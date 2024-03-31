Lone Peak’s Nadia Chiara runs in and wins the 6A 300m hurdles as High School athletes gather at BYU in Provo to compete for the state track and field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

The fourth week of the high school track and field season was an eventful one with eighth meets across the state.

Here’s a look at the top boys and girls track and field performances in all 38 events for the 2024 season.

Individuals are only listed once if they have multiple top-15 results in the same event; wind times are not included. Only performances at in-state sanctioned meets are included.

Boys top performances

100 meters

10.61 — Tyler West, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

10.76 — Easton Lott, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

10.77 — Jerome Myles, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

10.78 — Dominic Overby, West Jordan, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

10.86 — Nakosi Swain, Weber, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

10.95 — Jacob Hamlin, Weber, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

10.96 — Malakai Alofipo, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

10.96 — William West, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

10.97 — Wyatt Harmer, Syracuse, Jr. (3/20 at Farmington)

11.00 — Chryshaun Lee, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

11.00 — Qwentyn Petty, Canyon View, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

11.01 — Mathew Hall, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

11.02 — D’Angelo Mayes, Syracuse, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

11.03 — Evan Morton, Alta, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

11.04 — Preston Rasmussen, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

Note: State record is 10.47 by Murray’s Brian Hazelgren in 1981.

200 meters

21.79 — Jerome Myles, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

21.82 — Preston Rasmussen, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

21.88 — Dominic Overby, West Jordan, Sr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

21.92 — Chryshaun Lee, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

22.00 — Asher Groft, Canyon View, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

21.01 — Mason Hamilton, Corner Canyon, So. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

22.07 — Evan Morton, Alta, So. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

22.11 — Mathew Hall, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

22.13 — Brock White, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

22.15 — Tate Kjar, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

22.31 — William West, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

22.37 — Tyson Pugmire, Maple Mountain, So. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

22.37 — Qwentyn Petty, Canyon View, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

22.40 — Preston Rasmussen, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

22.41 — Haven Halladay, Timpview, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

Note: State record is 20.96 by Pine View’s Dominique McKenzie in 2021.

400 meters

48.31 — Dominic Overby, West Jordan, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

48.43 — Brogan Garrett, Morgan, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

48.73 — Nathan Halladay, Timvpiew, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

48.91 — Asher Groft, Canyon View, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

49.01 — Bode Jensen, Farmington, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

49.08 — Nik Larsen, Weber, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

49.18 — Haven Halladay, Timpview, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

49.55 — David DeGroot, Bonneville, So. (3/29 at Juab)

49.65 — Grant Nelson, Woods Cross, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

50.02 — Bode Jensen, Farmington, Sr. (3/26 at Syracuse)

50.03 — Jack Weaver, Timpview, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

50.03 — Qwenty Petty, Canyon View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

50.14 — Beau Miller, Clearfield, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

50.58 — Wyatt Andres, Park City, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

50.60 — Tyson Pugmire, Maple Mountain, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 46.24 by Syracuse’s Hunter Woodhall in 2017.

800 meters

1:52.69 — Noah Nielson, American Fork, 1:52.69 (3/22 at Pine View)

1:53.34 — JoJo Jourdon, Olympus, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

1:54.35 — William Steadman, Herriman, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

1:55.45 — Isaac Sohler, Mountain View, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

1:55.49 — Mckay Wells, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

1:55.78 — Sam Ghiz, Riverton, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

1:55.92 — Gabe Hooper, Viewmont, Sr. (3/26 at Syracuse)

1:56.16 — Ryker Bement, American Fork, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

1:56.35 — Andrew Marks, Herriman, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

1:56.54 — Phillip Olsen, Bountiful, Sr. (3/26 at Syracuse)

1:56.84 — Kaden Evans, American Fork, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

1:56.98 — Max Hofheins, Herriman, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

1:57.17 — Braxton Cravens, Bear River, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

1:57.41 — Tucker Giles, Morgan, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

1:57.42 — Tayshaun Ogomo, Herriman, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 1:49.77 by Davis’ Logan MacKay in 2016.

1,600 meters

4:04.60 — JoJo Jourdon, Olympus, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:04.78 — Daniel Simmons, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:09.71 — Kaden Evans, American Fork, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:09.92 — William Steadman, Herriman, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:10.80 — Ben Jaster, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:12.81 — Isaac Sohler, Mountian View, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:12.87 — Tayshaun Ogomo, Herriman, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:13.84 — Samuel Ghiz, Riverton, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:14.03 — Zach Hillhouse, Pleasant Grove, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

4:14.25 — Caleb Woolford, Maple Mountain, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:14.88 — Ben Bradshaw, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:15.00 — Tanner Orton, Bingham, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:15.19 — Noah Nielson, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:15.36 — Jack Beckstrom, Herriman, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:15.45 — Ezra Nelson, Skyridge, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 4:05.16 by Skyline’s Thomas Boyden in 2020.

