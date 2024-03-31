The fourth week of the high school track and field season was an eventful one with eighth meets across the state.
Here’s a look at the top boys and girls track and field performances in all 38 events for the 2024 season.
Individuals are only listed once if they have multiple top-15 results in the same event; wind times are not included. Only performances at in-state sanctioned meets are included.
Note for coaches, if one of your athletes has a top-15 performance that isn’t listed, please contact prep editor James Edward at prepstats@deseretnews.com.
Boys top performances
100 meters
10.61 — Tyler West, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)
10.76 — Easton Lott, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)
10.77 — Jerome Myles, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)
10.78 — Dominic Overby, West Jordan, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)
10.86 — Nakosi Swain, Weber, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)
10.95 — Jacob Hamlin, Weber, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)
10.96 — Malakai Alofipo, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)
10.96 — William West, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)
10.97 — Wyatt Harmer, Syracuse, Jr. (3/20 at Farmington)
11.00 — Chryshaun Lee, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)
11.00 — Qwentyn Petty, Canyon View, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)
11.01 — Mathew Hall, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
11.02 — D’Angelo Mayes, Syracuse, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)
11.03 — Evan Morton, Alta, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
11.04 — Preston Rasmussen, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)
Note: State record is 10.47 by Murray’s Brian Hazelgren in 1981.
200 meters
21.79 — Jerome Myles, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)
21.82 — Preston Rasmussen, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)
21.88 — Dominic Overby, West Jordan, Sr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)
21.92 — Chryshaun Lee, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)
22.00 — Asher Groft, Canyon View, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
21.01 — Mason Hamilton, Corner Canyon, So. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)
22.07 — Evan Morton, Alta, So. (3/15 at Lone Peak)
22.11 — Mathew Hall, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)
22.13 — Brock White, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)
22.15 — Tate Kjar, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)
22.31 — William West, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
22.37 — Tyson Pugmire, Maple Mountain, So. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)
22.37 — Qwentyn Petty, Canyon View, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)
22.40 — Preston Rasmussen, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
22.41 — Haven Halladay, Timpview, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)
Note: State record is 20.96 by Pine View’s Dominique McKenzie in 2021.
400 meters
48.31 — Dominic Overby, West Jordan, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)
48.43 — Brogan Garrett, Morgan, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
48.73 — Nathan Halladay, Timvpiew, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)
48.91 — Asher Groft, Canyon View, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
49.01 — Bode Jensen, Farmington, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)
49.08 — Nik Larsen, Weber, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)
49.18 — Haven Halladay, Timpview, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
49.55 — David DeGroot, Bonneville, So. (3/29 at Juab)
49.65 — Grant Nelson, Woods Cross, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)
50.02 — Bode Jensen, Farmington, Sr. (3/26 at Syracuse)
50.03 — Jack Weaver, Timpview, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)
50.03 — Qwenty Petty, Canyon View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
50.14 — Beau Miller, Clearfield, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)
50.58 — Wyatt Andres, Park City, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
50.60 — Tyson Pugmire, Maple Mountain, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
Note: State record is 46.24 by Syracuse’s Hunter Woodhall in 2017.
800 meters
1:52.69 — Noah Nielson, American Fork, 1:52.69 (3/22 at Pine View)
1:53.34 — JoJo Jourdon, Olympus, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
1:54.35 — William Steadman, Herriman, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)
1:55.45 — Isaac Sohler, Mountain View, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)
1:55.49 — Mckay Wells, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
1:55.78 — Sam Ghiz, Riverton, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)
1:55.92 — Gabe Hooper, Viewmont, Sr. (3/26 at Syracuse)
1:56.16 — Ryker Bement, American Fork, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)
1:56.35 — Andrew Marks, Herriman, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)
1:56.54 — Phillip Olsen, Bountiful, Sr. (3/26 at Syracuse)
1:56.84 — Kaden Evans, American Fork, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)
1:56.98 — Max Hofheins, Herriman, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)
1:57.17 — Braxton Cravens, Bear River, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)
1:57.41 — Tucker Giles, Morgan, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
1:57.42 — Tayshaun Ogomo, Herriman, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)
Note: State record is 1:49.77 by Davis’ Logan MacKay in 2016.
1,600 meters
4:04.60 — JoJo Jourdon, Olympus, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
4:04.78 — Daniel Simmons, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
4:09.71 — Kaden Evans, American Fork, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)
4:09.92 — William Steadman, Herriman, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
4:10.80 — Ben Jaster, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
4:12.81 — Isaac Sohler, Mountian View, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)
4:12.87 — Tayshaun Ogomo, Herriman, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)
4:13.84 — Samuel Ghiz, Riverton, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
4:14.03 — Zach Hillhouse, Pleasant Grove, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)
4:14.25 — Caleb Woolford, Maple Mountain, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
4:14.88 — Ben Bradshaw, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
4:15.00 — Tanner Orton, Bingham, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
4:15.19 — Noah Nielson, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
4:15.36 — Jack Beckstrom, Herriman, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
4:15.45 — Ezra Nelson, Skyridge, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
Note: State record is 4:05.16 by Skyline’s Thomas Boyden in 2020.
