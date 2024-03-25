Utah State head coach Danny Sprinkle looks on during overtime of a game against Fresno State in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West tournament Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Las Vegas.

On Monday morning, former Utah State Aggies men’s basketball coach Danny Sprinkle was formally announced as the head coach of the Washington Huskies.

Sprinkle’s move came after he was at the helm of the Utah State program for just one season, a campaign that saw the Aggies win the Mountain West Conference and advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, which has left a sour taste in the mouths of some Utah State fans.

On Monday evening, Sprinkle addressed that subject in a post on social media.

“Aggie Nation-THANK YOU AND YOU WILL ALWAYS HAVE A PIECE OF MY 💙 I’m sorry if I have let some of you down and it was never my intention. Thank you for the memories! #UBUNTU #SpectrumMagic,” he wrote.

As part of the post, a longer letter addressed to Aggie Nation was attached that Sprinkle wrote in which he thanked Utah State athletic director Diana Sabau, deputy AD Jerry Bovee, the campus community, the Hurd student section and players.

“What an unbelievable journey. From Day 1 stepping on campus until the final buzzer, this community and this university not only embraced this team, they believed,” Sprinkle began. “That belief fueled us to an outright Mountain West championship, an NCAA Tournament victory and an unforgettable season.”

After his list of thanking people, Sprinkle concluded by writing, “Our story would not be possible without the support of Aggie Nation, and you will always have a piece of my heart. I will be eternally grateful for you being next to us for every step of the way. It was such an incredible honor to lead this storied program. Spectrum Magic is real!”