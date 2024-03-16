New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) looks down at the field during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec 17, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Zach Wilson’s trade market has seen better days.

On Friday afternoon, the Los Angeles Rams became the latest team to make a quarterback move that didn’t involve the former BYU QB.

Now, few teams remain in the market for a starting or backup quarterback option, and most of them are expected to do their shopping in the NFL draft.

Here’s a look at this offseason’s quarterback moves, as well as at where things stand on all 32 teams.

2024 quarterback carousel

The Rams added NFL veteran Jimmy Garoppolo to their quarterback room on Friday. He’s expected to be the top backup option behind starter Matthew Stafford, according to ESPN.

Also on Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers traded third-year QB Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles. Pickett reportedly asked to be moved after the Steelers signed Russell Wilson, NFL.com reported.

The Eagles were in need a of a new backup quarterback option after Marcus Mariota signed with the Washington Commanders.

After signing Mariota, the Commanders traded third-year QB Sam Howell to the Seattle Seahawks, as The Washington Post reported.

Former Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock signed with the New York Giants on Thursday.

Also on Thursday, the Arizona Cardinals secured a new backup quarterback option by trading receiver Rondale Moore to the Atlanta Falcons. Arizona received Desmond Ridder in the deal, according to ESPN.

Speaking of Atlanta, the Falcons signed veteran QB Kirk Cousins to a four-year deal this week, CBS Sports reported. He’s expected to be the starter.

Cousins’ move to Atlanta created an opening in Minnesota. The Vikings signed former San Francisco 49ers’ backup Sam Darnold, who is expected to compete for the starting role, according to Sports Illustrated.

The New Orleans Saints signed Nathan Peterman as a backup option behind Derek Carr after Jameis Winston departed for the Cleveland Browns.

After winning the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award last month for his performance with the Browns, Joe Flacco signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

Flacco replaces the Colts’ former backup QB, Gardner Minshew, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. Minshew will compete with Aidan O’Connell to be the Raiders’ starter, according to NFL.com.

Baker Mayfield will remain the starter in Tampa Bay. He signed a new three-year deal with the Buccaneers on Wednesday.

Former Steelers backup Mitch Trubisky signed a two-year deal with the Buffalo Bills after being released by Pittsburgh.

Another former Steelers QB, Mason Rudolph, signed with the Tennessee Titans.

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded a 2024 sixth-round draft pick to the New England Patriots for quarterback Mac Jones, who will be a backup option behind Trevor Lawrence. The move became official Thursday when Jones passed his physical, according to The Associated Press.

The Patriots are expected to draft a new quarterback next month, but they could lean on Jacoby Brissett in the short-term. Brissett signed a one-year deal with the team this week.

The Chicago Bears are also expected to draft a new quarterback. In the meantime, they added Brett Rypien to their quarterback room.

Although the Jets have not yet traded or cut Zach Wilson, they’ve added a new backup quarterback: 34-year-old Tyrod Taylor.

Expected starting and backup quarterbacks for all 32 teams

Arizona Cardinals

Expected starter : Kyler Murray.

: Kyler Murray. Top backup(s): Desmond Ridder.

Atlanta Falcons

Expected starter : Kirk Cousins.

: Kirk Cousins. Top backup(s): Taylor Heinicke.

Baltimore Ravens

Expected starter : Lamar Jackson.

: Lamar Jackson. Top backup(s): Josh Johnson.

Notable: Former University of Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley, who signed with the Ravens in 2020 and served as Jackson’s backup for most of his time with the team, is currently a free agent.

Buffalo Bills

Expected starter : Josh Allen.

: Josh Allen. Top backup(s): Mitch Trubisky.

Carolina Panthers

Expected starter : Bryce Young.

: Bryce Young. Top backup(s): Andy Dalton.

Cincinnati Bengals

Expected starter : Joe Burrow.

: Joe Burrow. Top backup(s): Jake Browning.

Chicago Bears

Expected starter : 2024 draft pick or Justin Fields.

: 2024 draft pick or Justin Fields. Top backup(s): Brett Rypien.

Notable: The Bears are expected to trade Justin Fields this offseason, but there’s a longshot chance that they keep him, especially now that so few teams are still in need of a QB.

Cleveland Browns

Expected starter : Deshaun Watson.

: Deshaun Watson. Top backup(s): Jameis Winston.

Dallas Cowboys

Expected starter : Dak Prescott.

: Dak Prescott. Top backup(s): Cooper Rush and Trey Lance.

Denver Broncos

Expected starter : Jarrett Stidham or 2024 draft pick.