3,200 meters
8:42.47 — Daniel Simmons, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
8:57.19 — Ben Jaster, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
9:05.71 — Corbin Randall, Riverton, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)
9:06.11 — Vance Langston, Brighton, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
9:06.65 — Jack Beckstrom, Herriman, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
9:10.27 — Wiiliam Steadman, Herriman, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
9:10.46 — Austin Wetfall, Orem, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
9:11.71 — Maxwell Orr, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
9:12.06 — Tanner Orton, Bingham, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
9:12.23 — Max Hofheins, Herriman, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
9:14.93 — Caleb Woolford, Maple Mountain, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
9:16.14 — Deiderik Witt, Timpanogos, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)
9:16.36 — Noah Manwaring, Herriman, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)
9:17.39 — Jackson Spencer, Syracuse, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
9:19.21 — Nathan Rummler, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)
Note: State record is 8:49.05 by American Fork’s Daniel Simmons in 2023.
110 hurdles
14.22 — Semaj Thompson, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)
14.24 — Matt Maclennan, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
14.44 — Denver Spanheimer, Payson, Jr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)
14.52 — Nathan Howard, Mountain View, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
14.54 — Josh Hamblin, Weber, So. (3/22 at Pine View)
14.55 — Trevor Gough, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
14.70 — Beaumont La Fleur, Brighton, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
14.70 — Kaden Haight, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)
14.77 — Nathan Howard, Mountain View, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)
14.78 — Josh Hamblin, Weber, So. (3/27 at Bonneville)
14.79 — Austin Easton, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
15.16 — Caleb Miyamoto, Clearfield, So. (3/20 at Farmington)
15.34 — McKoy Smith, Cedar, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
15.47 — Ty Ottenschot, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
Note: State record is 13.81 by West Jordan’s Jake Garlick in 2000.
300 hurdles
37.26 — Trevor Gough, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)
37.74 — Semaj Thompson, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)
38.07 — Josh Hamblin, Weber, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
38.66 — McKoy Smith, Cedar, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
38.81 — Matthew Maclennan, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)
39.43 — Beaumont LaFleur, Brighton, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)
39.45 — Nathan Howard, Mountain View, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)
39.76 — Austin Easton, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
39.85 — Matt Maclennan, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
40.07 — Caleb Huff, Bingham, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
40.52 — Erick Robinson, South Sevier, Jr. (3/16 at Carbon)
40.79 — Isaac Bender, Juab, Sr. (3/16 at Carbon)
40.80 — Caleb Steele, Copper Hills, Sr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)
40.86 — Sam Brumbaugh, Davis, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)
40.89 — Caleb Flint, Davis, Jr. (3/26 at Syracuse)
Note: State record is 36.30 by Woods Cross’ Cam Dopp in 2013.
4x100 relay
41.97 — Snow Canyon (3/28 at Desert Hills)
42.23 — Corner Canyon (3/16 at Corner Canyon)
42.27 — Crimson Cliffs (3/28 at Desert Hills)
42.89 — Park City (3/15 at Lone Peak)
43.22 — Lone Peak (3/25 at Timpanogos)
43.36 — Weber (3/27 at Bonneville)
43.49 — Clearfield (3/15 at Lone Peak)
43.44 — Roy (3/20 at Farmington)
43.43 — Syracuse (3/26 at Syracuse)
43.45 — Canyon View (3/22 at Pine View)
43.59 — Farmington (3/20 at Farmington)
43.73 — Salem Hills (3/22 at Spanish Fork)
43.74 — Mountain View (3/15 at Lone Peak)
43.79 — Desert Hills (3/22 at Pine View)
43.79 — Juab (3/22 at Spanish Fork)
Note: State record is 40.68 by Corner Canyon in 2021.
4x200 relay
1:27.22 — Corner Canyon (3/25 at Timpanogos)
1:28.57 — Snow Canyon (3/22 at Pine View)
1:29.77 — American Fork (3/25 at Timpanogos)
1:30.87 — Desert Hills (3/28 at Desert Hills)
1:30.96 — Farmington (3/20 at Farmington)
1:31.02 — Lone Peak (3/15 at Lone Peak)
1:31.13 — Park City (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
1:31.26 — Highland (3/25 at Timpanogos)
1:31.45 — Bingham (3/22 at Pine View)
1:31.92 — Clearfield (3/20 at Farmington)
1:32.01 — Springville (3/25 at Timpanogos)
1:32.10 — Fremont (3/22 at Pine View)
1:32.16 — Herriman (3/15 at Lone Peak)
1:32.17 — Syracuse (3/26 at Syracuse)
1:32.38 — Timpanogos (3/16 at Corner Canyon)
Note: State record is 1:26.41 by Corner Canyon in 2023.
