Boise State Broncos guard Jace Whiting (15) puts up a shot with Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) trying to defend as they play in the Mountain West Conference Basketball Tournament at UNLV’s Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2023.

A player from the Mountain West Conference with heavy BYU ties has entered the transfer portal.

On Friday, multiple outlets reported that Boise State Broncos guard Jace Whiting has entered the portal.

Whiting is the son of BYU head women’s basketball coach Amber Whiting, and his sister Amari was a freshman on the Cougars’ roster this past season.

Additionally, his father, Trent, played for BYU in the early 2000s (as did Amber Whiting).

Jace Whiting graduated from Idaho’s Burley High in 2000 and signed with Boise State prior to serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Finland.

In his freshman season, the 6-foot-3, 188-pound Whiting played in 33 of the Broncos’ 34 games. He started five and averaged 3.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

This past season, Whiting appeared in all 33 of Boise State’s games and his statistics were nearly identical from his freshman campaign, as he averaged 3.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.