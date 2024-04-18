Region 1

Syracuse 5, Layton 4

In a closely contested game, Syracuse managed to edge past Layton with a 5-4 victory. The Titans (5-7) took an early lead with three runs in the first inning and added runs in the fifth and seventh innings to secure their win. Broc Hopkins did his part on the mound and at the plate for Syracuse, pitching the win with eight strikeouts and also hitting an RBI. Carson Miles made a significant contribution, bringing in three RBIs. Easton Hamblin also added the final RBI for the Titans. Despite the loss for Layton (9-4), they saw a two-double, two-RBI performance from Fish Manning. Eli Andersen also hit an RBI for the Lancers. The losing pitcher for Layton was Austin Pritchett, who managed three strikeouts.

Farmington 10, Weber 3

Farmington eclipsed Weber 10-3 on its home turf, led by a noticeable performance from Gage Farr. Farmington (2-11) took control of the game in the third inning, scoring six runs against Weber (6-9). Austin Rees claimed the pitching victory with four strikeouts and an RBI, while Gage Farr went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Despite the loss, Tyce Abbott contributed handsomely, going 2 for 4 and recording two RBIs.

Davis 3, Fremont 2

Davis earned a narrow 3-2 victory over Fremont. Davis (11-3) boasted nine different players with a hit, providing a steady offense against Fremont (10-4). Croyden Christensen, who pitched for one and two thirds innings secured the win with three strikeouts, while Wally Grant and Carter Garrett each recorded an RBI.

Region 2

Riverton 12, Herriman 0

Riverton routed Herriman in a 12-0 shutout with 10 different players contributing to the scoring. Riverton (9-6) set the tone early with three runs in the first inning, and continued to dominate over Herriman (1-14) with steady runs over the following innings. Pitching a four-strikeout game, Dylan Zullo claimed the win, also contributing with a double and an RBI. Talyn Bruse hit a home run while Gage Woods, Blake Wilde, Titan Mozingo, Carson Moody, Easton Hicks, Dalyn Ellison, Zach Edwards, Rocky Downs, and Kaden Allred each collected an RBI for a comprehensive team victory.

Corner Canyon 3, Bingham 1

Corner Canyon secured a 3-1 victory over Bingham, bolstered by a strong performance from Jacob Troast who pitched a complete game and struck out nine. The Chargers (11-2) took an early lead in the first inning, added two more runs in the fourth, and then held Bingham (8-7) at bay for the remainder of the match. Despite the loss, Austin Wheeler pitched a strong game for Bingham, striking out six. In terms of hitting, Nathan Horstmann logged a double for Corner Canyon while Dylan Frank and Abraham Atencio chalked up doubles for Bingham.

Mountain Ridge 8, Copper Hills 0

Mountain Ridge defeated Copper Hills 8-0, led by strong performances from Stockton Fowlks and Luke Nelson. The Sentinels (10-5) opened up early with sequential single runs in the first four innings, then extended their advantage with four runs in the sixth. Anderson Decker pitched six shutout innings with ten strikeouts to secure the win. At the plate, Fowlks went 3 for 3 with two home runs and two RBIs, while Nelson went 3 for 4, including a home run, a double, and two RBIs. Despite the loss, MacRae Flockhart and Logan Burgess each recorded a double for Copper Hills (8-7).

Region 3

American Fork 5, Pleasant Grove 2

American Fork outscored Pleasant Grove in a 5-2 victory with pitching and offensive contributions from Dax Watts. The Cavemen (10-5) seized control with five runs in the third inning and managed to bind the Vikings (8-7) to just two runs. Watts took the win with five strikeouts and contributed with two RBIs. For Pleasant Grove, R.J. Wilson distinguished himself at the plate with a double and two RBIs.

