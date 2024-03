Enterprise's Brady Crouch was voted the Deseret News boys basketball 2A Player of the Year.

Editor’s note: The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches’ votes from a list of nominated players.

2A Player of Year

Brady Crouch, Enterprise, 5-8, PG, Sr.

14.4 ppg, 5.4 apg, 46 3-pointers made for the state champs.

1 of 19 Brady Crouch, Enterprise | Provided by Enterprise 2 of 19 Komy Ocwor, APA West Valley | Provided by APA West Valley 3 of 19 Cash Mortensen, Kanab | Provided by Kanab 4 of 19 Buck Sargent, North Summit | Provided by North Summit 5 of 19 Treyson Whitman, Enterprise | Provided by Enterprise 6 of 19 Trevor Richins, North Summit 7 of 19 Parker Crum, Duchesne | Provided by Duchesne 8 of 19 Stockton Roberts, South Sevier | Provided by South Sevier 9 of 19 Lane Berry, Grand | Provided by Grand 10 of 19 Peter Hakim, APA West Valley | Provided by APA West Valley 11 of 19 Dax Hunt, Enterprise | Provided by Enterprise 12 of 19 Jason McKinney, Grand | Provided by Grand 13 of 19 Luke Henderson, Rockwell | Provided by Rockwell 14 of 19 Yeshi Tsering, Rowland Hall | Provided by Rowland Hall 15 of 19 Kale Glover, Kanab | Provided by Kanab 16 of 19 Kyle Brown, Kanab | provided by Kanab 17 of 19 Dallin Porter, Duchesne | Provided by Duchesne 18 of 19 Baylor Blackburn, Beaver | Provide by Beaver 19 of 19 Tyson Tucker, Gunnison Valley | Provided by Gunnison Valley

2A First Team

Komy Ocwor, APA West Valley, 6-4, F, Sr. — 23.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 3.6 apg, 3.2 spg.

Cash Mortensen, Kanab, 6-1, G, Jr. — 17.0 ppg, 5.0 apg, 4.0 rpg.

Buck Sargent, North Summit, 6-4, F, Jr. — 15.4 ppg, 12.3 rpg, 1.3 bpg, 1.6 spg.

Treyson Whitman, Enterprise, 6-4, C, Jr. — 15.6 ppg, 7.8 rpg.

Trevor Richins, North Summit, 6-0, G, Jr. — 18.0 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 4.0 apg, 2.5 spg.

Parker Crum, Duchesne, 5-10, G, Sr. — 13.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg.

2A Second Team

Stockton Roberts, South Sevier, 6-2, F, Jr. — 14.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 56 3s.

Lane Berry, Grand, 6-5, F, Sr. — 15.3 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 2.6 apg.

Peter Hakim, APA West Valley, 5-10, G, Sr. — 16.6 ppg, 8.2 apg, 5.2 rpg, 4.0 spg.

Dax Hunt, Enterprise, 6-0, SG, Sr. — 11.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 3.7 apg, 39 3s.

Jason McKinney, Grand, 6-0, G, Sr. — 14.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.5 apg.

Luke Henderson, Rockwell, 5-10, SG, Jr. — 22.0 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 3.1 spg.

2A Third Team

Yeshi Tsering, Rowland Hall, 5-9, G, Sr. — 16.1 ppg, 3.7 apg, 3.2 spg.

Kale Glover, Kanab, 5-10, G, Jr. — 12.0 ppg, 3.0 apg.

Kyle Brown, Kanab, 6-1, F, So. — 13.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 3.0 apg, 3.0 spg.

Dallin Porter, Duchesne, 6-1, F, Sr. — 9.8 ppg, 9.0 rpg.

Baylor Blackburn, Beaver, 6-2, F, Sr. — 13.7 ppg, 6.5 rpg.

Tyson Tucker, Gunnison Valley, 6-3, F, Sr. — 13.5 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.5 spg.

2A Honorable Mention

Treysen Randall, Enterprise, 6-1, SG, Sr.

Greyson Bennett, North Sevier, 5-11, SG, Sr.

Roman Haueter, Rockwell, 6-1, PG, Sr.

Sharmaarkay Mbwera, APA West Valley, 5-9, G, So.

Anthony Done, San Juan, 6-0, G, Sr.

Jaggar Redd, South Sevier, 5-11, G, Jr.

Hunter Bettridge, Parowan, 6-2, PF/C, So.

Zachariah Swarnes, American Leadership, 6-2, G/F, Jr.

Deegan Blackner, Beaver, 5-10, PG, Jr.

Brace Brindley, South Sevier, 6-1, G, Jr.

Kannon Huntsman, American Leadership, 6-3, F, Jr.

Quin Ekberg, UMA Hill Field, 6-6, C, Jr.

Deseret News 2A All-Tournament Team

MVP — Treyson Whitman, Enterprise.

Brady Crouch, Enterprise.

Dax Hunt, Enterprise.

Buck Sargent, North Summit.

Trevor Richins, North Summit.

Peter Hakim, APA West Valley.

Note: All-tourney teams were selected by Deseret News writers.