3,200 meters

8:42.47 — Daniel Simmons, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

8:57.19 — Ben Jaster, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

9:05.71 — Corbin Randall, Riverton, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

9:06.11 — Vance Langston, Brighton, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

9:06.65 — Jack Beckstrom, Herriman, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

9:10.27 — Wiiliam Steadman, Herriman, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

9:10.46 — Austin Wetfall, Orem, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

9:11.71 — Maxwell Orr, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

9:12.06 — Tanner Orton, Bingham, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

9:12.23 — Max Hofheins, Herriman, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

9:14.93 — Caleb Woolford, Maple Mountain, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

9:16.14 — Deiderik Witt, Timpanogos, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

9:16.36 — Noah Manwaring, Herriman, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

9:17.39 — Jackson Spencer, Syracuse, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

9:19.21 — Nathan Rummler, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

Note: State record is 8:49.05 by American Fork’s Daniel Simmons in 2023.

110 hurdles

14.22 — Semaj Thompson, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

14.24 — Matt Maclennan, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

14.44 — Denver Spanheimer, Payson, Jr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

14.52 — Nathan Howard, Mountain View, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

14.54 — Josh Hamblin, Weber, So. (3/22 at Pine View)

14.55 — Trevor Gough, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

14.70 — Beaumont La Fleur, Brighton, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

14.70 — Kaden Haight, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

14.77 — Nathan Howard, Mountain View, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

14.78 — Josh Hamblin, Weber, So. (3/27 at Bonneville)

14.79 — Austin Easton, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

15.16 — Caleb Miyamoto, Clearfield, So. (3/20 at Farmington)

15.34 — McKoy Smith, Cedar, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

15.47 — Ty Ottenschot, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 13.81 by West Jordan’s Jake Garlick in 2000.

300 hurdles

37.26 — Trevor Gough, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

37.74 — Semaj Thompson, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

38.07 — Josh Hamblin, Weber, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

38.66 — McKoy Smith, Cedar, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

38.81 — Matthew Maclennan, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

39.43 — Beaumont LaFleur, Brighton, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

39.45 — Nathan Howard, Mountain View, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

39.76 — Austin Easton, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

39.85 — Matt Maclennan, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

40.07 — Caleb Huff, Bingham, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

40.52 — Erick Robinson, South Sevier, Jr. (3/16 at Carbon)

40.79 — Isaac Bender, Juab, Sr. (3/16 at Carbon)

40.80 — Caleb Steele, Copper Hills, Sr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

40.86 — Sam Brumbaugh, Davis, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

40.89 — Caleb Flint, Davis, Jr. (3/26 at Syracuse)

Note: State record is 36.30 by Woods Cross’ Cam Dopp in 2013.

4x100 relay

41.97 — Snow Canyon (3/28 at Desert Hills)

42.23 — Corner Canyon (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

42.27 — Crimson Cliffs (3/28 at Desert Hills)

42.89 — Park City (3/15 at Lone Peak)

43.22 — Lone Peak (3/25 at Timpanogos)

43.36 — Weber (3/27 at Bonneville)

43.49 — Clearfield (3/15 at Lone Peak)

43.44 — Roy (3/20 at Farmington)

43.43 — Syracuse (3/26 at Syracuse)

43.45 — Canyon View (3/22 at Pine View)

43.59 — Farmington (3/20 at Farmington)

43.73 — Salem Hills (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

43.74 — Mountain View (3/15 at Lone Peak)

43.79 — Desert Hills (3/22 at Pine View)

43.79 — Juab (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

Note: State record is 40.68 by Corner Canyon in 2021.

4x200 relay

1:27.22 — Corner Canyon (3/25 at Timpanogos)

1:28.57 — Snow Canyon (3/22 at Pine View)

1:29.77 — American Fork (3/25 at Timpanogos)

1:30.87 — Desert Hills (3/28 at Desert Hills)

1:30.96 — Farmington (3/20 at Farmington)

1:31.02 — Lone Peak (3/15 at Lone Peak)

1:31.13 — Park City (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

1:31.26 — Highland (3/25 at Timpanogos)

1:31.45 — Bingham (3/22 at Pine View)

1:31.92 — Clearfield (3/20 at Farmington)

1:32.01 — Springville (3/25 at Timpanogos)

1:32.10 — Fremont (3/22 at Pine View)

1:32.16 — Herriman (3/15 at Lone Peak)

1:32.17 — Syracuse (3/26 at Syracuse)

1:32.38 — Timpanogos (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

Note: State record is 1:26.41 by Corner Canyon in 2023.

