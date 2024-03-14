Ridgeline Riverhawks guard Elise Livingston (23) jumps for a layup during the 4A girls basketball state semifinals against the Payson Lions at the UCCU Center in Orem on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.

The Utah Girls Basketball Coaches Association senior girls all-star games will be held Saturday at North Sevier High with a quadruple-header of games showcasing many of the top senior players in Utah.

The first game is the 6A Light vs. 6A Dark game at 10 a.m. followed by the 5A Light vs. 5A Dark game at Noon. The 4A vs. 3A game tips off at 2 p.m. followed by the 2A vs. 1A game at 4 p.m.

The all-stars were nominated by their coaches and then voted on by each classification’s coaches. Not all the all-stars chose to participate.

The cost is $5 for adults, $3 for students, children and senior citizens. Children under 4 are free, and the UGBCA says payment is cash only.

6A White All-Star Team

Ellie Taylor, Copper Hills

Jada Willis, Westlake

Ama Herrick, Fremont

Cambree Blackham, Skyridge

Shae Toole, Skyridge

Austyn Feller, Westlake

Chloe Jensen, Westlake

Syncere Langston, Fremont

6A Dark All-Star Team

Kendra Kitchen, Davis

Addy Scrivner, Lehi

Oakley Homer, Layton

Kate Richards, Davis

Amber Cook, Pleasant Grove

Umu Tukuafu, Bingham

Brianna Badonie, Bingham

5A White All-Star Team

Sidnee Geerdes, Bonneville

Kaylee Hess, Northridge

Ashlyn Wight, Box Elder

Rochelle Afo-Manuma, West Jordan

Amelia Echternkamp, Cyprus

Sila Tuakoi, Bountiful

Madi King, Salem Hills

Olivia Tausinga, East

5A Dark All-Star Team

Ashley Garner, Wasatch

Keily Trabanino, Olympus

Kalysa Ng, Hunter

Cami Groberg, Skyline

Olivia Kaaihue, Cedar Valley

Jaynee Tanner, Maple Mountain

Jenna Sterzer, Taylorsville

Katie King, Woods Cross

4A All-Star Team

Elise Livingston, Ridgeline

Kealah Faumuina, Dixie

Mia AuClaire, Murray

Marissa Best, Green Canyon

Janalynn Blotter, Green Canyon

Tess Joseph, Jordan

Hannah Heaton, Desert Hills

Hallee Smith, Ridgeline

Alivia Hutton, Cottonwood

Karlee Allen, Sky View

Macie Brown, Ridgeline

3A All-Star Team

Hallie Janes, Richfield

Ava Cuff, Juab

Aliya Lester, Emery

Amiah Timothy, Carbon

Madi Orth, Carbon

Kamryn Knutson, Richfield

Asmin Tanhan, Layton Christian

Lucy Richards, Juab

Brielle Jolley, Richfield

Destinee Flores, Summit Academy

2A All-Star Team

Brooklin Goble, North Sevier

Kanzas Mills, South Sevier

Bella Robinson, Parowan

Chezlie Langston, North Summit

Presley Peterson, North Summit

Jazmin Moctezuma, Draper APA

Sydney Braman, Millard

Anna Balajadia, Enterprise

Charly Sargeant, North Summit

Anne Marie Gibbs, American Heritage

1A All-Star Team

Tabetha Henrie, Panguitch

Sicily Fabrizio, Tabiona

Kaycee Gleave, Piute

Tayleah Spalding, Milford

Haydee Pugmire, Rich

Shimequa Hudson, Monument Valley

Mazee Dunton, Escalante

Gaby Delgadillo, Wendover

Kimber Reave, Valley

Precious Bedonie, Monument Valley

The UGBCA also announced that the following coaches were voted on as the region coaches of the year for their respective regions:

Class 6A

Region 1 — Anne Jones, Davis

Region 2 — Jake Timpson, Copper Hills

Region 3 — Shaylee Nielson, Skyridge

Class 5A

Region 4 — Justin Hassell, Cyprus

Region 5 — Aaron Dooley, Box Elder

Region 6 — Kane Stokes, Brighton

Region 7 — Holli Averett, Springville

Class 4A

Region 8 — Chad Bahr, Payson

Region 9 — Corry Nielsen, Cedar

Region 10 — Tes Soracco, Cottonwood

Region 11 — Vanessa Hall, Sky View

Class 3A

Region 12 — Marc Peterson, Richfield

Region 13 — Megan Vera, Grantsville

Region 14 — Josh Pike, Judge Memorial

Class 2A

Region 15 — Jerre Holmes, North Summit

Region 16 — no votes submitted

Region 17 — Dan Baldwin, Draper APA

Region 18 — Klint Glover, Kanab

Class 1A

Region 19 — Terri James, Monument Valley

Region 20 — Nadine Owens, Panguitch

Region 22 — Cody Lundgren, RIch