4x400 relay
3:20.23 — Corner Canyon (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
3:24.60 — Morgan (3/30 at Copper Hills)
3:24.64 — Snow Canyon (3/22 at Pine View)
3:27.04 — Desert Hills (3/28 at Desert Hills)
3:28.41 — Clearfield (3/26 at Syracuse)
3:28.54 — Canyon View (3/28 at Desert Hills)
3:28.85 — Herriman (3/15 at Lone Peak)
3:29.01 — Timpview (3/22 at Pine View)
3:29.30 — West Jordan (3/30 at Copper Hills)
3:29.54 — Park City (3/15 at Lone Peak)
3:30.03 — Pine View (3/28 at Desert Hills)
3:30.03 — American Fork (3/25 at Timpanogos)
3:30.17 — Weber (3/22 at Pine View)
3:30.27 — Farmington (3/20 at Farmington)
3:30.69 — Davis (3/20 at Farmington)
Note: State record is 3:16.19 by Syracuse in 2017.
4x800 relay
7:40.48 — American Fork (3/25 at Timpanogos)
7:52.70 — Viewmont (3/26 at Syracuse)
8:05.28 — Herriman (3/25 at Timpanogos)
8:05.73 — Skyline (3/22 at Pine View)
8:08.28 — Maple Mountain (3/25 at Timpanogos)
8:08.53 — Riverton (3/16 at Corner Canyon)
8:11.41 — Westlake (3/28 at Desert Hills)
8:12.12 — Pine View (3/22 at Pine View)
8:15.55 — Timpanogos (3/25 at Timpanogos)
8:16.40 — Wasatch (3/22 at Pine View)
8:16.53 — Davis (3/20 at Farmington)
8:17.99 — Layton (3/26 at Syracuse)
8:18.58 — Timpview (3/22 at Pine View)
8:20.58 — Skyridge (3/15 at Lone Peak)
8:22.60 — Herriman (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
Note: State record is 7:39.63 by Herriman in 2023.
Sprint Medley
3:39.47 — Morgan (3/22 at Pine View)
3:44.03 — Canyon View (3/28 at Desert Hills)
3:44.07 — Union (3/22 at Pine View)
3:48.43 — Water Canyon (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
3:48.47 — Manti (3/22 at Pine View)
3:49.13 — Carbon (3/30 at Union)
3:50.12 — Juab (3/29 at Juab)
3:52.28 — Manti (3/16 at Carbon)
3:56.06 — Juan Diego (3/16 at Carbon)
3:57.72 — Providence Hall (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
3:58.62 — Juan Diego (3/22 at Pine View)
3:59.08 — Panguitch (3/28 at Desert Hills)
4:00.08 — Kanab (3/28 at Desert Hills)
4:02.34 — Grand (3/22 at Pine View)
4:02.50 — Manila (3/30 at Union)
Note: State record is 3:28.73 by Davis in 2016.
High jump
6′08 — Hayden Gribble, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)
6′06 — Owen Iloa, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)
6′05 — Cashe Bennett, Davis, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)
6′05 — Griffin Englestead, Maple Mountain, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)
6′04 — Max Oliver, Fremont, So. (3/22 at Pine View)
6′03 — Nash Smoot, Weber, Jr. (3/20 at Farmington)
6′03 — Logan Gillilan, Northridge, Sr. (3/26 at Syracuse)
6′02 — Eli Connelly, Crimson Cliffs, So. (3/22 at Pine View)
6′02 — Gavin Miller, Union, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)
6′02 — Ty Ottenschot, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
6′02 — David Bourgeous, Bear River, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
6′02 — Brandon Crockett, Weber, Jr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)
6′02 — Tripp Palmer, San Juan, So. (3/16 at Carbon)
6′02 — Erick Robinson, South Sevier, Jr. (3/16 at Carbon)
Note: State record is 7′2.00 by Snow Canyon’s Adam Timo in 2008
Long jump
22′09.00 — Dominic Overby, West Jordan, Sr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)
22′08.25 — Cole Brooks, Woods Cross, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
22′08.25 — Austin Eaton, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)
22′03.00 — Denver Spanheimer, Payson, Jr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)
21′09.00 — Qwenty Petty, Canyon View, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
21′08.75 — Logan Johnston, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)
21′08.50 — Jaden Heap, Juab, So. (3/16 at Carbon)
21′07.75 — Jack Burke, Skyridge, Sr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)
21′07.25 — Adam Lott, Fremont, Sr. (3/27 at Bonneville)
21′05.25 — Brody Jacobs, Duchesne, So. (3/16 at Carbon)
21′04.00 — Trevan McClellan, Skyridge, Sr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)
21′02.75 — Kaison Nicholls, Cyprus, Jr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)
21′02.00 — Cashe Bennett, Davis, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)
21′02.00 — Cyrus Polu, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)
21′01.75 — Eli Brickey, Maeser Prep, Sr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)
21′01.00 — Luc Whiting, Springville, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)
21′01.00 — Josh Hamblin, Weber, So. (3/27 at Bonneville)
Note: State record is 23′10.50 by Davis’ Xakai Harry in 2017.