4x400 relay

3:20.23 — Corner Canyon (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

3:24.60 — Morgan (3/30 at Copper Hills)

3:24.64 — Snow Canyon (3/22 at Pine View)

3:27.04 — Desert Hills (3/28 at Desert Hills)

3:28.41 — Clearfield (3/26 at Syracuse)

3:28.54 — Canyon View (3/28 at Desert Hills)

3:28.85 — Herriman (3/15 at Lone Peak)

3:29.01 — Timpview (3/22 at Pine View)

3:29.30 — West Jordan (3/30 at Copper Hills)

3:29.54 — Park City (3/15 at Lone Peak)

3:30.03 — Pine View (3/28 at Desert Hills)

3:30.03 — American Fork (3/25 at Timpanogos)

3:30.17 — Weber (3/22 at Pine View)

3:30.27 — Farmington (3/20 at Farmington)

3:30.69 — Davis (3/20 at Farmington)

Note: State record is 3:16.19 by Syracuse in 2017.

4x800 relay

7:40.48 — American Fork (3/25 at Timpanogos)

7:52.70 — Viewmont (3/26 at Syracuse)

8:05.28 — Herriman (3/25 at Timpanogos)

8:05.73 — Skyline (3/22 at Pine View)

8:08.28 — Maple Mountain (3/25 at Timpanogos)

8:08.53 — Riverton (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

8:11.41 — Westlake (3/28 at Desert Hills)

8:12.12 — Pine View (3/22 at Pine View)

8:15.55 — Timpanogos (3/25 at Timpanogos)

8:16.40 — Wasatch (3/22 at Pine View)

8:16.53 — Davis (3/20 at Farmington)

8:17.99 — Layton (3/26 at Syracuse)

8:18.58 — Timpview (3/22 at Pine View)

8:20.58 — Skyridge (3/15 at Lone Peak)

8:22.60 — Herriman (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 7:39.63 by Herriman in 2023.

Sprint Medley

3:39.47 — Morgan (3/22 at Pine View)

3:44.03 — Canyon View (3/28 at Desert Hills)

3:44.07 — Union (3/22 at Pine View)

3:48.43 — Water Canyon (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

3:48.47 — Manti (3/22 at Pine View)

3:49.13 — Carbon (3/30 at Union)

3:50.12 — Juab (3/29 at Juab)

3:52.28 — Manti (3/16 at Carbon)

3:56.06 — Juan Diego (3/16 at Carbon)

3:57.72 — Providence Hall (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

3:58.62 — Juan Diego (3/22 at Pine View)

3:59.08 — Panguitch (3/28 at Desert Hills)

4:00.08 — Kanab (3/28 at Desert Hills)

4:02.34 — Grand (3/22 at Pine View)

4:02.50 — Manila (3/30 at Union)

Note: State record is 3:28.73 by Davis in 2016.

High jump

6′08 — Hayden Gribble, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

6′06 — Owen Iloa, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

6′05 — Cashe Bennett, Davis, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

6′05 — Griffin Englestead, Maple Mountain, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

6′04 — Max Oliver, Fremont, So. (3/22 at Pine View)

6′03 — Nash Smoot, Weber, Jr. (3/20 at Farmington)

6′03 — Logan Gillilan, Northridge, Sr. (3/26 at Syracuse)

6′02 — Eli Connelly, Crimson Cliffs, So. (3/22 at Pine View)

6′02 — Gavin Miller, Union, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

6′02 — Ty Ottenschot, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

6′02 — David Bourgeous, Bear River, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

6′02 — Brandon Crockett, Weber, Jr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

6′02 — Tripp Palmer, San Juan, So. (3/16 at Carbon)

6′02 — Erick Robinson, South Sevier, Jr. (3/16 at Carbon)

Note: State record is 7′2.00 by Snow Canyon’s Adam Timo in 2008

Long jump

22′09.00 — Dominic Overby, West Jordan, Sr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

22′08.25 — Cole Brooks, Woods Cross, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

22′08.25 — Austin Eaton, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

22′03.00 — Denver Spanheimer, Payson, Jr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

21′09.00 — Qwenty Petty, Canyon View, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

21′08.75 — Logan Johnston, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

21′08.50 — Jaden Heap, Juab, So. (3/16 at Carbon)

21′07.75 — Jack Burke, Skyridge, Sr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

