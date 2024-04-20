Region 1

Davis 8, Fremont 5

Davis Darts (12-4) clinched a victory over Fremont Silverwolves (11-5) 8-5. Standouts for Davis included Carter Garrett who went 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and a home run, contributing significantly to their win. Additionally, pitcher Kaleb Weaver recorded a solid performance, yielding nine strikeouts over six innings.

Syracuse 11, Layton 5

Syracuse (7-7) secured an 11-5 victory over Layton (9-6). Notably, Austin Burton impressed by going 3 for 4 and recording 3 RBIs, while Jaden Keblis, the winning pitcher, contributed five strikeouts to Syracuse’s win.

Farmington 13, Weber 2

Farmington Phoenix (3-11) soared to a 13-2 victory over Weber Warriors (6-10). Pickle Monk was instrumental in the Phoenix’s win, going 4 for 5, while Easton Wight silenced the Warriors’ bats, tossing five strikeouts as the winning pitcher.

Region 2

Riverton 10, Herriman 1

Riverton (10-6) wrapped up a win against Herriman (1-15) at a score of 10-1. A surge in the fifth inning where Riverton scored seven runs helped secure the victory. Standouts for Riverton included Drake Piersall, who hit a double and recorded 3 RBIs, and winning pitcher Zach Edwards, who tallied two strikeouts.

Copper Hills 5, Mountain Ridge 2

Copper Hills (9-7) came out on top against Mountain Ridge (10-6) with a score of 5-2. Connor Drachman was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts and also pitched a substantial 6 1/3 innings, while Grady Evans stood out by going 2 for 3.

Region 3

Lehi 12, Lone Peak 6

Lehi (9-6) topped Lone Peak (8-8) 12-6, thanks to a big eight-run lead in the first inning. Brandon Manookin, recording a 3 for 5, a double and 5 RBIs, shone for Lehi alongside winning pitcher Caleb Crutchfield, who notched nine strikeouts.

Region 4

West Jordan 6, Granger 5

West Jordan Jaguars (5-11) scored a narrow 6-5 victory over Granger Lancers (6-10). The Jaguars’ Ethan Baldwin played a key role in the win, pitching 5 2/3rd innings with eight strikeouts. Jaxon Rowley also provided noteworthy performance, going 3 for 4 with one RBI and a double.

Cyprus 7, Kearns 4

Cyprus Pirates (12-7) captured a 7-4 victory over Kearns Cougars (1-8). Cody Densley was prominent for the Pirates, making three doubles and recording one RBI, as well as Julian Loera, their winning pitcher who struck out six over 6.1 innings.

Murray 8, Taylorsville 0

In a commanding performance, Murray Spartans (11-3) shut out Taylorsville Warriors (8-9) 8-0. Kason Bleckert starred on the mound with 11 strikeouts over five innings and went 2 for 4 at the plate, while Cooper Wilson and Jacob Reece provided strong offensive support, each recording multiple hits.

Region 5

Box Elder 15, Roy 1

Box Elder Bees (7-10) overpowered Roy Royals (3-13) with a resounding score of 15-1. Key performance came from Landen Golmon who went 2 for 3 with 4 RBIs. The Bees’ winning pitcher, Judd Howells, pitched 4.1 innings and recorded three strikeouts.

Viewmont 10, Clearfield 2

Viewmont Vikings (11-3) defeated Clearfield Falcons (6-11) decisively by a score of 10-2. Cal Miller highlighted the Vikings’ strong offense, going 2 for 4, supported by Elias Culley’s effective pitching that included five strikeouts.

Woods Cross 12, Bonneville 3

In a high-scoring encounter, Woods Cross Wildcats (10-7) defeated Bonneville Lakers (7-9) by 12-3. Max Moffat shone for the Wildcats, going 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while Tyler Story proved effective with the ball, striking out 10 over 4.2 innings.

Region 6

Brighton 13, Highland 3

Brighton defeated Highland decisively 13-3, with star performances by Case Beames, who pitched five innings with nine strikeouts, and Jack Saba, going 2 for 4, including a home run. The Bengals (14-2) opened up the game with a four-run advantage in the second inning over the Rams (2-13). Jack Saba notably recorded five RBI’s for Brighton, with other RBIs by Miles Layton, Cooper Johnson, and Braxton Biesinger. For Highland, McAdams registered an RBI.

Alta 6, Olympus 5

In a riveting comeback, Alta scraped past Olympus 6-5, the Hawks (10-6) rallied with a game-changing five-run sixth inning against the Titans (9-7). Winning pitcher Logan Thayne, also recording an RBI, helped secure this key victory for Alta. Nash Williams and Nolan Lohness also recorded two RBIs each, with Marco Aviles adding another one. For Olympus, RBIs were registered by Luke Taylor, Chase Moseley, and Jaxon Fox.

