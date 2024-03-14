Utah Utes guard Cole Bajema (2) drives the ball towards the basket with Colorado Buffaloes forward Tristan da Silva (23) on defense during the game between the Utah Utes and the Colorado Buffaloes in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

| Megan Nielsen, Deseret News