The Utah Girls Basketball Coaches Association senior girls all-star games will be held Saturday at North Sevier High with a quadruple-header of games showcasing many of the top senior players in Utah.
The first game is the 6A Light vs. 6A Dark game at 10 a.m. followed by the 5A Light vs. 5A Dark game at Noon. The 4A vs. 3A game tips off at 2 p.m. followed by the 2A vs. 1A game at 4 p.m.
The all-stars were nominated by their coaches and then voted on by each classification’s coaches. Not all the all-stars chose to participate.
The cost is $5 for adults, $3 for students, children and senior citizens. Children under 4 are free, and the UGBCA says payment is cash only.
6A White All-Star Team
Ellie Taylor, Copper Hills
Jada Willis, Westlake
Ama Herrick, Fremont
Cambree Blackham, Skyridge
Shae Toole, Skyridge
Austyn Feller, Westlake
Chloe Jensen, Westlake
Syncere Langston, Fremont
6A Dark All-Star Team
Kendra Kitchen, Davis
Addy Scrivner, Lehi
Oakley Homer, Layton
Kate Richards, Davis
Amber Cook, Pleasant Grove
Umu Tukuafu, Bingham
Brianna Badonie, Bingham
5A White All-Star Team
Sidnee Geerdes, Bonneville
Kaylee Hess, Northridge
Ashlyn Wight, Box Elder
Rochelle Afo-Manuma, West Jordan
Amelia Echternkamp, Cyprus
Sila Tuakoi, Bountiful
Madi King, Salem Hills
Olivia Tausinga, East
5A Dark All-Star Team
Ashley Garner, Wasatch
Keily Trabanino, Olympus
Kalysa Ng, Hunter
Cami Groberg, Skyline
Olivia Kaaihue, Cedar Valley
Jaynee Tanner, Maple Mountain
Jenna Sterzer, Taylorsville
Katie King, Woods Cross
4A All-Star Team
Elise Livingston, Ridgeline
Kealah Faumuina, Dixie
Mia AuClaire, Murray
Marissa Best, Green Canyon
Janalynn Blotter, Green Canyon
Tess Joseph, Jordan
Hannah Heaton, Desert Hills
Hallee Smith, Ridgeline
Alivia Hutton, Cottonwood
Karlee Allen, Sky View
Macie Brown, Ridgeline
3A All-Star Team
Hallie Janes, Richfield
Ava Cuff, Juab
Aliya Lester, Emery
Amiah Timothy, Carbon
Madi Orth, Carbon
Kamryn Knutson, Richfield
Asmin Tanhan, Layton Christian
Lucy Richards, Juab
Brielle Jolley, Richfield
Destinee Flores, Summit Academy
2A All-Star Team
Brooklin Goble, North Sevier
Kanzas Mills, South Sevier
Bella Robinson, Parowan
Chezlie Langston, North Summit
Presley Peterson, North Summit
Jazmin Moctezuma, Draper APA
Sydney Braman, Millard
Anna Balajadia, Enterprise
Charly Sargeant, North Summit
Anne Marie Gibbs, American Heritage
1A All-Star Team
Tabetha Henrie, Panguitch
Sicily Fabrizio, Tabiona
Kaycee Gleave, Piute
Tayleah Spalding, Milford
Haydee Pugmire, Rich
Shimequa Hudson, Monument Valley
Mazee Dunton, Escalante
Gaby Delgadillo, Wendover
Kimber Reave, Valley
Precious Bedonie, Monument Valley
The UGBCA also announced that the following coaches were voted on as the region coaches of the year for their respective regions:
Class 6A
Region 1 — Anne Jones, Davis
Region 2 — Jake Timpson, Copper Hills
Region 3 — Shaylee Nielson, Skyridge
Class 5A
Region 4 — Justin Hassell, Cyprus
Region 5 — Aaron Dooley, Box Elder
Region 6 — Kane Stokes, Brighton
Region 7 — Holli Averett, Springville
Class 4A
Region 8 — Chad Bahr, Payson
Region 9 — Corry Nielsen, Cedar
Region 10 — Tes Soracco, Cottonwood
Region 11 — Vanessa Hall, Sky View
Class 3A
Region 12 — Marc Peterson, Richfield
Region 13 — Megan Vera, Grantsville
Region 14 — Josh Pike, Judge Memorial
Class 2A
Region 15 — Jerre Holmes, North Summit
Region 16 — no votes submitted
Region 17 — Dan Baldwin, Draper APA
Region 18 — Klint Glover, Kanab
Class 1A
Region 19 — Terri James, Monument Valley
Region 20 — Nadine Owens, Panguitch
Region 22 — Cody Lundgren, RIch