21′07.25 — Adam Lott, Fremont, Sr. (3/27 at Bonneville)

21′05.25 — Brody Jacobs, Duchesne, So. (3/16 at Carbon)

21′04.00 — Trevan McClellan, Skyridge, Sr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

21′02.75 — Kaison Nicholls, Cyprus, Jr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

21′02.00 — Cashe Bennett, Davis, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

21′02.00 — Cyrus Polu, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

21′01.75 — Eli Brickey, Maeser Prep, Sr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

21′01.00 — Luc Whiting, Springville, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

21′01.00 — Josh Hamblin, Weber, So. (3/27 at Bonneville)

Note: State record is 23′10.50 by Davis’ Xakai Harry in 2017.

Shot put

57′03.00 — Teancum Jensen, Pine View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

56′01.00 — Jace Cook, Syracuse, Fr. (3/20 at Farmington)

55′01.25 — Brock Bissegger, Box Elder, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

53′09.00 — Colton Sam Fong, Pine View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

53′00.00 — Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, So. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

52′00.75 — Jace Cook, Syracuse, Fr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

51′02.00 — Asher Bowcutt, Copper Hills, Jr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

50′05.00 — Jensen Somerville, Lehi, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

50′04.00 — Zayden Cook, Payson, Sr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

50′00.00 — Paxton McGinn, Provo, Sr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

50′00.00 — Chevas Gregory, Timpview, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

48′11.00 — Kenyon Rock, Union, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

48′10.00 — Adam Hawkes, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

48′00.50 — Tanner Dennison, Union, Sr. (3/30 at Union)

47′09.00 — Cael Carter, Hurricane, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 66′06.50 by Mountain View’s Leif Arrhenius in 2004.

Discus

178′02.00 — Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, So. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

174′11.00 — Teancum Jensen, Pine View, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

161′00.50 — Adam Hawkes Mountain Ridge, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

159′03.25 — Colton Sam Fong, Pine View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

155′00.00 — David Houle, American Fork, Sr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

149′03.75 — Brock Bissegger, Box Elder, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

148′08.00 — Elijah Webb, Delta, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

146′10.00 — Kenyon Rook, Union, Sr. (3/30 at Union)

146′06.50 — Benjamin Asay, So. (3/26 at Syracuse)

145′10.00 — Davis Cox, Layton, Sr. (3/26 at Syracuse)

145′06.00 — Gideon Owen, Uintah, Jr. (3/30 at Union)

145′00.00 — Benjamin Brown, Davis, Jr. (3/26 at Syracuse)

143′04.00 — Chevas Gregory, Timpview, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

142′07.00 — Grady Bowles, Juab, Sr. (3/29 at Juab)

141′00.00 — Arizona Priddis, Mountain View, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 225′05.00 by Mountain View’s Nik Arrhenius in 2001.

Javelin

182′03.00 — Treysen Colmenares, Uintah, Jr. (3/30 at Union)

175′02.00 — Whit Slack, Skyridge, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

173′04.00 — Austin Crosby, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

172′02.00 — Jack Grant, Box Elder, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

170′10.00 — Tydon Jones, Bear River, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

170′01.00 — Kyson Glover, Box Elder, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

168′06.00 — Taggart Harris, Beaver, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

168′04.00 — Jack Burke, Skyridge, Sr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

163′02.00 — Joseph Smith, Snow Canyon, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

162′06.50 — Grady Bowles, Juab, Sr. (3/29 at Juab)

162′04.00 — Luke DeGraffenried, Millard, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

161′09.00 — Skyler Forsyth, Layton, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

161′04.00 — Keaton Peery, Copper Hills, Jr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

161′00.00 — Grady Bowles, Juab, Sr. (3/16 at Carbon)

160′09.00 — Gavin DeWitt, Morgan, Sr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

Note: State record is 217′09.50 by Jordan’s Austin Kafentzis in 2014

Pole vault

14′07 — Wyatt Barker, Riverton, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

14′07 — Brendan Croft, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

14′06 — Adam Wightman, Mountain Ridge, Jr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

14′04 — Samuel Price, Syracuse, Sr. (3/26 at Syracuse)

13′03 — Jake Sorenson, Davis, Sr. (3/26 at Syracuse)

13′00 — Isaac Richards, Skyridge, Jr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

13′00 — Jesse Haws, Fremont, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

13′00 — Maximus Freeman, West Jordan, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

12′06 — Carter Roylance, Fremont, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

12′06 — Daniel Oliver, West Jordan, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

12′06 — Nathan Beck, Spanish Fork, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

12′05 — Helman Tarma, Layton, Sr. (3/26 at Syracuse)

12′04 — Joseph Reinhardt, Clearfield, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

12′00 — Nathan Beck, Spanish Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

11′06 — Matthew Wagoner, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

Note: State record is 16′09 by Bingham’s Dallin Thornton in 2022.

