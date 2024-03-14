Utah Utes guard Deivon Smith (5) shoots a layup with Arizona State Sun Devils guard Kamari Lands (0) on defense during the game between the Utah Utes and the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first round of the 2024 Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

LAS VEGAS — Utah’s final appearance in the Pac-12 tournament won’t be a quick exit.

The Runnin’ Utes grabbed the early lead and took a 25-point advantage into halftime on their way to routing Arizona State 90-57 in the first round of the league tournament at T-Mobile Arena.

1 of 3 Left to right, Utah Utes guards Deivon Smith (5) and Gabe Madsen (55) smile during the first half of the game between the Utah Utes and the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first round of the 2024 Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 2 of 3 Utah Utes forward Ben Carlson (1) dunks the ball during the game between the Utah Utes and the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first round of the 2024 Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 3 of 3 Utah Utes guard Deivon Smith (5) shoots a layup with Arizona State Sun Devils guard Kamari Lands (0) on defense during the game between the Utah Utes and the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first round of the 2024 Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

3 takeaways

Top performers: This will be tough to recognize every top performer in what was the most balanced effort of the season for the Utes, but here goes.

Cole Bajema scored 14 of his career-high 22 points in the first half while shooting 7 of 11 with six 3-pointers. He was one of eight players with seven or more points.

Gabe Madsen had eight of Utah’s first 16 points and ended up with 10 points, four assists and a steal, and Hunter Erickson hit three 3-pointers, his most as a Ute, while scoring 11.

Then there’s Deivon Smith, who nearly had himself another triple-double, finishing with 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Frankie Collins scored 20 and had two rebounds and a steal for Arizona State.

Key stretch: While Utah got off to a strong start and built a double-digit lead in the game’s first eight minutes, the Runnin’ Utes put this one away when they went on a 25-6 run in the back half of the first half. Utah made 9 of 11 field goals during that stretch, including four 3-pointers. Bajema made three straight 3s for the Utes in that run.

Key stats: The Utes shot 70.4% in the first half and finished at 59.3% for the game, while holding Arizona State, minus one of its top players in Jose Perez, to 31.4% on the night. Utah made 12 of 26 3-pointers.

Utah pushed its tempo all night and finished with a 22-4 edge in fast break points, a 32-22 points in the paint advantage and led for 38:34.

What’s next?

The Runnin’ Utes (19-13) move on to face No. 3 seed Colorado on Thursday night at 9:30 p.m. MDT in the Pac-12 quarterfinals.

Utah and the Buffaloes split their two games this season, with each team winning at home.