Shot put
57′03.00 — Teancum Jensen, Pine View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
56′01.00 — Jace Cook, Syracuse, Fr. (3/20 at Farmington)
55′01.25 — Brock Bissegger, Box Elder, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
53′09.00 — Colton Sam Fong, Pine View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
53′00.00 — Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, So. (3/25 at Timpanogos)
52′00.75 — Jace Cook, Syracuse, Fr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
51′02.00 — Asher Bowcutt, Copper Hills, Jr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)
50′05.00 — Jensen Somerville, Lehi, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)
50′04.00 — Zayden Cook, Payson, Sr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)
50′00.00 — Paxton McGinn, Provo, Sr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)
50′00.00 — Chevas Gregory, Timpview, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)
48′11.00 — Kenyon Rock, Union, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
48′10.00 — Adam Hawkes, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)
48′00.50 — Tanner Dennison, Union, Sr. (3/30 at Union)
47′09.00 — Cael Carter, Hurricane, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
Note: State record is 66′06.50 by Mountain View’s Leif Arrhenius in 2004.
Discus
178′02.00 — Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, So. (3/25 at Timpanogos)
174′11.00 — Teancum Jensen, Pine View, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)
161′00.50 — Adam Hawkes Mountain Ridge, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)
159′03.25 — Colton Sam Fong, Pine View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
155′00.00 — David Houle, American Fork, Sr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)
149′03.75 — Brock Bissegger, Box Elder, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
148′08.00 — Elijah Webb, Delta, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
146′10.00 — Kenyon Rook, Union, Sr. (3/30 at Union)
146′06.50 — Benjamin Asay, So. (3/26 at Syracuse)
145′10.00 — Davis Cox, Layton, Sr. (3/26 at Syracuse)
145′06.00 — Gideon Owen, Uintah, Jr. (3/30 at Union)
145′00.00 — Benjamin Brown, Davis, Jr. (3/26 at Syracuse)
143′04.00 — Chevas Gregory, Timpview, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)
142′07.00 — Grady Bowles, Juab, Sr. (3/29 at Juab)
141′00.00 — Arizona Priddis, Mountain View, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
Note: State record is 225′05.00 by Mountain View’s Nik Arrhenius in 2001.
Javelin
182′03.00 — Treysen Colmenares, Uintah, Jr. (3/30 at Union)
175′02.00 — Whit Slack, Skyridge, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
173′04.00 — Austin Crosby, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)
172′02.00 — Jack Grant, Box Elder, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
170′10.00 — Tydon Jones, Bear River, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)
170′01.00 — Kyson Glover, Box Elder, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
168′06.00 — Taggart Harris, Beaver, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
168′04.00 — Jack Burke, Skyridge, Sr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)
163′02.00 — Joseph Smith, Snow Canyon, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)
162′06.50 — Grady Bowles, Juab, Sr. (3/29 at Juab)
162′04.00 — Luke DeGraffenried, Millard, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
161′09.00 — Skyler Forsyth, Layton, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)
161′04.00 — Keaton Peery, Copper Hills, Jr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)
161′00.00 — Grady Bowles, Juab, Sr. (3/16 at Carbon)
160′09.00 — Gavin DeWitt, Morgan, Sr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)
Note: State record is 217′09.50 by Jordan’s Austin Kafentzis in 2014
Pole vault
14′07 — Wyatt Barker, Riverton, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)
14′07 — Brendan Croft, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)
14′06 — Adam Wightman, Mountain Ridge, Jr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)
14′04 — Samuel Price, Syracuse, Sr. (3/26 at Syracuse)
13′03 — Jake Sorenson, Davis, Sr. (3/26 at Syracuse)
13′00 — Isaac Richards, Skyridge, Jr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)
13′00 — Jesse Haws, Fremont, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)
13′00 — Maximus Freeman, West Jordan, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)
12′06 — Carter Roylance, Fremont, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)
12′06 — Daniel Oliver, West Jordan, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)
12′06 — Nathan Beck, Spanish Fork, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)
12′05 — Helman Tarma, Layton, Sr. (3/26 at Syracuse)
12′04 — Joseph Reinhardt, Clearfield, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)
12′00 — Nathan Beck, Spanish Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)
11′06 — Matthew Wagoner, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)
Note: State record is 16′09 by Bingham’s Dallin Thornton in 2022.