: Jarrett Stidham or 2024 draft pick. Top backup(s): Jarrett Stidham or 2024 draft pick.

Detroit Lions

Expected starter : Jared Goff.

: Jared Goff. Top backup(s): Hendon Hooker.

Notable: Goff’s backup from last season, Teddy Bridgewater, has retired from the NFL. He’s now head football coach at his former high school, per Reuters.

Houston Texans

Expected starter : CJ Stroud.

: CJ Stroud. Top backup(s): Davis Mills.

Green Bay Packers

Expected starter : Jordan Love.

: Jordan Love. Top backup(s): Sean Clifford.

Indianapolis Colts

Expected starter : Anthony Richardson.

: Anthony Richardson. Top backup(s): Joe Flacco.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Expected starter : Trevor Lawrence.

: Trevor Lawrence. Top backup(s): Mac Jones.

Kansas City Chiefs

Expected starter : Patrick Mahomes.

: Patrick Mahomes. Top backup(s): Blaine Gabbert.

Las Vegas Raiders

Expected starter : Aidan O’Connell or Gardner Minshew.

: Aidan O’Connell or Gardner Minshew. Top backup(s): Aidan O’Connell or Gardner Minshew.

Notable: Minshew, who started 13 games for the Colts last season after Richardson’s injury, is expected to have a chance to win the starting role away from O’Connell.

Los Angeles Chargers

Expected starter : Justin Herbert.

: Justin Herbert. Top backup(s): Easton Stick.

Los Angeles Rams

Expected starter : Matthew Stafford.

: Matthew Stafford. Top backup(s): Jimmy Garoppolo.

Notable: Garoppolo will miss the first two games of the 2024 NFL season as he serves a suspension for violating the league’s policy regarding performance-enhancing drugs, according to ESPN.

Miami Dolphins

Expected starter : Tua Tagovailoa.

: Tua Tagovailoa. Top backup(s): Mike White.

Minnesota Vikings

Expected starter : Sam Darnold or 2024 draft pick.

: Sam Darnold or 2024 draft pick. Top backup(s): Sam Darnold or 2024 draft pick.

Notable: Nick Mullens and former BYU quarterback Jaren Hall are also in the Vikings’ QB room. Mullens and Hall both had a chance to start last season after Cousins tore his Achilles.

New England Patriots

Expected starter : 2024 draft pick or Jacoby Brissett.

: 2024 draft pick or Jacoby Brissett. Top backup(s): 2024 draft pick or Jacoby Brissett.

New Orleans Saints

Expected starter : Derek Carr.

: Derek Carr. Top backup(s): Nathan Peterman.

Notable: Former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill is still with the team but he’s considered a tight end rather than a true backup option.

New York Giants

Expected starter : Daniel Jones.

: Daniel Jones. Top backup(s): Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito.

New York Jets

Expected starter : Aaron Rodgers.

: Aaron Rodgers. Top backup(s): Tyrod Taylor

Notable: Rodgers is reportedly on Robert Kennedy Jr.’s shortlist of potential running mates. It’s unclear if he could balance the demands of professional football with campaign commitments, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Philadelphia Eagles

Expected starter : Jalen Hurts.

: Jalen Hurts. Top backup(s): Kenny Pickett.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Expected starter : Russell Wilson.

: Russell Wilson. Top backup(s): 2024 draft pick or new signee.

San Francisco 49ers

Expected starter : Brock Purdy.

: Brock Purdy. Top backup(s): Brandon Allen.

Seattle Seahawks

Expected starter : Geno Smith.

: Geno Smith. Top backup(s): Sam Howell.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Expected starter : Baker Mayfield.

: Baker Mayfield. Top backup(s): Kyle Trask.

Tennessee Titans

Expected starter : Will Levis.

: Will Levis. Top backup(s): Mason Rudolph.

Washington Commanders

Expected starter : Marcus Mariota or 2024 draft pick.

: Marcus Mariota or 2024 draft pick. Top backup(s): Marcus Mariota or 2024 draft pick.

Brigham Young Cougars alumnus Zach Wilson watches during the Brigham Young University alumni game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on March 31, 2023. | Ryan Sun, Deseret News

So where does that leave Zach Wilson?

Five teams — the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots and Washington Commanders — are widely expected to select a new starting quarterback in this year’s draft, according to USA Today.

Several other teams, including the Steelers, 49ers and Raiders, likely remain in the market for an additional quarterback option and could add one through the draft or through other means.

Wilson, as well as Fields if the Bears move on from him, may have to wait to find a new landing spot until a training camp injury forces a team’s hand.