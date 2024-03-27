A press conference was held Wednesday to formally introduce former Utah State Aggies basketball coach Danny Sprinkle as the new coach at the University of Washington.

At a few points during the almost 22-minute portion in which Sprinkle spoke, he mentioned Utah State, where he spent just under a year.

Here is what Sprinkle said about his former employer.

“Utah State, I want to thank all of Aggie Nation, how they treated me and my family for the 11 months. It was special. Diana Sabau, the athletic director; Jerry Bovee, who hired me there. It was phenomenal.”

On the search for his replacement and Aggies associate head coach Andy Hill, Sprinkle said, “Andy Hill’s with me right now. Obviously he’s involved with the Utah State head coaching search, too.”

On his rise from being an assistant coach for 19 years and then suddenly being a Big Ten head coach after just five seasons as a head coach, Sprinkle said, “Utah State, I had no idea I was going to end up at Utah State in Logan, Utah. I’m glad I did, because it’s all part of preparing me for a job like this.”