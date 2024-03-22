This article was first published in the Ute Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night.

Spencer Fano was thrown into the fire last season, becoming one of just two true freshman in the nation to start at perhaps the most vital position along the offensive line — left tackle.

Fano, a four-star recruit out of Timpview High, was ranked as 2023′s No. 1 high school player in Utah, and impressed offensive line coach Jim Harding enough in spring and fall camp to earn a starting position as the Utes opened the season against the Florida Gators.

The 6-foot-5, 304-pound Fano played in all 13 games, with 11 starts at left tackle, and one — the bowl game against Northwestern — at right tackle. On the very first snap of his college career, he helped give quarterback Bryson Barnes ample time to throw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Money Parks in a 24-11 season-opening win.

Fano, who was named to the CFN Freshman All-America first-team after the season, held his own against much more experienced players during Utah’s 8-5 Pac-12 farewell season and kept the starting job throughout the year.

But there is definitely still room for improvement as he enters his sophomore season. The true freshman was one of Utah’s most penalized offensive linemen last year, drawing seven penalties — tied with Michael Mokofisi for the most flags on the offensive line. That’s something Fano will look to clean up in 2024.

“I feel like my freshman year, I enjoyed it, but I definitely had a whole lot of struggles,” Fano said.

Fano said that he “played without a lot of confidence” in his freshman season, but that confidence grew — especially in the second half of the season — as his 612 snaps of action piled up.

In the midst of his second spring camp, Fano is focused on being more consistent in everything he does, and he’s already seen improvement from his freshman season.

“I know I can make all the blocks that my coaches asked me to do, so I feel like that’s the biggest thing that I’ve gained confidence in,” Fano said.

Three starting spots on the offensive line are already penciled in — Fano at tackle, Mokofisi at guard, and Kolinu’u Faaiu at center — with two up for grabs. Harding has to replace guard Keaton Bills and tackle Sataoa Laumea — Utah’s two best offensive linemen last year, now off to the NFL draft.

There’s still over five months until Utah opens its 2024 season against Southern Utah, and no definitive decisions about starting positions will be made in spring camp. As of the first week of spring camp, though, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said that Fano has moved over to right tackle with redshirt freshman Caleb Lomu at left tackle. Faaiu remains at center and Mokofisi at right guard, with Tanoa Togiai at left guard. Faaiu, Mokofisi and Togiai are all entering their junior seasons.

Lomu played 25 snaps in three games for the Utes in his true freshman campaign, standing out especially in his limited time in the Arizona State game.

“I think he certainly has that opportunity to, and the ability to, it’s going to come down to how he adjusts the physicality of the game, how he continues to develop in the weight room from a strength standpoint,” Harding said when asked about Lomu possibly appearing in the starting lineup. “But certainly the tools are there that he has an opportunity to be in that starting fight.”

Also in the mix are junior Zereoue Williams, senior Falcon Kaumatule, junior Jaren Kump, junior Alex Harrison and sophomore Solatoa Moea’i.

Could Isaiah Garcia, a homegrown product from Corner Canyon and the top-ranked prospect in the state of Utah by ESPN, follow a similar path as Fano and get early playing time?

“I would compare him to Spencer,” Harding said.

“I mean yesterday, first day, just helmets. I mean he did a really nice job, very conscientious kid, had no mental errors, very methodical and very intentional with his work. So he’s really focused on trying to get the footwork down, even the most base things. But in terms of their mental makeup, I think he and Spencer are very similar, that it’s extremely high care factor. It’s important to him and I know he’s going to do everything he can to put himself in a position to be in the top 10 or maybe even the top five.”

Last season, Utah’s offensive line went through struggles, ranking No. 129 in FBS in pass blocking, according to Pro Football Focus, and No. 43 in run blocking. The Utes allowed 25 sacks, about the middle of the pack in the country, and rushed for 2,373 yards — their worst rushing output in a full season since 2017.

An anemic passing offense certainly didn’t help matters for the offensive line — the Utes ranked 117th in total passing yards with Bryson Barnes helming the ship for the majority of the season and Nate Johnson making a few starts — and teams were able to stack the box and stifle Utah’s running backs for the majority of the season, but the people in the room know that the offensive line has to be better this season.

“We have a super talented team ... in general, but our O-line especially is super talented, super athletic, so it’s been a great competition so far,” Fano said.

