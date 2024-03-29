Utah guard Rollie Worster (25) lays the ball up during a game against Washington at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.

Rollie Worster is looking for a new adventure in his final year of college basketball.

The senior guard, who’s been with Utah for the past three seasons after beginning his college career at Utah State, announced Friday that he’s entered the transfer portal.

“I would like to thank my teammates, the coaching staff, the fans and everyone at the University of Utah for all the support the last 3 years. I’ve loved my time here in Utah, but I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal for my final season,” Worster wrote on Instagram.

Worster hasn’t played for Utah since early January, when he sustained a lower leg injury. Before the injury, he had been averaging 9.9 points and 5.5 assists per game, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Those stats were a slight improvement on his performance during the 2022-23 season, when he averaged 8.6 points and five assists per game, according to ESPN.

Worster grew up in Missoula, Montana, and played for Hellgate High. He was twice named the Montana Gatorade Player of the Year and graduated as Hellgate’s all-time leading scorer.

Worster started 25 games at Utah State as a freshman before following coach Craig Smith to Utah.

As he noted on Instagram, next season will be Worster’s final college basketball season.