season, when the Aggies went 11-19 overall and 5-13 in conference action.

Three times, including this year when Utah State went 5-25 and 2-16 in MWC play, the Aggies finished with five or fewer total wins during Ard’s tenure.

In her final game as Utah State’s coach, the Aggies lost by 36 to Boise State in a game where USU trailed by 22 at halftime.

What did Kayla Ard say about being fired?

Ard’s firing became national news after the coach was asked in the postgame press conference about the rebuilding process for next season.

“I’m not going to be rebuilding. I just coached my last game at Utah State,” Ard said. “I spoke with Diana, and they’re going in a different direction, and I respect her decision, and I hope they get a really good coach in.”

Following a brief pause, she said, “I’m assuming that’s going to be the last question.”

Utah State did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Deseret News.

How long did Kayla Ard have left on her contract?

Ard had one year left in a five-year contract that she signed with the school ahead of the 2020-21 season, according to USUstats.com.

Ard was set to make $215,000 in base salary next season, per USUstats.com, which obtained a copy of her contract.