Skyridge 11, Westlake 10

Skyridge outlasted Westlake, clinching a tight 11-10 victory, fueled by Crew Savage’s impressive 3 for 4 performance at the plate. Skyridge (7-5) held a strong lead after a six-run first inning and managed to maintain it against the Thunder (2-11), despite their late resurgence. Murphy Dunn claimed the win with six strikeouts, while Kamden Stafford, Crew Savage, Jaxon Salcido, Miles Robinson, Isaac Pickle, and Mckoy Morris all had significant contributions, each scoring at least one RBI. Lincoln Wilde and Joshua Boivin stood out for Westlake, each recording a triple and three RBIs.

Lehi 12, Lone Peak 8

In a game that took extra innings, Lehi overcame Lone Peak 12-8, with Ozzie Williams going 3 for 4 leading the attack. The Pioneers (8-6) took control in the third and fourth innings with six runs, and sealed the game with four runs in the eighth against the Knights (8-7). Carson Colledge was the winning pitcher, while Lehi’s offensive effort was balanced with contributions from Brandon Manookin, Cooper Williams, Ozzie Williams, TJ Peterson, Murph Madsen, and Boston Drakulich all recording RBIs. Lone Peak’s Austin Pay stood out with a home run and four RBIs, and Landon Fry added two RBIs for the Knights.

Region 4

West Jordan 7, Granger 5

West Jordan claimed a 7-5 win over Granger behind strong batting performances from Brock Litchfield, who went 3 for 3, and Ethan Baldwin, who also clinched the victory as a pitcher. The Jaguars (4-11) swung into the lead with two runs in the second inning and capitalized on a profitable sixth inning with four runs to secure the win. Baldwin delivered two strikeouts in his stint on the mound. For West Jordan, Jaxon Rowley, Brock Litchfield, Zac Jones, Jameson Jensen, and Ethan Baldwin all scored additional base hits. For Granger (6-9), Taufa Tonga impressed, going 3 for 3, including a triple and three RBIs.

Cyprus 7, Kearns 1

Cyprus overpowered Kearns 7-1, sparked by Dutch Visser and Brody Densley, both going 2 for 2 from the plate. Cyprus (11-7) took command in the third inning with two runs, extended its lead with runs in the fifth and sixth innings, and were well supported by Gabriel Kendrick, who pitched seven innings with nine strikeouts. Meanwhile, Dutch Visser, Cam’ron Rendon, Ayden Italassano, Cody Densley, and Easton Anderson all added RBIs for Cyprus.

Murray 22, Taylorsville 4

Murray overwhelmed Taylorsville in a massive 22-4 victory, with Easton Floyd and Sam Brousseau both standing out by going 4 for 5. The Spartans (10-3) blasted ahead with two runs in the second inning and then exploded the game with 10 runs in the third inning followed by seven in the fourth. On top of that, the Spartans achieved six extra-base hits, with contributions from Cooper Wilson, Easton Floyd and Diego Carrillo. Easton Floyd was particularly dominant with a double, a triple, and four RBIs. The winning pitcher was Chase Fleming, who clocked four strikeouts.

Region 5

Roy 3, Box Elder 2

Roy eked out a 3-2 victory over Box Elder with Cameron Baty, Tanner Clark, and Bryce Bagby each recording two hits. The Royals (3-11) got off to a good start with two runs in the first inning and added another in the second to secure their lead over the Bees (6-10). Parker Skidmore clinched the win, pitching six and a third innings and clocking in seven strikeouts. On the hitting side, Baty and Bagby recorded RBIs, with Bagby adding a double. For Box Elder, Damon Rodriguez stood out with a double and an RBI, and Landen Golmon also added an RBI.

Woods Cross 20, Bonneville 0

Woods Cross triumphed over Bonneville in a decisive 20-0 win. The Wildcats (8-7) started strong with six runs in the first inning and an incredible twelve runs in the fourth. Alex Razee led at the plate, going 3 for 4, while Beckham Stanger pitched a nearly spotless five innings, only allowing two hits with eleven strikeouts. 15 different players hit RBIs for Woods Cross.

