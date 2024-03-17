BYU players celebrate a 3-pointer at the end of the game during the Big 12 conference championship against UCF in Kansas City, Mo., on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Sunday, the Cougars found out what seed they receivedin the NCAA Tournament, and who and where they will play.

For the first time since 2021, the BYU men’s basketball team is back in the NCAA Tournament.

The Cougars (23-10) were awarded a No. 6 seed for the Big Dance on Sunday and will meet No. 11 seed Duquesne on Thursday in Omaha, Nebraska.

Tipoff times and broadcast plans were scheduled to be released laster Sunday night.

Having earned the fifth seed in last week’s Big 12 tournament before they defeated UCF and then lost to Texas Tech in the quarterfinals, the Cougars were projected to earn a similar seed in March Madness. But they were handed a No. 6 seed by the Selection Committee, somewhat disappointing for a team with a NET ranking of No. 12.

BYU was on Sunday at No. 12 in the NET rankings, which is the primary sorting tool the NCAA uses to determine seeding for the tournament. The Cougars are No. 16 in another key metric, the Kenpom.com ratings.

BYU was picked to finish 13th in the 14-team Big 12. However, it posted a 6-8 record in Quadrant 1 games and a 5-2 record in Quad 2 games. It was just 2-11 last year in Quad 1/2 games combined.

It ties for the highest seed BYU has received since the 2010-11 Cougars earned a No. 3 seed and were sent to the Southeast Regional in Denver. They knocked off Wofford 74-66 and then Gonzaga 89-67 en route to the Sweet 16 that year.

In a Sweet 16 game in New Orleans, BYU fell 83-74 in overtime to second-seeded Florida, despite a big game from consensus National Player of the Year Jimmer Fredette.

In 2021, the Cougars also earned a No. 6 seed and fell 73-62 to No. 11 seed UCLA when all the games were played in Indianapolis, Indiana, due to the pandemic.

This story will be updated.