Girls top performances

100 meters

11.94 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

12.02 — Andrea Amoah, Bingham, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

12.30 — Susannah Harris, Olympus, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

12.31 — Desirae Riehle, American Fork, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

12.40 — Sabrina Wright, Highland, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

12.42 — Liberty Henstrom, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

12.55 — Kinzlee Riddle, Mountain Ridge, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

12.56 — Susie Harris, Olympus, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

12.59 — Olivia Nielson, Payson, Jr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

12.59 — Gabriele Dabb, Canyon View, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

12.60 — Angelina Appel, Bingham, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

12.61 — Katie Hutchins, Timpview, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

12.62 — Brenly Douglas, Stansbury, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

12.65 — Alice Peterson, Corner Canyon, So. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

12.66 — Zoe Hein, Copper Hills, Jr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

Note: State record is 11.43 by Fremont’s Amare Harlan in 2023.

200 meters

24.30 — Andrea Amoah, Bingham, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

24.61 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

24.61 — Desirae Riehle, American Fork, Jr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

25.10 — Morgan Carter, Park City, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

25.20 — Katie Hutchings, Timpview, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

25.35 — Sabrina Wright, Highland, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

25.41 — Nadia Chiara, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

25.49 — Susie Harris, Olympus, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

25.51 — Liberty Henstrom, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

25.70 — Brooklyn Sturdivant, Timpanogos, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

25.70 — Alta Vuniwai Turagavou, Timpview, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

25.78 — Bria Anderson, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

25.80 — Cambria Hasler, American Fork, Jr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

25.80 — Angelina Apple, Bingham, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

26.00 — Sierra Darling, Park City, So. (3/22 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 23.30 by Fremont’s Amare Harlan in 2023.

400 meters

56.21 — Morgan Carter, Park City, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

56.52 — Bria Anderson, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

56.74 — Desirae Riehle, American Fork, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

57.39 — Sierra Darling, Park City, So. (3/22 at Pine View)

57.40 — Brooklyn Surdivant, Timpanogos, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

57.93 — Alta Vuniwai Turagavou, Timpview, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

58.00 — Kaitlyn Durham, Bingham, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

58.21 — Gabriele Dabb, Canyon View, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

58.35 — Cambria Hasler, American Fork, Jr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

58.41 — Meg Murdock, Highland, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

58.76 — Makiah Turner, Corner Canyon, So. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

58.76 – Vasiti Turagavou, Timpview, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

58.77 — Lexi Toronto, Viewmont, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

58.83 — Alta Vuniwai Turagavou, Timpview, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

58.96 — Mia Taylor, Westlake, So. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

Note: State record is 52.59 by Provo’s Meghan Hunter in 2018.

800 meters

2:09.21 — Lily Alder, Timpview, So. (3/22 at Pine View)

2:10.99 — Jane Hedengren, Timpview, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

2:11.04 — Cadence Kasprick, Grand, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

2:12.76 — Addelynn Meldrum, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

2:13.23 — Boston Bybee, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

2:13.31 — Bria Anderson, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

2:15.03 — Avalon Mecham, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

2:16.65 — Victoria Stratton, American Fork, Sr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

2:16.83 — Haley Whitford, American Fork, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

2:16.85 — Kate Giles, Wasatch, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

2:16.94 — Kaylee Hale, Park City, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

2:17.18 — Ava Trimble, Orem, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

2:17.40 — Brecklyn Bugnet, Fremont, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

2:17.63 — Skye Siddoway, Farmington, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

2:18.26 — Kennidee Glazier, Kanab, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 2:08.45 by Davis’ Shea Martinez in 2013.

1,600 meters

4:47.15 — Lily Alder, Timpview, So. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:53.29 — Addelynn Meldrum, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:53.44 — Jane Hedengren, Timpview, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

4:55.40 — Boston Bybee, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:55.70 — Andelyn Aagard, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:55.97 — Kate Giles, Wasatch, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:56.14 — Julie Moore, Mountain View, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:57.52 — Maya Bybee, Lone Peak, Fr. (3/22 at Pine View)

5:00.53 — Jaylie Jenkins, Union, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

5:00.86 — Victoria Stratton, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

5:02.15 — Avalon Mecham, American Fork, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

5:02.40 — River White, Union, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

5:03.15 — Kenidee Glazier, Kanab, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

5:04.37 — Rozlyn Stowe, Carbon, So. (3/30 at Union)

5:04.58 — Katie Hansen, Woods Cross, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 4:43.14 by Timpview’s Jane Hedengren in 2023.