Girls top performances
100 meters
11.94 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
12.02 — Andrea Amoah, Bingham, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
12.30 — Susannah Harris, Olympus, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)
12.31 — Desirae Riehle, American Fork, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)
12.40 — Sabrina Wright, Highland, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
12.42 — Liberty Henstrom, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)
12.55 — Kinzlee Riddle, Mountain Ridge, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)
12.56 — Susie Harris, Olympus, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
12.59 — Olivia Nielson, Payson, Jr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)
12.59 — Gabriele Dabb, Canyon View, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)
12.60 — Angelina Appel, Bingham, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
12.61 — Katie Hutchins, Timpview, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)
12.62 — Brenly Douglas, Stansbury, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
12.65 — Alice Peterson, Corner Canyon, So. (3/25 at Timpanogos)
12.66 — Zoe Hein, Copper Hills, Jr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)
Note: State record is 11.43 by Fremont’s Amare Harlan in 2023.
200 meters
24.30 — Andrea Amoah, Bingham, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
24.61 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
24.61 — Desirae Riehle, American Fork, Jr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)
25.10 — Morgan Carter, Park City, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
25.20 — Katie Hutchings, Timpview, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)
25.35 — Sabrina Wright, Highland, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
25.41 — Nadia Chiara, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)
25.49 — Susie Harris, Olympus, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
25.51 — Liberty Henstrom, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)
25.70 — Brooklyn Sturdivant, Timpanogos, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)
25.70 — Alta Vuniwai Turagavou, Timpview, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
25.78 — Bria Anderson, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)
25.80 — Cambria Hasler, American Fork, Jr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)
25.80 — Angelina Apple, Bingham, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
26.00 — Sierra Darling, Park City, So. (3/22 at Pine View)
Note: State record is 23.30 by Fremont’s Amare Harlan in 2023.
400 meters
56.21 — Morgan Carter, Park City, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
56.52 — Bria Anderson, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)
56.74 — Desirae Riehle, American Fork, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)
57.39 — Sierra Darling, Park City, So. (3/22 at Pine View)
57.40 — Brooklyn Surdivant, Timpanogos, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)
57.93 — Alta Vuniwai Turagavou, Timpview, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
58.00 — Kaitlyn Durham, Bingham, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)
58.21 — Gabriele Dabb, Canyon View, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
58.35 — Cambria Hasler, American Fork, Jr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)
58.41 — Meg Murdock, Highland, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
58.76 — Makiah Turner, Corner Canyon, So. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)
58.76 – Vasiti Turagavou, Timpview, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
58.77 — Lexi Toronto, Viewmont, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)
58.83 — Alta Vuniwai Turagavou, Timpview, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)
58.96 — Mia Taylor, Westlake, So. (3/28 at Desert Hills)
Note: State record is 52.59 by Provo’s Meghan Hunter in 2018.
800 meters
2:09.21 — Lily Alder, Timpview, So. (3/22 at Pine View)
2:10.99 — Jane Hedengren, Timpview, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)
2:11.04 — Cadence Kasprick, Grand, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
2:12.76 — Addelynn Meldrum, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
2:13.23 — Boston Bybee, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)
2:13.31 — Bria Anderson, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
2:15.03 — Avalon Mecham, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
2:16.65 — Victoria Stratton, American Fork, Sr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)
2:16.83 — Haley Whitford, American Fork, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)
2:16.85 — Kate Giles, Wasatch, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
2:16.94 — Kaylee Hale, Park City, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
2:17.18 — Ava Trimble, Orem, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
2:17.40 — Brecklyn Bugnet, Fremont, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)
2:17.63 — Skye Siddoway, Farmington, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
2:18.26 — Kennidee Glazier, Kanab, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
Note: State record is 2:08.45 by Davis’ Shea Martinez in 2013.
1,600 meters
4:47.15 — Lily Alder, Timpview, So. (3/22 at Pine View)
4:53.29 — Addelynn Meldrum, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
4:53.44 — Jane Hedengren, Timpview, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)
4:55.40 — Boston Bybee, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)
4:55.70 — Andelyn Aagard, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
4:55.97 — Kate Giles, Wasatch, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
4:56.14 — Julie Moore, Mountain View, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)
4:57.52 — Maya Bybee, Lone Peak, Fr. (3/22 at Pine View)
5:00.53 — Jaylie Jenkins, Union, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)
5:00.86 — Victoria Stratton, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
5:02.15 — Avalon Mecham, American Fork, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
5:02.40 — River White, Union, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)
5:03.15 — Kenidee Glazier, Kanab, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
5:04.37 — Rozlyn Stowe, Carbon, So. (3/30 at Union)
5:04.58 — Katie Hansen, Woods Cross, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)
Note: State record is 4:43.14 by Timpview’s Jane Hedengren in 2023.
