Scottie Scheffler celebrates his win at the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Augusta, Ga.

Utah’s Tony Finau went in the wrong direction Sunday as the 88th Masters concluded at Augusta National Golf Club.

The former Salt Lake City resident, a West High graduate, shot an 8-over-par 80 and dropped into a tie for 55th place, one of his worst rounds in a major golf tournament in quite some time.

Finau finished his seventh Masters at 13-over 301.

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler, 27, ran away with the tournament, winning his second green jacket in three years. The 2022 champion finished at 11-under to beat Sweden’s Ludvig Åberg by four shots.

The pre-tournament favorite broke from a four-way tie for first midway through his round with birdies on holes 8, 9 and 10 and was never caught.

Finau began the day tied for 28th place, and actually moved a few spots up the leaderboard when he birdied the par-5 2nd hole.

But the rest of the day did not go well, as Finau made bogeys on 6, 7, 9, 13, 14, 15 and 17. He made a double bogey on the par-3 12th, after dumping his tee shot into the pond in front of the green.

Before Sunday, Finau’s worst finish at the Masters was a tie for 38th in 2020.

His worst finish in a major in which he has made the cut came at last year’s PGA Championship, when he tied for 72nd at Oak Hill in Rochester, New York.

Only Vijay Singh, Tiger Woods and Thorbjorn Olesen finished worst than Finau on Sunday of the 60 golfers who made the cut.

The other golfer with Utah ties who played in the 2024 Masters, former BYU standout Mike Weir, missed the cut by one shot and did not play over the weekend.