3,200 meters

10:24.89 — Jane Hedengren, Timpview, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

10:35.38 — Lily Alder, Timpview, So. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

10:42.14 — Avalon Mecham, American Fork, So. (3/22 at Pine View)

10:45.29 — Adelyn Aagard, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

10:48.37 — Jaylie Jenkins, Union, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

10:48.44 — Maya Bybee, Lone Peak, Fr. (3/22 at Pine View)

10:50.21 — River White, Union, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

10:50.69 — Isabel Preston, Riverton, Fr. (3/22 at Pine View)

10:52.30 — Skye Jensen, American Fork, Fr. (3/22 at Pine View)

10:53.34 — Cailey Bracken, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

10:55.35 — Katie Giles, Wasatch, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

10:55.48 — Kenidee Glazier, Kanab, So. (3/22 at Pine View)

10:57.49 — Natalie Boltz, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

10:58.00 — Boston Bybee, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

10:59.37 — Julie Moore, Mountain View, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 10:13.86 by Ogden’s Sarah Feeny in 2014.

100 hurdles

14.71 — Nadia Chiara, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

15.28 — Alexa Basile, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

15.32 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

15.33 — Annie Nuttall, Timpview, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

15.36 — Ebony Dodoo, Delta, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

15.46 — Sariah Gerald, Westlake, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

15.56 — Makayla Grossarth, Timpview, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

15.62 — Tori Conrad, Pine View, Jr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

15.72 — Logan Oyler, Payson, So. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

15.78 — Emily Gwilliam, Spanish Fork, Sr. (3/29 at Juab)

15.82 — Faith Nuetzel, East, Jr. (3/20 at Farmington)

15.83 — Brecke Boyer, Crimson Cliffs, Fr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

15.85 — Ashlee Harris, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

15.90 — Zoe Thomas, Delta, Sr. (3/29 at Juab)

15.95 — Sahara Yates, Farmington, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

15.95 — Whitney Fisher, Olympus, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

Note: State record is 14.03 by Weber’s Eden DeVries in 2023.

300 hurdles

43.73 — Nadia Chiara, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

44.29 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

44.96 — Annie Nuttall, Timpview, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

45.06 — Harmony Lopez, Canyon View, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

45.30 — Abby Egbert, Orem, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

45.34 — Makayla Grossarth, Timpview, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

45.50 — Makiah Turner, Corner Canyon, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

45.51 — Annie Nuttall, Timpview, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

45.65 — Violett Taylor, Rich, Sr. (3/30 at Union)

45.86 — Ebony Dodoo, Delta, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

46.06 — Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

46.53 — Kate Garner, Herriman, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

46.53 — Lilly wittwer, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

46.57 — Kate Glazier, Lehi, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

46.66 — Janaka Seegmiller, Layton, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

Note: State record is 41.54 by Sky View’s Brenna Porter in 2013.

4x100 relay

48.46 — Timpview (3/22 at Pine View)

48.63 — Bingham (3/22 at Pine View)

49.57 — American Fork (3/22 at Pine View)

49.58 — Corner Canyon (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

49.72 — Snow Canyon (3/28 at Desert Hills)

49.90 — Desert Hills (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

50′05 — Woods Cross (3/26 at Syracuse)

50.21 — Canyon View (3/22 at Pine View)

50.23 — Lone Peak (3/25 at Timpanogos)

50.30 — Park City (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

50.30 — Davis (3/26 at Syracuse)

50.39 — Syracuse (3/20 at Farmington)

50.47 — Weber (3/20 at Farmington)

50.56 — Timpanogos (3/25 at Timpanogos)

50.83 — Pine View (3/22 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 40.68 by Corner Canyon in 2021.

4x200 relay

1:42.26 — Corner Canyon (3/25 at Timpanogos)

1:42.50 — Bingham (3/22 at Pine View)

1:43.57 — Timpanogos (3/25 at Timpanogos)

1:43.68 — American Fork (3/15 at Lone Peak)

1:44.02 — Highland (3/25 at Timpanogos)

1:45.26 — Lone Peak (3/15 at Lone Peak)

1:45.55 — Snow Canyon (3/22 at Pine View)

1:45.95 — Desert Hills (3/8 at Snow Canyon)

1:45.97 — Park City (3/22 at Pine View)

1:46.39 — Weber (3/20 at Farmington)

1:47.28 — Pine View (3/8 at Snow Canyon)

1:47.58 — Cedar (3/8 at Snow Canyon)

1:47.77 — Davis (3/20 at Farmington)

1:48.59 — Farmington (3/20 at Farmington)

1:48.60 — Viewmont (3/26 at Syracuse)

Note: State record is 1:41.20 by Bingham 2023.