3,200 meters
10:24.89 — Jane Hedengren, Timpview, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)
10:35.38 — Lily Alder, Timpview, So. (3/15 at Lone Peak)
10:42.14 — Avalon Mecham, American Fork, So. (3/22 at Pine View)
10:45.29 — Adelyn Aagard, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
10:48.37 — Jaylie Jenkins, Union, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)
10:48.44 — Maya Bybee, Lone Peak, Fr. (3/22 at Pine View)
10:50.21 — River White, Union, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)
10:50.69 — Isabel Preston, Riverton, Fr. (3/22 at Pine View)
10:52.30 — Skye Jensen, American Fork, Fr. (3/22 at Pine View)
10:53.34 — Cailey Bracken, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
10:55.35 — Katie Giles, Wasatch, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
10:55.48 — Kenidee Glazier, Kanab, So. (3/22 at Pine View)
10:57.49 — Natalie Boltz, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
10:58.00 — Boston Bybee, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)
10:59.37 — Julie Moore, Mountain View, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)
Note: State record is 10:13.86 by Ogden’s Sarah Feeny in 2014.
100 hurdles
14.71 — Nadia Chiara, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
15.28 — Alexa Basile, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)
15.32 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)
15.33 — Annie Nuttall, Timpview, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)
15.36 — Ebony Dodoo, Delta, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
15.46 — Sariah Gerald, Westlake, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)
15.56 — Makayla Grossarth, Timpview, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)
15.62 — Tori Conrad, Pine View, Jr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)
15.72 — Logan Oyler, Payson, So. (3/15 at Salem Hills)
15.78 — Emily Gwilliam, Spanish Fork, Sr. (3/29 at Juab)
15.82 — Faith Nuetzel, East, Jr. (3/20 at Farmington)
15.83 — Brecke Boyer, Crimson Cliffs, Fr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)
15.85 — Ashlee Harris, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
15.90 — Zoe Thomas, Delta, Sr. (3/29 at Juab)
15.95 — Sahara Yates, Farmington, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)
15.95 — Whitney Fisher, Olympus, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)
Note: State record is 14.03 by Weber’s Eden DeVries in 2023.
300 hurdles
43.73 — Nadia Chiara, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
44.29 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)
44.96 — Annie Nuttall, Timpview, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
45.06 — Harmony Lopez, Canyon View, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)
45.30 — Abby Egbert, Orem, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)
45.34 — Makayla Grossarth, Timpview, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
45.50 — Makiah Turner, Corner Canyon, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
45.51 — Annie Nuttall, Timpview, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)
45.65 — Violett Taylor, Rich, Sr. (3/30 at Union)
45.86 — Ebony Dodoo, Delta, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
46.06 — Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)
46.53 — Kate Garner, Herriman, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)
46.53 — Lilly wittwer, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)
46.57 — Kate Glazier, Lehi, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
46.66 — Janaka Seegmiller, Layton, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)
Note: State record is 41.54 by Sky View’s Brenna Porter in 2013.
4x100 relay
48.46 — Timpview (3/22 at Pine View)
48.63 — Bingham (3/22 at Pine View)
49.57 — American Fork (3/22 at Pine View)
49.58 — Corner Canyon (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
49.72 — Snow Canyon (3/28 at Desert Hills)
49.90 — Desert Hills (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
50′05 — Woods Cross (3/26 at Syracuse)
50.21 — Canyon View (3/22 at Pine View)
50.23 — Lone Peak (3/25 at Timpanogos)
50.30 — Park City (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
50.30 — Davis (3/26 at Syracuse)
50.39 — Syracuse (3/20 at Farmington)
50.47 — Weber (3/20 at Farmington)
50.56 — Timpanogos (3/25 at Timpanogos)
50.83 — Pine View (3/22 at Pine View)
Note: State record is 40.68 by Corner Canyon in 2021.
4x200 relay
1:42.26 — Corner Canyon (3/25 at Timpanogos)
1:42.50 — Bingham (3/22 at Pine View)
1:43.57 — Timpanogos (3/25 at Timpanogos)
1:43.68 — American Fork (3/15 at Lone Peak)
1:44.02 — Highland (3/25 at Timpanogos)
1:45.26 — Lone Peak (3/15 at Lone Peak)
1:45.55 — Snow Canyon (3/22 at Pine View)
1:45.95 — Desert Hills (3/8 at Snow Canyon)
1:45.97 — Park City (3/22 at Pine View)
1:46.39 — Weber (3/20 at Farmington)
1:47.28 — Pine View (3/8 at Snow Canyon)
1:47.58 — Cedar (3/8 at Snow Canyon)
1:47.77 — Davis (3/20 at Farmington)
1:48.59 — Farmington (3/20 at Farmington)
1:48.60 — Viewmont (3/26 at Syracuse)
Note: State record is 1:41.20 by Bingham 2023.
