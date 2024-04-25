Utah State running back Rahsul Faison, left, carries the ball against Nevada Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Logan, Utah.

Since the NCAA transfer portal opened in mid-April, Utah State’s football program has been hit by a bevy of players exiting for the portal.

That continued Thursday, as running back Rahsul Faison announced he is hitting the portal.

Faison’s departure comes just one week after fellow running back Davon Booth went into the transfer portal.

Booth and Faison teamed with Robert Briggs to give Utah State a three-headed rushing attack last season, helping the Aggies average 184.3 rushing yards per game.

Booth led the group with 805 rushing yards and six touchdowns, while Faison added 747 yards and five touchdowns.

With those two gone, that leaves Briggs, who had 420 rushing yards and two touchdowns last season, as the team’s leading returning rusher.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Faison played just one season in Logan after a long, winding college football career that included stops at Snow College (2022), Marshall (2021) and Lackawanna College (2020).

He’ll be a senior in the 2024 season.

Faison’s best game as an Aggie came when he rushed for a career-best 181 yards against Nevada in mid-November. That was the most rushing yards for a Utah State back since 2016.

More than a dozen Utah State players have entered the portal since the transfer window opened April 15, including quarterbacks Cooper Legas and McCae Hillstead (who committed to BYU), defensive end Paul Fitzgerald (who’s headed to Utah) and linebacker Anthony Switzer.