Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy (50) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, December 10, 2023 in Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Kyle Van Noy is running it back.

The veteran linebacker and BYU legend is returning to the Baltimore Ravens on a two-year deal worth $9 million plus incentives, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The news was first reported by Van Noy’s friend Pat McAfee on his self-titled ESPN show Thursday afternoon.

Van Noy posted a career-high nine sacks with the Ravens in 2023 despite joining the team as a midseason free agent pickup “off the couch.”

In 14 games with Baltimore, Van Noy emerged as a key piece and leader of the team’s NFL-best defense, helping clinch a No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. The Ravens ultimately fell to eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City in the conference title game.

“He seemingly loved the culture, loved the team and loved everything about being a Raven quickly,” McAfee said of Van Noy, who has made a number of guest appearances on his show.

Now entering his 11th NFL campaign, Van Noy has totaled 42.5 sacks, 500 tackles, nine fumble recoveries and two touchdowns over the course of his career. He won two Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots and has also spent time with the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers. His teams are 96-48 in contests he’s appeared in, with nine victories coming in the postseason.

Staying in Baltimore gives Van Noy the chance to play for the same team in consecutive seasons, which he has not done since 2018-19 with New England.

In four years at BYU, Van Noy racked up 226 tackles (61.5 for loss), 25 sacks, seven interceptions, five forced fumbles and two touchdowns to become arguably the greatest Cougars defender in history.