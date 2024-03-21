Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford slam-dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Dallas, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

DALLAS — The Utah Jazz lost 113-97 to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night at American Airlines Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s loss:

Best performance: Luka Doncic scored a game-high 34 points to go with nine rebounds and eight assists. The last time the Jazz were in Dallas he had a triple-double at halftime and the Mavs won by 50 points, so this was at least an improvement.

Worst performance: The Jazz in the second quarter were bad. After leading 27-26 at the end of the first, the Jazz turned in a 15-point second (while the Mavs scored 27). In the quarter the second the Jazz shot 0-of-9 from 3-point range and committed seven turnovers and five fouls. To say it wasn’t a good quarter is a bit of an understatement.

4: The Jazz really struggled to shoot the ball, hitting just 4-of-30 (13.3%) from 3-point range.

60.7%: I feel like it’s been a long time since I’ve seen a team shoot this poorly from the free throw line (I did not look it up and don’t have anything to back up this claim). The Mavericks shot just 17-of-28 from the charity stripe on Thursday night.

18: The Jazz committed 18 turnovers which led to 19 points for the Mavericks.

Best of the best: When Doncic wasn’t scoring, it didn’t really matter that much because the Mavericks had Daniel Gafford dunking just about every ball that went into the air. He finished with 24 points.

Worst of the worst: Lauri Markkanen had a really hard time scoring and had to work his tail off against a physical defense. The Mavs did a good job of making life hard for Markkanen as he went just 6-of-20 from the field.