Bountiful 2, Northridge 1

In a tight contest, Bountiful eked out a 2-1 win over Northridge. The Redhawks (7-9) scored their two runs in the fifth inning which were enough to secure their victory over the Knights (10-5). With a strong pitching performance, Jackson Kyhl tossed seven innings, logging an impressive total of twelve strikeouts. For Bountiful, Krew Nelson had a key contribution with a double and recorded both RBIs for his team. Jackson Duryea distinguished himself at the plate, going two for three. Jon Olsen of Northridge managed to hit a double and a triple although it was not enough to overturn the Redhawks’ lead.

Bountiful 10, Northridge 4

Bountiful secured a 10-4 victory over Northridge, powered by steady scoring throughout the game and a strong pitching performance from Ben Neuenswander. The Redhawks (7-9) posted three runs in the second inning and followed up with three runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings, along with one in the sixth. Neuenswander pitched all seven innings, recording two strikeouts. On the offensive front, TJ Dahlke distinguished himself by going 3 for 3 with a home run, contributing two RBIs. Jefferson Duryea and Tavis Danner also shone, contributing three and four RBIs respectively.

Viewmont 9, Clearfield 8

Viewmont snatched a narrow 9-8 victory over Clearfield, thanks to impressive offensive performances from Cal Miller, Elias Culley, and Gage Kortman, who each had multiple hits. The Vikings (10-3) seized a commanding lead with five runs in the first inning. However, the Falcons (5-10) fought back, scoring multiple runs in the final four innings. Despite this, Viewmont clinched the win after adding four crucial runs in the last inning. Jace Barber was the winning pitcher with two strikeouts. For Clearfield, Jake Ross knocked in two runs, while Logan Fenn contributed with a double and two RBIs.

Region 6

Jordan 11, Skyline 1

Jordan secured a solid 11-1 victory over Skyline, thanks to commanding performances from Kai Smith on the mound and Ryder Malmstrom at the plate. The Beetdiggers (9-6) opened their scoring in the second inning with four runs, followed by consistent scoring in the remaining innings. Kai Smith pitched for six innings, only allowing one run and recording four strikeouts. On the offensive front, Ryder Malmstrom shone by going 2 for 4, which included a double, a triple, and two RBIs. Other notable performances came from Boston Williams, who hit a double and contributed two RBIs, and Jake Miller, who hit two RBIs.

Olympus 11, Alta 7

Despite an early lead by Alta, Olympus pulled off a remarkable comeback in the sixth inning to claim a thrilling 11-7 victory. The Hawks (9-6) seemed to have control of the game after collecting five runs in the third inning but the Titans (8-6) dominated later innings, scoring one in the fourth and a spectacular ten runs in the sixth to seize the win. Luke Taylor had a standout performance for Olympus, going 3 for 4, while Andrew Morgan and Chase Mosley both went 2 for 4. Morgan also stood out with two RBIs. The winning pitcher for Olympus was Max Rice, who secured one strikeout.

East 13, West 9

East secured a 13-9 victory over West. The Leopards (4-10) started strong with two runs in the first inning, then piled on five runs in the second and kept their scoring consistent for the rest of the game to seal the win. Logan Lunt was a key player for East, recording a double, a home run, and contributing an impressive five RBIs. Additionally, Dillon Treend and Tucker McCormick hit a double each, contributing four and two RBIs respectively. For West (2-13), a strong effort was put forth by Izaiah Holley and Devyn Archuleta. Holley hit a double, while Archuleta hit a triple, with both players contributing two RBIs. Beckham Christensen was the winning pitcher for East, recording four strikeouts, while the losing pitcher was Taplin Everette, who managed six strikeouts.

