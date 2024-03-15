Utah State Aggies guard Ian Martinez (4) shoots the ball with San Diego State Aztecs forward Miles Heide (40), San Diego State Aztecs guard Miles Byrd (21) and San Diego State Aztecs forward Jay Pal (4) on defense during the game between the Utah State Aggies and the San Diego State Aztecs in the semifinals of the Mountain West 2024 Men's Basketball Championship at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Friday, March 15, 2024.

LAS VEGAS — No. 18 Utah State became the latest top seed to go down in a conference tournament, as San Diego State beat the Aggies 86-70 in the Mountain West Conference tournament semifinals on Friday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

1 of 4 Utah State Aggies guard Darius Brown II (10) shoots the ball with San Diego State Aztecs guard Lamont Butler (5) on defense during the game between the Utah State Aggies and the San Diego State Aztecs in the semifinals of the Mountain West 2024 Men's Basketball Championship at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Friday, March 15, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 2 of 4 Utah State Aggies guard Ian Martinez (4) shoots the ball with San Diego State Aztecs forward Miles Heide (40), San Diego State Aztecs guard Miles Byrd (21) and San Diego State Aztecs forward Jay Pal (4) on defense during the game between the Utah State Aggies and the San Diego State Aztecs in the semifinals of the Mountain West 2024 Men's Basketball Championship at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Friday, March 15, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 3 of 4 Utah State Aggies guard Darius Brown II (10) smiles during the game between the Utah State Aggies and the San Diego State Aztecs in the semifinals of the Mountain West 2024 Men's Basketball Championship at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Friday, March 15, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 4 of 4 Utah State Aggies forward Great Osobor (1) dunks the ball during the game between the Utah State Aggies and the San Diego State Aztecs in the semifinals of the Mountain West 2024 Men's Basketball Championship at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Friday, March 15, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

3 takeaways

Top performers: In a matchup that featured two premier post players, San Diego State’s Jaedon LeDee outdueled Utah State’s Great Osobor.

While Osobor quickly got to 11 points in the first half with LeDee riding the bench because of early foul trouble, LeDee, who fouled out with two minutes to play, dominated once he got back on the court.

He finished with 22 points, eight rebounds, two assists and a steal, while teammate Lamont Butler (16 points, four rebounds, two assists) was also one of five Aztecs in double-figures.

Osobor ended up with 19 points, five rebounds and three blocks, while Ian Martinez added 16 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Key stretch: With the game tied 51-51 with 15:18 to play, the Aztecs went on a 16-3 run to put Utah State in come-from-behind mode. LeDee scored six points in that stretch and Butler added five, including the 3 to get it started. That put San Diego State ahead 67-54 with 9:56 to play.

It wasn’t the only big spurt of the contest. Both teams went on extended runs during the first half. First, Utah State went on a 22-2 run to go ahead 34-17, then San Diego State countered with a 15-2 run to make it 36-32 with three-plus minutes until the break.

Key stats: The Aztecs outshot the Aggies 46.8% to 40.0% from the field in the game, including 51.6% to 31.2% in the second half.

San Diego State also owned a 13-2 edge in points off turnovers. Utah State had eight turnovers to five for the Aztecs.

What’s next?

The Aggies (27-6), after their fist outright MWC regular-season championship, will wait to find out where they’ll be seeded in the NCAA Tournament. The selection show is Sunday at 4 p.m. MDT on CBS.