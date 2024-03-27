BYU coach Mark Pope, right, reacts greets forward Noah Waterman as he heads to the bench during game against Kansas State, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Manhattan, Kan.

Immediately after BYU exited the NCAA Tournament in Omaha with a loss to Duquesne, the debate began on how the Cougars would rebuild for their second season in the Big 12.

With a unique offense and wins over a myriad of NCAA high-seeded teams during the regular season, head coach Mark Pope said his priority was to recruit his roster. This includes serious talks with leading scorer and Big 12 Sixth Man Player of the Year Jaxson Robinson, as well as with Noah Waterman and Fouss Traore.

Cougar Insider predictions

Question of the week: As BYU’s season ends and players head for the transfer portal (Marcus Adams Jr.), what pieces do the Cougars need for a second foray into the Big 12?

Jay Drew: Assuming Jaxson Robinson moves on to the NBA draft and professional basketball, my take is that BYU’s biggest need next year is for a scorer. A legitimate, big-time scorer from the wing or shooting guard position. Most of the other needs are returning. Of course, Dawson Baker, the UC Irvine transfer who brought in a 15-point scoring average from the Big West but couldn’t get healthy enough to play significantly, has shown signs of being that kind of scorer. So he may be the answer.

Another big need is an experienced backup point guard to take some pressure off Dallin Hall. (I am assuming Trey Stewart is heading for the portal, from what I’ve been told from some reliable sources.)

Returning missionary Collin Chandler might be that guy to back up Hall, but he’s going to need some time to get rid of the mission legs and find his footing.

Marcus Adams had been playing the four position — power forward — in late-season practices, so suffice it to say the Cougars could use another player at that spot to back up Noah Waterman, perhaps push Waterman a little for the starting role. Incoming freshman Isaac Davis might be that guy, but asking a freshman to step in and contribute right away is a big ask.

Dick Harmon: Mark Pope’s priority is recruiting his own players and staff to stay. If Jaxson Robinson, now picked to be the 55th player taken in the NBA draft, decides to stay and enhance his position, that would be a huge piece to the puzzle. Dallin Hall needs help at point guard. If we learned anything from the last two losses to Texas Tech and Duquesne, a point guard who can break down a defense and play defense is a must in postseason play. The Cougars could use a rim protector and defender in the paint to accentuate what Fouss Traore provides.

With news that Marcus Adams is in the transfer portal, Pope really needs Dawson Baker to heal and be ready to play. He can help with the guard line and is an outstanding mid-range shooter and ball handler. Collin Chandler must grow up and be ready fast, because he could provide firepower for Pope’s offense. Rice forward Keanu Dawes, a Latter-day Saint athlete recruited by BYU and Utah, is in the transfer portal. He might provide some talent if interested in Provo.

I think people underestimate the defense and rebounding Spencer Johnson provided this team. He will be sorely missed. My question is, who will be the shutdown defensive player Pope will sic on hot shooters? Johnson was that kind of guy.

Comments from Deseret News readers:

I for one like S Johnson and T Knell but for BYU to go to the next level in the tourney Pope has to recruit better athletes. Johnson is a liability on offense and really he is just serviceable on D. He turns the ball over too much and takes very awkward shots that are reminiscent of a junior high player getting off balance with poor footing. I thank him for his efforts and the few really good games he scored well in but it is time for roster upgrade. Knell is a better shooter than Johnson but he can’t defend like S Johnson and he can’t make his own shot. The fact that Johnson has played for so long at the Y without being replaced by a better player exposes the real reason that BYU can’t win in the NCAA tourney!

— Cohawk

So far in the first round at least 10 teams who were predicted to lose have won. There are some big names that lost. This happens every year.

Having watched many of the first-round games I would say that BYU is the least athletic team I have seen.

My appreciation for how well they did this year has greatly increased. This one loss, though very disappointing, doesn’t define the year for me.

— wallyball