4x400 relay

3:55.47 — Timpview (3/22 at Pine View)

3:55.61 — Park City (3/22 at Pine View)

3:58.17 — American Fork (3/25 at Timpanogos)

4:01.13 — Pine View (3/28 at Desert Hills)

4:04.92 — Timpanogos (3/22 at Pine View)

4:05.12 — Lone Peak (3/15 at Lone Peak)

4:05.12 — Desert Hills (3/28 at Desert Hills)

4:06.74 — Orem (3/22 at Pine View)

4:07.58 — Canyon View (3/28 at Desert Hills)

4:08.57 — Corner Canyon (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

4:09.53 — Mountain View (3/22 at Pine View)

4:09.68 — Dixie (3/28 at Desert Hills)

4:10.68 — Davis (3/26 at Syracuse)

4:10.90 — Clearfield (3/26 at Syracuse)

4:11.09 — Fremont (3/22 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 3:16.19 by Syracuse in 2017.

4x800 relay

9:24.18 — American Fork (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

9:32.86 — Park City (3/22 at Pine View)

9:39.58 — Davis (3/20 at Farmington)

9:42.33 — Timpview (3/22 at Pine View)

9:46.12 — Orem (3/22 at Pine View)

9:47.28 — Highland (3/25 at Timpanogos)

9:47.54 — Viewmont (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

9:52.07 — Skyline (3/22 at Pine View)

9:52.99 — Herriman (3/15 at Lone Peak)

9:55.42 — Timpanogos (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

9:57.30 — Westlake (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

9:58.18 — Springville (3/25 at Timpanogos)

9:59.24 — Pine View (3/22 at Pine View)

10:02.32 — Pleasant Grove (3/25 at Timpanogos)

10:03.64 — Riverton (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

Note: State record is 7:39.63 by Herriman in 2023.

Sprint Medley

4:22.28 — Carbon (3/16 at Carbon)

4:27.12 — Union (3/16 at Carbon)

4:28.07 — Kanab (3/28 at Desert Hills)

4:30.93 — Grand (3/22 at Pine View)

4:32.60 — Emery (3/30 at Copper Hills)

4:33.61 — Canyon View (3/28 at Desert Hills)

4:34.17 — Richfield (3/22 at Pine View)

4:39.64 — Juan Diego (3/22 at Pine View)

4:41.77 — Panguitch (3/28 at Desert Hills)

4:46.06 — Rich (3/30 at Union)

4:46.99 — Manti (3/22 at Pine View)

4:48.86 — Millard (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

4:49.31 — Milford (3/22 at Pine View)

4:49.43 — Beaver (3/22 at Pine View)

4:51.17 — Manti (3/16 at Carbon)

Note: State record is 3:28.73 by Davis in 2016.

High jump

5′09 — Cami Cvitkovich, Weber, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

5′09 — Presley Gray, American Fork, Sr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

5′08 — Cortnie Barker, Syracuse, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

5′05 — Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

5′04 — Rylee Little, Kanab, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

5′03 — Malea Hansen, Syracuse, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

5′03 — Abby Titus, Morgan, Sr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

5′02 — Tori Conrad, Pine View, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

5′02 — Olivia Bassett, Millard, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

5′01 — Arya Cummings, Bountiful, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

5′01 — Sophie Sparrow, Weber, So. (3/20 at Farmington)

5′01 — Sarah Kellog, Olympus, So. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

5′01 — Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, Jr. (3/16 at Carbon)

5′01 — Bostyn Carlson, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

Note: State record is 6′1.25 by Mountain View’s Julie Waters in 1981.

Long jump

17′11.50 — Hartlyn Richins, North Summit, Jr. (3/29 at Juab)

17′08.00 — Sariah Johnson, Taylorsville, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

17′07.00 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

17′07.75 — Presley Gray, American Fork, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

17′06.50 — Makiah Turner, Corner Canyon, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

17′05.50 — Sabrina Hubbel, Woods Cross, So. (3/26 at Syracuse)

17′05.25 — Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, Jr. (3/16 at Carbon)

17′05.25 — Aubrey Galloway, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

17′03.50 — Morgan Carter, Park City, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

17′03.00 — Bostyn Carlson, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

17′03.00 — Denasja Taylor, East, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

17′03.00 — Gabby Morfin, Cyprus, Jr. (3/27 at Kearns)

17′02.50 — Condie Krutsch, Davis, Sr. (3/26 at Syracuse)

17′02.50 — Cami Cvitkovich, Weber, Sr. (3/27 at Bonneville)

17′02.00 — Macey Rockwood, Alta, So. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

Note: State record is 19′04.75 by Alta’s Amy Menlove in 2001.

