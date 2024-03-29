Utah Jazz guard Johnny Juzang (33) celebrates a three-pointer during a game against the Houston Rockets at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Mar 29, 2024.

In the quiet of the Utah Jazz locker room on Friday night, Collin Sexton looked at Brice Sensabaugh and told him that the game they had just played in is what the rookie needs to be thinking about when considering the future. When the Jazz turn the corner, the young players need to be prepared for close games.

“That’s what you want,” Sexton said. “We’re not always gonna be in blowouts. That’s what you have to be ready for, that’s where we’re going.”

The shots weren’t falling for the Jazz, the Houston Rockets were getting their hands on too many offensive rebounds, the Jazz had way too many turnovers, and yet the Jazz were still in this game down to the very end.

The Rockets ended up narrowly edging out the Jazz, 101-100, but the Jazz were physical despite their mistakes, they fought back, and even when the Rockets had opened up a seven-point lead with less than four minutes on the game clock there weren’t any hanging heads or slumped shoulders.

“Tough environment,” Houston guard Fred VanVleet said. “A team that we just beat by a lot that probably remembered. They really came after us. They were into us. I have a ton of respect for that group, that coaching staff, and it was a battle.”

1 of 30 Utah Jazz guard Johnny Juzang (33) looks to pass the ball while Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) posts up against him during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Mar 29, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 2 of 30 Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) dunks the ball during a game against the Houston Rockets at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Mar 29, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 3 of 30 Utah Jazz Head Coach Will Hardy yells to the referees during a game against the Houston Rockets at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Mar 29, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 4 of 30 Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) dribbles the ball while Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) posts up against him during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Mar 29, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 5 of 30 Houston Rockets forward Jeff Green (32) shoots the ball over Utah Jazz guard Johnny Juzang (33) during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Mar 29, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 6 of 30 The Utah Jazz stands on the sidelines after losing a game against the Houston Rockets by one point at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Mar 29, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 7 of 30 Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) and Houston Rockets guard Aaron Holiday (0) fight for possession of the ball during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Mar 29, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 8 of 30 Utah Jazz guard Johnny Juzang (33) celebrates a three-pointer during a game against the Houston Rockets at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Mar 29, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 9 of 30 Utah Jazz guard Johnny Juzang (33) shoots the ball over Houston Rockets forward Jeff Green (32) and Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Mar 29, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 10 of 30 Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) falls into Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Mar 29, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 11 of 30 Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) shoots the ball over Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Mar 29, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 12 of 30 Utah Jazz guard Johnny Juzang (33) grabs the rebound during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Mar 29, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 13 of 30 Houston Rockets center Jock Landale (2) jumps to block Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Mar 29, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 14 of 30 Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) reacts to the instant replay and a call by the referee during a game against the Houston Rockets at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Mar 29, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 15 of 30 Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) reacts to the instant replay on the scoreboard during a game against the Houston Rockets at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Mar 29, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 16 of 30 Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) dunks the ball during a game against the Houston Rockets at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Mar 29, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 17 of 30 Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) handles the ball while Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1), Houston Rockets guard Aaron Holiday (0) and Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) posts up against him during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Mar 29, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 18 of 30 Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) and Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) stand over Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) after fighting for the ball during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Mar 29, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 19 of 30 Utah Jazz fans dance during a game against the Houston Rockets at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Mar 29, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 20 of 30 Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) jumps to block Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Mar 29, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 21 of 30 Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) is blocked by Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Mar 29, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 22 of 30 Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) drives to the basket while Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) posts up against him during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Mar 29, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 23 of 30 Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) shoots the ball past Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (8) and Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks (0) during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Mar 29, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 24 of 30 Utah Jazz guard Johnny Juzang (33) reacts to the referee’s call during a game against the Houston Rockets at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Mar 29, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 25 of 30 Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) dunks the ball during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Mar 29, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 26 of 30 Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) reacts to a call from the referees during a game against the Houston Rockets at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Mar 29, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 27 of 30 Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) jumps to block Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 29, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 28 of 30 Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) grabs the rebound during a game against the Houston Rockets at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 29, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 29 of 30 Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) jumps to block Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 29, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 30 of 30 Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) looks to pass the ball while Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) posts up against him at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 29, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

That’s the kind of effort that Jazz head coach Will Hardy expects from his players, even when they are not on top, even if they aren’t going to win a game, even when they aren’t playing for postseason contention.

“I’m very, very proud of the team’s effort tonight,” Hardy said. “That’s the intensity, physicality that we have to play with every single game. I think if our team can continue to channel that energy level, that level of physicality, we’re gonna be just fine ... I was very, very pleased with the effort tonight. I think that’s a representation from a intensity standpoint of who we want to be.”

The Jazz started out the night going 0-of-10 from 3-point range before John Collins finally got a shot to fall from deep. Even so, the Jazz were leading the game at that point, due in large part to their physical defense and commitment to not allowing the game to get away from them the way it did last week in Houston when the Rockets put up an 85-point first half en route to an easy win over the Jazz.

The turnovers mounted as the night wore on and the Rockets were able to capitalize on a number of offensive rebounds. All told, Houston scored a combined 52 points off turnovers and on second chances. And even still, the Jazz were in this game.

“We really wanted to come out and compete tonight,” Collins said. “I feel like we did that. A little rough around the edges with some attention to details, but I feel like we competed for 48 minutes.”

It might sound a little cliché and like the Jazz are just looking for moral victories, but at this point, that’s fine.

The Jazz were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Wednesday night. So, it really wouldn’t surprise anyone if the team came out with a bit of a lackluster attitude, with Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson sidelined with various minor injuries. That they didn’t and they were battling down to the wire against a team that is still fighting for a play-In spot, is a victory.

Right now, every thing the Jazz do has to be with the future in mind, so when Hardy praises the team’s effort, when Sexton tries to impart some wisdom to the young players, when Collins makes sure to tell Keyonte George to keep his head up after a tough game, those are all pieces that will hopefully matter when the Jazz are actually playing for something more than a regular season result.