4x400 relay
3:55.47 — Timpview (3/22 at Pine View)
3:55.61 — Park City (3/22 at Pine View)
3:58.17 — American Fork (3/25 at Timpanogos)
4:01.13 — Pine View (3/28 at Desert Hills)
4:04.92 — Timpanogos (3/22 at Pine View)
4:05.12 — Lone Peak (3/15 at Lone Peak)
4:05.12 — Desert Hills (3/28 at Desert Hills)
4:06.74 — Orem (3/22 at Pine View)
4:07.58 — Canyon View (3/28 at Desert Hills)
4:08.57 — Corner Canyon (3/16 at Corner Canyon)
4:09.53 — Mountain View (3/22 at Pine View)
4:09.68 — Dixie (3/28 at Desert Hills)
4:10.68 — Davis (3/26 at Syracuse)
4:10.90 — Clearfield (3/26 at Syracuse)
4:11.09 — Fremont (3/22 at Pine View)
Note: State record is 3:16.19 by Syracuse in 2017.
4x800 relay
9:24.18 — American Fork (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
9:32.86 — Park City (3/22 at Pine View)
9:39.58 — Davis (3/20 at Farmington)
9:42.33 — Timpview (3/22 at Pine View)
9:46.12 — Orem (3/22 at Pine View)
9:47.28 — Highland (3/25 at Timpanogos)
9:47.54 — Viewmont (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
9:52.07 — Skyline (3/22 at Pine View)
9:52.99 — Herriman (3/15 at Lone Peak)
9:55.42 — Timpanogos (3/16 at Corner Canyon)
9:57.30 — Westlake (3/16 at Corner Canyon)
9:58.18 — Springville (3/25 at Timpanogos)
9:59.24 — Pine View (3/22 at Pine View)
10:02.32 — Pleasant Grove (3/25 at Timpanogos)
10:03.64 — Riverton (3/16 at Corner Canyon)
Note: State record is 7:39.63 by Herriman in 2023.
Sprint Medley
4:22.28 — Carbon (3/16 at Carbon)
4:27.12 — Union (3/16 at Carbon)
4:28.07 — Kanab (3/28 at Desert Hills)
4:30.93 — Grand (3/22 at Pine View)
4:32.60 — Emery (3/30 at Copper Hills)
4:33.61 — Canyon View (3/28 at Desert Hills)
4:34.17 — Richfield (3/22 at Pine View)
4:39.64 — Juan Diego (3/22 at Pine View)
4:41.77 — Panguitch (3/28 at Desert Hills)
4:46.06 — Rich (3/30 at Union)
4:46.99 — Manti (3/22 at Pine View)
4:48.86 — Millard (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
4:49.31 — Milford (3/22 at Pine View)
4:49.43 — Beaver (3/22 at Pine View)
4:51.17 — Manti (3/16 at Carbon)
Note: State record is 3:28.73 by Davis in 2016.
High jump
5′09 — Cami Cvitkovich, Weber, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)
5′09 — Presley Gray, American Fork, Sr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)
5′08 — Cortnie Barker, Syracuse, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
5′05 — Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)
5′04 — Rylee Little, Kanab, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
5′03 — Malea Hansen, Syracuse, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)
5′03 — Abby Titus, Morgan, Sr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)
5′02 — Tori Conrad, Pine View, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)
5′02 — Olivia Bassett, Millard, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
5′01 — Arya Cummings, Bountiful, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)
5′01 — Sophie Sparrow, Weber, So. (3/20 at Farmington)
5′01 — Sarah Kellog, Olympus, So. (3/15 at Salem Hills)
5′01 — Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, Jr. (3/16 at Carbon)
5′01 — Bostyn Carlson, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)
Note: State record is 6′1.25 by Mountain View’s Julie Waters in 1981.
Long jump
17′11.50 — Hartlyn Richins, North Summit, Jr. (3/29 at Juab)
17′08.00 — Sariah Johnson, Taylorsville, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
17′07.00 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)
17′07.75 — Presley Gray, American Fork, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)
17′06.50 — Makiah Turner, Corner Canyon, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
17′05.50 — Sabrina Hubbel, Woods Cross, So. (3/26 at Syracuse)
17′05.25 — Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, Jr. (3/16 at Carbon)
17′05.25 — Aubrey Galloway, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)
17′03.50 — Morgan Carter, Park City, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
17′03.00 — Bostyn Carlson, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)
17′03.00 — Denasja Taylor, East, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)
17′03.00 — Gabby Morfin, Cyprus, Jr. (3/27 at Kearns)
17′02.50 — Condie Krutsch, Davis, Sr. (3/26 at Syracuse)
17′02.50 — Cami Cvitkovich, Weber, Sr. (3/27 at Bonneville)
17′02.00 — Macey Rockwood, Alta, So. (3/30 at Copper Hills)
Note: State record is 19′04.75 by Alta’s Amy Menlove in 2001.
