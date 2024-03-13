New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. The New York Times reported that Rodgers is on the "shortlist" for presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy's VP choice.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has picked a running mate.

In an interview with CNN on Tuesday, Kennedy, who is running as an independent in the 2024 presidential election, said he has “made up his mind” on who his vice presidential nominee will be, and that he will announce his decision in the next two weeks.

The New York Times reported Tuesday that at the “top of (Kennedy’s) list” are two athletes, current NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former professional wrestler and former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura.

“We wanted somebody who was aligned with my values, optimistic about our country and its potential and able to run the country at a moment’s notice,” Kennedy told CNN.

In the past few months, Kennedy and his team have approached a variety of potential running mates “with varying degrees of formality, to gauge their interest in serving as his running mate,” according to the Times.

Those that made Kennedy’s shortlist alongside Rodgers and Ventura include former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

“All have turned him down, or their conversations have not advanced, except for Mr. Rodgers and Mr. Ventura, the people familiar with the discussions said,” per the Times.

Kennedy also told CNN that he has spoken with former television host Mike Rowe, life coach and author Tony Robbins, and civil rights attorney Tricia Lindsay.

Here’s a look at Kennedy’s top picks for his running mate and what he has to say about them:

Aaron Rodgers

Kennedy told The Times Tuesday that he has been talking to the New York Jets quarterback “pretty continuously” for the past month about Rodgers being his running mate.

Rodgers has expressed support for Kennedy’s campaign in the past, and in February, the presidential candidate shared a picture on social media of him and Rodgers on a hike together.

If Rodgers runs as Kennedy’s vice president pick, it is unclear if he will play the 2023-24 season with the Jets. According to an Athletic story titled “Can Aaron Rodgers run for U.S. VP and play for Jets?,” it would be difficult for Rodgers to hit the campaign trail and be on the field regularly for practice and games.

But, “until Rodgers says otherwise, the expectation should be that he plans to play in 2024, especially as he tries to prove he hasn’t lost a step at 40-years-old coming off Achilles surgery,” The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt wrote.

Meanwhile, Pat McAfee, who used to have Rodgers on his show regularly, said Wednesday, “We will try to get the answer from Aaron and where his mindset is, but I’m not 100% sure, from my perspective, from the things that I know, that this is anywhere near a reality.”

Jesse Ventura

Ventura — a former professional wrestler — was elected as governor of Minnesota in 1998 as a member of the Reform Party. He served for one term.

Last month, Kennedy held a rally alongside Ventura in Arizona, where the presidential candidate called Ventura a “friend,” saying, “We talk often about areas of mutual interest and I’m really, really grateful for his support during this campaign,” according to CNN.

In an interview from November, Ventura said he would consider accepting Kennedy’s offer to be his vice president if offered.