Jordan 10, Skyline 4

Jordan overpowered Skyline with a final score of 10-4, underpinned by notable performances from Noah Gatti, who went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a home run. The Beetdiggers (10-6) broke open the game with a three-run third inning against the Eagles (4-12). Alongside Gatti’s RBIs, teammate Jake Miller recorded three RBIs and both Kade Carter and Boston Williams added one each. For Skyline, RBIs were registered by George Zervos, Brooks Walker, and Benson Johnson with one each.

Region 7

Springville 5, Orem 4

Springville outpaced Orem 5-4 in a nail-biting faceoff. The Red Devils (11-4) turned the game around with a decisive four-run fifth inning against the Tigers (13-4). Easton Barrett pulled out a win for Springville, dispatching nine strikeouts. The winning pitcher Barrett himself, along with Easton Van Sickle, Kaden Tingey, Braxton Hughes, and Reid Deede each recorded an RBI for Springville, while on Orem’s side, Easton Petitta, Zach Engemann, and Merrick Bostock each registered one RBI.

Salem Hills 8, Timpview 3

Salem Hills surged past Timpview 8-3, guided by Dagen Gammell’s 2 for 3 performance at the plate and four RBIs. The turning point of the match was the third inning when the Skyhawks (12-4) gained momentum with a three-run rally against the Thunderbirds (7-9). Trig Richards claimed the win for Salem Hills, pitching five innings with seven strikeouts. Roper Kay, Chase DeGraffenried, and Kason Averett from Salem Hills each tallied one RBI, while Elliot Myers from Timpview recorded two RBIs.

Maple Mountain 7, Cedar Valley 3

Maple Mountain triumphed over Cedar Valley 7-3, boosted by Cy Chrisman who went 4 for 5 and Bennett Averett, going 2 for 2. Maple Mountain (14-2) solidified their lead with a four-run sixth inning against the Aviators (6-11). Winning pitcher Blake Carter recorded three strikeouts. Max Walker, AJ Thomas, and Logen Bringhurst from Maple Mountain each recorded an RBI, while in opposition, Holden Rich notched two RBIs on a home run for Cedar Valley.

Wasatch 1, Spanish Fork 0

Wasatch managed a bare 1-0 victory over Spanish Fork, major credit going to Bridger Shaw’s laborious seven-inning shutout. The Wasps (4-13) secured their lone run in the third inning, while the Dons (7-8) couldn’t push their way onto the scoreboard. Shaw recorded five strikeouts, ensuring a win for Wasatch. Colton Bassett of Wasatch recorded the game-winning RBI.

Region 8

Payson 5, Uintah 1

Payson bested Uintah 5-1, their win anchored by Kade Edwards who pitched seven innings allowing only three hits. Payson (9-14) scored two runs in the second inning, setting them ahead of the Utes (11-9) early in the match. Edwards, earning the game with his 10 strikeouts, and Kael Van Tassel, who went 2 for 3, both made prominent contributions. For Payson, RBI records were held by Van Tassell and Kade Edwards with two and Ty Marvin with one.

Uintah 9, Payson 3

Uintah triumphed over Payson 9-3, uplifted by Parker Guymon who pitched six innings with five strikeouts and Zane Murray, going 2 for 4 with a double. The Utes (11-9) established dominance early with a three-run lead in the first two innings against the Lions (9-14). Sheason Sheffield, Angel Rios, Zane Murray, Ryan Mansfield, Parker Guymon, and Jaron Colton from Uintah each recorded an RBI, with Rios contributing two and Murray contributing three.

Region 9

Dixie 5, Crimson Cliffs 3

Dixie subdued Crimson Cliffs 5-3, with essential performances from Jake Andreas who pitched six innings with 12 strikeouts and Boston Vest, going 2 for 4. The Flyers (20-2) leaped ahead in the third inning with a four-run surge over the Mustangs (14-7). For Dixie, RBIs were registered by Braxton Yates, Boston Vest, and two by Logan Leavitt. For Crimson Cliffs, Jackson Wittwer and Tyler West recorded RBIs, with West adding two to the team’s total.

Snow Canyon 4, Desert Hills 3

Snow Canyon toppled Desert Hills 4-3, supported by winning pitcher Makaio Swensen, who dispatched four strikeouts. The Warriors (17-3) overtook the Thunder (15-7) by earning a run in both the fourth and fifth innings. Ledger Shipp was a significant contributor to Snow Canyon’s win with two RBIs while Crew Secrist added another one. RBIs for Desert Hills were registered by Andrew Wilson with two and one by Kobe Goodman.

Pine View 6, Hurricane 5

Pine View rallied to beat Hurricane 6-5, paced by winning pitcher Daxton Chase, who netted seven strikeouts. The Panthers (13-9) made an impressive comeback with a four-run burst in the seventh inning to surge past the Tigers (6-11). Andrew Shakespeare was a significant contributor for Pine View, recording three RBIs, while contributions were also made by Kyson Milne, Jack Dewitt, and Porter Campbell. Numbers on the board for Hurricane were put up by Manny Santos, Lincoln Lofthouse, and Luke Hirschi, each adding an RBI, while Bryce McCauley added two.

