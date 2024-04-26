BYU offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia smiles as he sits on the bench during the second half of an NCAA college football game Cincinnati Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Provo, Utah.

Kingsley Suamataia got the phone call that many previous BYU players who’ve moved on to the NFL only dreamed of getting.

On Friday late in the 2024 NFL draft’s second round, the offensive tackle became the first former Cougar to be drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs during Andy Reid’s tenure as head coach.

As a result, the BYU alum Reid, himself a former Cougar offensive lineman, had the chance to give Suamataia the good news over the phone that Kansas City had traded up one spot to select the Orem High alum with the No. 63 overall pick.

In a video shared by the team on social media, after exchanging a few pleasantries, Reid told Suamataia the Chiefs were “gonna put your name in here in a second.”

An emotional Suamataia shared that he was with family.

“You fired up?” asked Reid.

“Yes sir. I’m ready to work,” answered Suamataia. “I’m ready.”

The video also shows conversations between Suamataia and offensive line coach Andy Heck, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and team CEO Clark Hunt.

Veach had perhaps the best exchange of the entire conversation.

“I wish you were here in the draft room with us,” Veach told Suamataia. “Coach Reid was sweating for like 10 picks because you know the two most important things to him are offensive linemen and BYU graduates.

“I was happy we were able to check both those boxes.”