Shot put

43′00.00 — Clara Baker, American Fork, Sr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

39′10.25 — Morgan Honsvick, Maple Mountain, Sr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

39′07.50 — Paige Egbert, Mountain Crest, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

38′02.00 — Kennedy Scott, Snow Canyon, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

37′03.50 — Norah Christensen, Timpanogos, Jr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

37′00.25 — Ulukilupetea Wright, Pine View, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

36′10.00 — Burklie Burton, Layton, Jr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

36′05.50 — Carly Trujillo, Mountain Ridge, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

36′03.50 — Atelaite Latu, West, So. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

36′02.00 — Bette Harrison, Orem, Sr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

35′11.00 — Kiara Hansen, Cedar, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

35′11.75 — Bliss Lindsay, Mountain View, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

35′09.00 — Kaliegh Adams, Syracuse, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

35′08.25 — Aysha Salami, Taylorsville, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

35′08.00 — Morgan Honsvick, Maple Mountain, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

Note: State record is 49′06.00 by Davis’ Kelli Burton in 2002.

Discus

131′00.00 — Atelaite Latu, West, So. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

130′03.50 — Burklie Burton, Layton, Jr. (3/20 at Farmington)

122′02.00 — Dru Hill, Olympus, Sr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

121′10.00 — Jordan Davenport, Canyon View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

121′01.00 — Mary Cummings, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

116′09.00 — Jordan Davenport, Canyon View, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

116′06.00 — Kiara Hansen, Cedar, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

118′07.00 — Clara Baker, American Fork, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

110′11.00 — Maddie Wheeler, Syracuse, So. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

110′04.75 — Matilyn Dotson, Hurricane, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

109′03.00 — Morgan Honsvick, Maple Mountain, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

109.00.00 — Dyanna Parra, Cyprus, Sr. (3/27 at Kearns)

108′10.75 — Analeia Tilo, Cedar Valley, Fr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

108′04.00 — Bliss Lindsay, Mountain View, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

107′11.00 — Anneliese Nielson, Box Elder, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 160′10.00 by Clearfield’s Candice Workman in 2000.

Javelin

130′01.00 — Cadee Alder, Manti, Jr. (3/29 at Juab)

121′08.00 — Chloe Glines, Uintah, Jr. (3/16 at Carbon)

120′04.00 — Kate Carter, Hurricane, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

119.05.00 — Kadee Harland, Panguitch, Jr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

118′09.00 — Addison Freeland, Herriman, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

117′10.00 — Cadee Alder, Manti, Jr. (3/16 at Carbon)

117′07.00 — Kimber Reeve, Valley, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

116′10.00 — Cassidy Southam, Maple Mountain, So. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

116′06.00 — Dyanna Parra, Cyprus, Sr. (3/27 at Kearns)

116′02.00 — Brooklyn Olson, Manti, Jr. (3/29 at Juab)

115′08.00 — Ella Fielding, Cedar, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

115′04.00 — Rowen Weaver, Union, Fr. (3/30 at Union)

113′08.00 — Hallie Reeder, Box Elder, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

113′05.00 — Kate Carter, Hurricane, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

113′01.50 — Justi Cook, Union, Jr. (3/30 at Union)

Note: State record is 160′06.00 by Park City’s Chrissy Glasmann in 2014.

Pole vault

11′07 — Gabrielle Fenn, Riverton, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

11′00 — Lucy Jeppson, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

10′09 — Taylor Yee, Maple Mountain, Sr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

10′06 — Elizabeth Ekins, Herriman, So. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

10′06 — Savannah Berbert, Herriman, Fr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

10′06 — Money Ward, Bingham, Sr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

10′03 — Saige Baxter, Farmington, So. (3/20 at Farmington)

10′00 — Rylan Marin, Bingham, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

10′00 — Anna Ames, Hillcrest, Sr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

10′00 — Katerina Aguero, Copper Hills, Sr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

9′06 — Aaleiah Porter-Gyll, Herriman, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

9′06 — Aleah Godfrey, American Fork, Fr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

9′06 — Leisel Ford, Lehi, Sr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

9′03 — Heidi Scivally, Skyridge, Sr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

Note: State record is 13′00 by Copper Hills Brielle Davis in 2022.