Region 10

Park City 16, Hillcrest 0

Park City dominated Hillcrest with a 16-0 victory, guided by Griffen Rogers who went 4 for 4 and pitched four shutout innings. The Miners (14-7) bombarded the Huskies (1-18) with a four-run opening inning and locked down their victory with a seven-run rally in the fifth inning. Multiple RBI’s were registered by Jack Saladyga, Rogers, Colton Schmidt, Royal Matthews, and Keller Hill from Park City, with additional contributions from Cameron Nester, Tage McKinley, Ashton Gurney, and Joey Breza.

Region 11

Mountain Crest 12, Green Canyon 3

Mountain Crest overpowered Green Canyon in a 12-3 victory, thanks largely to L Palmer’s impressive 4 for 4 at-bat performance and 8 RBIs. Zack Bradfield also contributed by pitching 5 innings with 5 strikeouts. Despite Green Canyon’s effort, which included doubles hit by Quincy Matthews and Huston Paremski, they couldn’t keep up with Mountain Crest’s offensive power.

Bear River 8, Sky View 1

Bear River secured a convincing 8-1 win over Sky View, largely thanks to the outstanding performance from K Summers, who went 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Bear River put themselves in a commanding position by getting four runs in the third innings against Sky View. H Potter, the winning pitcher, enhanced the team’s performance significantly by pitching six innings and recording eight strikeouts.

Region 12

Emery 10, Richfield 0

Emery secured a 10-0 victory over Richfield, with standout contributions from Turner Stoker, who went 2 for 2. Emery maintained control of the game from the start by landing six runs in the first two innings against Richfield. Wade Stilson, who pitched six innings and allowed just one hit, was the winning pitcher, enhancing the team’s performance with 10 recorded strikeouts.

Manti 16, Delta 4

Manti got the victory over Delta with a score of 16-4. Manti’s standout players were Kayson Bailey and Chase Keisel, who both went 2 for 3, and Bo Stevens, who went 2 for 2. Notably, Reggie Frischknecht added four RBIs to Manti’s tally. Despite Delta’s effort, including Rustin Callister, Marcus Chase, and Caden Meinhardt each achieving a strikeout, they couldn’t overcome Manti’s strong offensive performance.

Juab 4, Carbon 3

Juab secured a narrow win against Carbon with a score of 4-3, largely attributed to Austin Park, who brought in an RBI and had a solid pitching performance. Juab took control in the third inning, getting a two-run lead. The winning pitcher of the game was Connor Cowan, who struck out eight batters.

North Sanpete 8, Canyon View 5

North Sanpete achieved a 8-5 victory over Canyon View. They were led by Andy Allred’s spectacular performance at the plate where he went 3 for 4. North Sanpete had a solid lead in the second innings scoring 4 runs against Canyon View. Bryson Perry pitched for seven innings and was the winning pitcher for the game.

Region 13

Union 11, South Summit 1

Union got an impressive 11-1 victory over South Summit, with a stellar batting performance that included seven extra base hits. Key contributors included Peyton Marx who went 3 for 4, Gannon Labrum, Tyson Marx, and Chase Nielson who each went 2 for 3. Labrum also drove in four runs. Despite a valiant effort by Bracken Lassche from South Summit, who scored a double and an RBI, Union’s superior batting and flawless fielding delivered them the win.

2A East

San Juan 4, Monticello 2

San Juan got the victory over Monticello 4-2, aided by Cooper Palmer’s solid 2 for 4 showing at the plate. San Juan sealed their lead in the third inning, getting three runs that solidified their win. Parker Snyder was the game’s winning pitcher with 11 strikeouts.

North Sevier 7, North Summit 0

North Sevier defeated North Summit 7-0, led by Parker Jensen’s strong pitching over 7 innings, securing 10 strikeouts. James Crowley boosted the offense, going 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. North Sevier laid out their lead early with five runs in the second inning and kept control throughout, while North Summit struggled with two errors.

2A West

Beaver 10, Millard 0

In a strong performance, Beaver defeated Millard 10-0. Rader Blomquist contributed significantly by going 2 for 2 and in the third inning, Beaver scored six runs to establish an insurmountable lead. Meanwhile, Millard only registered two hits and committed four errors, contributing to their loss.

South Sevier 4, Kanab 1

In a decisive victory, South Sevier got the best of Knab, winning 4-1. South Sevier recorded 7 hits with no errors, greatly helped by B Northrup, K Hessey, and P Mitchell all going 2 for 3 at-bat. Key players Ryker Freeman and Kameron Hessey also contributed to the win with a double and a home run respectively.