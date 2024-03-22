Utah State forward Great Osobor (1) drives past TCU center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) during a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Utah State ended a 10-game losing streak in the NCAA Tournament dating back to 2001 with an impressive 88-72 victory over TCU in the first round of the NCA Tournament.

The Aggies (28-6) will now face No. 1 seed Purdue in the second round at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Sunday at a time to announced.

Here are three keys to Utah State’s win:

• Center Isaac Johnson scored 12 straight points for the Aggies during a key stretch in the first half. The sophomore from American Fork ended up scoring a career-high 19 points in 29 minutes.

• Guard Ian Martinez led Utah State with 21 points and had an 8-for-8 performance from the free-throw line. Overall, the Aggies went 14 of 15 from the line.

• TCU racked up an astonishing 21 offensive rebounds and outboarded USU by a 41 to 30 margin, but the Horned Frogs also shot just 35.8% for the game, while the Aggies shot 55%, including 8 of 19 from 3-point range