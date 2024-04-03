Southern California guard Bronny James, left, high-fives his father, Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, as he warms up before a game against Stanford in Los Angeles, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024.

As Bronny James transfer rumors swirled Tuesday night, LeBron James spoke out in support of his son.

“Bronny’s his own man and he has some tough decisions to make,” the NBA superstar said, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “When he’s ready to make those decisions, he’ll let us all know, but as his family, we’ll support whatever he does.”

Here are four other quotes from LeBron James about Bronny James’ basketball career.

On Bronny James’ commitment to USC, which he announced on May 6

“Congratulations to my son on his next journey and picking a great university in USC,” LeBron James said about his son’s college decision. “I’m proud of him. This is an incredible thing. ... Unless it was one of my great-grandmothers or great-grandfathers or someone way before my time, to my knowledge this is the first one out of the James gang to go to college.”

On Bronny James’ health scare on July 24

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us,” LeBron James wrote on X, the site formerly called Twitter, on July 27.

On attending Bronny James’ debut game for USC on Dec. 10

“It was everything for my family,” LeBron James said, per Fox Sports. “It was just an emotional, draining day, from the time we all woke up to the time the buzzer hit zeros.”

“That moment was everything for us to be there,” he continued. “To see the first person out of our family, out of the James gang, to grace a college campus and a college floor, that was pretty cool.”

On the mostly negative buzz around Bronny James’ play for USC

“Can (y’all) please just let the kid be a kid and enjoy college basketball,” LeBron James wrote on X in late February. “The work and results will ultimately do the talking no matter what he decides to do. If y’all don’t know he doesn’t care what a mock draft says, he just WORKS! Earned Not Given!”

LeBron James deleted the tweet soon after he posted it, according to Sports Illustrated.