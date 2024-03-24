Purdue's Zach Edey (15) looks to pass as a host of Utah State players defend during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2024 in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Aggies’ chances of advancing to the Sweet 16 in the Motor City ran out of gas against Purdue in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday afternoon.

The Boilermakers buried Utah State, 106-67, to move onto Detroit next weekend.

• Seven-foot-4 Purdue center Zach Edey scored scored 21 of his 23 points in the first half to help give the Boilermakers a 49-33 lead at halftime. Edey, who sat for much of the second half due to Purdue’s huge lead, went 8-for-11 from the field, 7-for-8 from the free-throw line and pulled down 14 rebounds.

• Utah State was up 24-23 with 8:32 left in the first half before the Boilermakers went on an offensive tear, scoring 16 unanswered points as the Aggies missed 12 straight shots.

• While Edey was Utah State’s primary concern, the big man had plenty of help. Purdue knocked down 8 of its first 12 3-point attempts in the second half, and ended up going 11 for 23 from the perimeter for the game. The Boilermakers shot 56% overall, while Utah State just under 36% from the floor in both halves.