Brighton 19, Highland 0

The Brighton Bengals (13-2) dominated the game against Highland Rams (2-12) with a final score of 19-0. Brighton started aggressive with two runs in the first inning, then expanded their lead with nine runs in the second inning, and another eight runs in the fourth. The team produced a stunning 17 hits in total, with three hit games from Riley Brown, and multi-hit performances from Jack Saba, Case Beames, and Cody Smith who each went 2 for 3. Cody Smith had a particularly outstanding game with a double, a home run, and four RBIs. On the pitching front, Josh Mawhinney controlled the game from the mound for the Bengals, recording 5 strikeouts. On the other hand, Fotheringham was the losing pitcher from the Highland side, managing two strikeouts.

Region 8

Mountain View 11, Provo 1

Mountain View (7-13) trounced Provo (15-5) 11-1, as Mason Cook took command on the hill for six innings, surrendering only a single run. Hernando Chaparro led the offensive front, going 3 for 3 with one RBI, while Mason Cook added two more RBIs to the Bruins’ tally.

Uintah 6, Payson 5

Uintah (9-8) edged Payson (8-12) by a slim margin, 6-5, thanks to their late inning comeback. Notable performances came from J Colton, K Massey and D Pope, each recording two hits. Pitcher Angel Rios also made an impact in the last 2.2 innings, allowing just one walk and three hits while striking out three batters.

Region 10

Stansbury 10, Tooele 4

Stansbury (7-7) overcame Tooele (6-13) with a 10-4 victory, thanks to contributions made by E Jones, who went 3 for 3, and N Furgal, who achieved seven strikeouts over four innings of work. Notable plays from L Palmer and C Bryant, each with two RBIs, along with Jones’ four RBIs, helped seal the victory for the Stallions.

Park City 11, Hillcrest 1

Park City Miners (14-7) beat the Hillcrest Huskies (1-18), 11-1, guided by the performance of Justin Michaelis, who went 2 for 4, and a sturdy 5-inning pitch stint from Colton Schmidt. Schmidt not only led the game from the mound, striking out five, but also recorded two RBIs.

Juan Diego 5, Cottonwood 4

Juan Diego (12-10) edged past Cottonwood (9-11), 5-4. Standout players for the Soaring Eagle included Castle Huggard and Lange Livonius with two hits each, while Nicholas Richardson added two crucial RBIs. Juan Diego claimed their win under the leadership of pitcher Andrew Lombana, who recorded four strikeouts.

Juan Diego 17, Cottonwood 6

Juan Diego (12-10) overpowered Cottonwood (9-11) with a 17-6 victory. Castle Huggard paved the way for the Soaring Eagle, going 3 for 5 at the plate, recording three RBIs, and securing the win as the pitcher. Other key contributors for Juan Diego included Kayson Larson, who went 3 for 4, and Hayden Menezen, who went 4 for 4.

Region 11

Bear River 10, Sky View 0

Bear River (14-6) blanked Sky View (2-13), 10-0, as K Summers delivered a dominant performance on the mound, pitching five innings with zero walks. T Marble went 3 for 3, contributing to Bear River’s winning effort, while Talon Marble stood out with one double, two triples, and two RBIs.

Mountain Crest 13, Green Canyon 1

Mountain Crest (13-7) steamrolled Green Canyon (5-13), 13-1, with Kayden Cullimore delivering 5 innings of 3-hit, 2-walk pitching and recording seven strikeouts. J Jones, M Hornsby, Z Foulger, B Bell, and J Hill highlighted the offense, each securing multiple hits. Hornsby and Foulger went further, recording three RBIs each for Mountain Crest.

Ridgeline 15, Logan 1

Ridgeline Riverhawks (14-6) claimed a decisive victory over the Logan Grizzlies (3-12), finishing 15-1. The Riverhawks’ Trey Purser went 2 for 2 with an RBI, while Cael Kidman went 2 for 3. Nate Dahle secured the win for the Riverhawks, striking out three.

2A West

Enterprise 21, Parowan 1

The Enterprise Wolves (17-4) overwhelmed the Parowan Rams (1-13), 21-1, led by B Crouch, T Randall, and T Whitman, all of whom recorded four hits each. B Gardner dominated on the mound, pitching five innings while striking out seven.