San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner speaks to reporters before a practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. Warner became a first-time father last week.

Former BYU linebacker Fred Warner can now add father to his résumé.

His wife, Sydney Hightower Warner, gave birth to the couple’s son and first child, Beau Anthony, on March 7 in San Jose, California, according to People. The couple told the publication that both mom and baby are doing well.

“Sydney’s surgery went well. He’s a healthy boy,” the couple said. “We’re over the moon and can’t wait to get home from the hospital and start our new life.”

The San Francisco 49ers linebacker is coming off last month’s Super Bowl loss, which capped off one of the best seasons of his career. In 2023, Warner recorded 132 total tackles and career highs in sacks (2.5), forced fumbles (4) and interceptions (4), according to ESPN.

His four interceptions tied the 49ers’ single-season record for most interceptions by a non-defensive back, the Deseret News previously reported. Former linebackers Jim Fahnhorst, Keena Turner and Frank Nunley are the only other 49ers to do so.

What Fred Warner said about becoming a father

Ahead of the Super Bowl, the Pro Bowl linebacker spoke to the Deseret News about what becoming a father means to him.

“I’m so excited about it,” he said. “I’m conflicted right now cuz obviously I have to focus on the Super Bowl, but my wife’s eight months pregnant and I have to focus on us, her delivering that child here shortly. It’s a really exciting time of life.”

Fatherhood has long been a dream for the 28-year-old former BYU star.

“I’ve always wanted to be a father, No. 1. It’s going to be even more life-changing once it’s finally here,” he said.

How long have Fred Warner and Sydney Hightower Warner been married?

Sydney Hightower Warner was a contestant on “The Bachelor” in 2020. At the time, Fred Warner’s sister-in-law was watching the show and thought the two would be a good fit, so she encouraged the linebacker to reach out to Sydney Warner, according to People.

Warner, who had just lost the Super Bowl, waited two weeks after his now-wife was eliminated from the show before sliding into her DMs.

The couple got married two years later in June 2022, the Deseret News previously reported.