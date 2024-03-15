The gold dome of the Georgia Capitol gleams in the sun, Aug. 27, 2022, in front of the skyline of downtown Atlanta. Atlanta joined Salt Lake City this week in a public quest to land an NHL club.

Another city has made a formal request to the National Hockey League for an expansion franchise.

Atlanta — which has already lost two teams due to ownership issues and lack of fan support — joined Salt Lake City this week in a public quest to land an NHL club.

Former player Anson Carter made the announcement Tuesday that he’s heading an ownership group that requested the NHL commence an expansion process to bring a team back to Atlanta. Two previous teams in the city relocated to Canada — the Flames to Calgary and the Thrashers to Winnipeg, where they are now the Jets.

“I’ve lived in Atlanta since 2009, and I have no doubt that the best league in the world will thrive in its return to Metro Atlanta,” said Anson, who played for eight teams from 1996 to 2007 and co-chairs the NHL’s Player Inclusion Coalition, in a press release. Carter is also part owner of the ECHL Atlanta Gladiators, a minor league hockey team.

Carter is partnered with Alpharetta Sports & Entertainment Group, which includes Neil Leibman of Top Tier Sports, Peter Simon of Simon Sports, Aaron Zeigler of Zeigler Automotive Group and New York Life Real Estate investors, according to the announcement. Carter said he has talked to NHL commissioner Gary Bettman since 2019 about the NHL returning to the Fulton County Metro Atlanta market.

The group is looking to build a new arena designed by architect Frank Gehry as part of an ambitious development, including a soccer/lacrosse stadium, performing arts venue, hotels, restaurants, residences and retail shops, in Alpharetta, about 26 miles north of Atlanta. According to the press release, Alpharetta is the “largest hockey-playing community” in the Atlanta area. The Alpharetta mayor and the Fulton County Commission chairman have thrown their support behind the effort.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said in a statement Tuesday that the league appreciates Carter’s passion for returning hockey to Atlanta.

“The league appreciates Anson’s passion for bringing NHL hockey back to the Atlanta area, and he has certainly kept the subject on our radar screen for several years running,” Daly said. “While, as we have made clear, we have no expansion oriented process in place currently, it’s always good to know there is bona fide interest.”

Salt Lake City seeks NHL expansion team

Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith and his Smith Entertainment Group formally requested the NHL start the expansion process in January. The Utah Legislature threw its support behind the effort, passing a bill to raise the sales tax rate in Salt Lake City to help fund a new downtown arena or remodel the Delta Center should Smith secure a team.

In February, Bettman noted that several other cities, including Atlanta, Cincinnati, Houston and Kansas City, are also vying for expansion teams, but described Utah’s approach as the “most aggressive.”

“It’s fair to say the Utah expression of interest has been the most aggressive and has carried a lot of energy with it, including from the governor and leaders of the legislature,” he said.

But he added that the NHL is not currently engaged in a formal expansion process.

“What’s happening is people are expressing an interest. ... We’re not envisioning what we did in prior times where we say, ‘If you want a team, here’s the date. Submit your application,’” Bettman said.

Will the Arizona Coyotes relocate?

Smith apparently has not ruled out buying the struggling Arizona Coyotes, which play in the 4,500-seat Mullett Arena at Arizona State University. Attempts to build a new NHL arena and entertainment district in Arizona have so far failed, though ownership has assured the league new plans are moving forward. Bettman said in February he’s “hopeful and reasonably confident” the project will happen but some hockey observers say the league is frustrated with the process.

David Pagnotta, writing for The Fourth Period, reported last month that, according to two separate sources, Smith offered to buy the Coyotes at a price above its current valuations and cover the relocation fee as well. Forbes values the team at $500 million, while Sportico puts it at $675 million.

Asked on “The Pat McAfee Show” in January whether he prefers an expansion team or an existing team, specifically the Coyotes, Smith said, “Look, I think our goal is NHL, and I’ll leave the rest on how that happens to Gary.”

The NHL currently has 32 teams evenly split into four divisions of eight. The Seattle Kraken were the most recent expansion team, starting play in the 2021-22 season. Prior to that, the Vegas Golden Knights became the league’s 31st team and began play in the 2017-18 season. The NHL expansion fee could be at least $1 billion.

Will Atlanta support an NHL franchise?

Per ESPN, there are other groups interested in bringing the NHL to Atlanta. Vernon Krause, a businessman who has proposed building an 18,000-seat arena in a mixed-use development in Forsyth County, told WSB-TV that he met with Bettman in New York. Krause says he believes that if the NHL approves expansion, a team could play in its arena beginning in the 2027-28 season.

Daly told ESPN last summer that he was optimistic the third time could be the charm for Atlanta, which had the Flames from 1972 to 1980, and the Thrashers from 1990 to 2011, and that some of the past challenges in the city could be overcome.

“I think times have changed pretty dramatically and the market demographics have changed pretty dramatically since the first time we went there and then again in 1999,” he said. “I think a lot of bigger businesses are in Atlanta (now).”