Shot put
43′00.00 — Clara Baker, American Fork, Sr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)
39′10.25 — Morgan Honsvick, Maple Mountain, Sr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)
39′07.50 — Paige Egbert, Mountain Crest, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
38′02.00 — Kennedy Scott, Snow Canyon, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)
37′03.50 — Norah Christensen, Timpanogos, Jr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)
37′00.25 — Ulukilupetea Wright, Pine View, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)
36′10.00 — Burklie Burton, Layton, Jr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)
36′05.50 — Carly Trujillo, Mountain Ridge, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)
36′03.50 — Atelaite Latu, West, So. (3/30 at Copper Hills)
36′02.00 — Bette Harrison, Orem, Sr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)
35′11.00 — Kiara Hansen, Cedar, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)
35′11.75 — Bliss Lindsay, Mountain View, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)
35′09.00 — Kaliegh Adams, Syracuse, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)
35′08.25 — Aysha Salami, Taylorsville, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
35′08.00 — Morgan Honsvick, Maple Mountain, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)
Note: State record is 49′06.00 by Davis’ Kelli Burton in 2002.
Discus
131′00.00 — Atelaite Latu, West, So. (3/30 at Copper Hills)
130′03.50 — Burklie Burton, Layton, Jr. (3/20 at Farmington)
122′02.00 — Dru Hill, Olympus, Sr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)
121′10.00 — Jordan Davenport, Canyon View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
121′01.00 — Mary Cummings, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
116′09.00 — Jordan Davenport, Canyon View, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)
116′06.00 — Kiara Hansen, Cedar, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
118′07.00 — Clara Baker, American Fork, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)
110′11.00 — Maddie Wheeler, Syracuse, So. (3/30 at Copper Hills)
110′04.75 — Matilyn Dotson, Hurricane, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)
109′03.00 — Morgan Honsvick, Maple Mountain, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)
109.00.00 — Dyanna Parra, Cyprus, Sr. (3/27 at Kearns)
108′10.75 — Analeia Tilo, Cedar Valley, Fr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
108′04.00 — Bliss Lindsay, Mountain View, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)
107′11.00 — Anneliese Nielson, Box Elder, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
Note: State record is 160′10.00 by Clearfield’s Candice Workman in 2000.
Javelin
130′01.00 — Cadee Alder, Manti, Jr. (3/29 at Juab)
121′08.00 — Chloe Glines, Uintah, Jr. (3/16 at Carbon)
120′04.00 — Kate Carter, Hurricane, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
119.05.00 — Kadee Harland, Panguitch, Jr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)
118′09.00 — Addison Freeland, Herriman, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
117′10.00 — Cadee Alder, Manti, Jr. (3/16 at Carbon)
117′07.00 — Kimber Reeve, Valley, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
116′10.00 — Cassidy Southam, Maple Mountain, So. (3/25 at Timpanogos)
116′06.00 — Dyanna Parra, Cyprus, Sr. (3/27 at Kearns)
116′02.00 — Brooklyn Olson, Manti, Jr. (3/29 at Juab)
115′08.00 — Ella Fielding, Cedar, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)
115′04.00 — Rowen Weaver, Union, Fr. (3/30 at Union)
113′08.00 — Hallie Reeder, Box Elder, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)
113′05.00 — Kate Carter, Hurricane, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)
113′01.50 — Justi Cook, Union, Jr. (3/30 at Union)
Note: State record is 160′06.00 by Park City’s Chrissy Glasmann in 2014.
Pole vault
11′07 — Gabrielle Fenn, Riverton, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)
11′00 — Lucy Jeppson, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)
10′09 — Taylor Yee, Maple Mountain, Sr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)
10′06 — Elizabeth Ekins, Herriman, So. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)
10′06 — Savannah Berbert, Herriman, Fr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)
10′06 — Money Ward, Bingham, Sr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)
10′03 — Saige Baxter, Farmington, So. (3/20 at Farmington)
10′00 — Rylan Marin, Bingham, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)
10′00 — Anna Ames, Hillcrest, Sr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)
10′00 — Katerina Aguero, Copper Hills, Sr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)
9′06 — Aaleiah Porter-Gyll, Herriman, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)
9′06 — Aleah Godfrey, American Fork, Fr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)
9′06 — Leisel Ford, Lehi, Sr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)
9′03 — Heidi Scivally, Skyridge, Sr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)
Note: State record is 13′00 by Copper Hills Brielle Davis in 2022.