Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Kedon Slovis (10) throws against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. BYU won 27-14.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as more player signings are announced.

The 2024 NFL draft has wrapped up after three days and seven rounds.

Here’s where every Utah tie is headed, whether via the draft, free agency or on a mini-camp invite (as designated):

Utah

Players drafted

Free agent signees or mini-camp invites

BYU

Players drafted

Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU and Orem High (also Oregon) — Kansas City Chiefs, Round 2, No. 63 overall.

Free agent signees or mini-camp invites

Kedon Slovis, QB, BYU (also USC and Pittsburgh) — Indianapolis Colts, free agent, per BYU.

— Indianapolis Colts, free agent, per BYU. Aidan Robbins, RB, BYU (also UNLV and Louisville) — Cleveland Browns, free agent, per BYU.

— Cleveland Browns, free agent, per BYU. Isaac Rex, TE, BYU — Detroit Lions, free agent, per BYU.

— Detroit Lions, free agent, per BYU. Max Tooley, LB, BYU and Bountiful High — Houston Texans, free agent, per BYU.

— Houston Texans, free agent, per BYU. Ryan Rehkow, P, BYU — Kansas City Chiefs, free agent, per BYU.

Southern Utah

Free agent signees or mini-camp invites

Isaiah Wooden, WR, Southern Utah (also Kent State) — Atlanta Falcons, free agent, per Southern Utah.

Weber State

Free agent signees or mini-camp invites

Winston Reid, LB, Weber State and Copper Hills High — Cleveland Browns, free agent, per Weber State.

Other Utah ties

Players drafted

Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL, Corner Canyon High (played college at Oregon) — Las Vegas Raiders, Round 2, No. 44 overall.

— Las Vegas Raiders, Round 2, No. 44 overall. Tanner McLachlan, TE, previously at Southern Utah (also Arizona) — Cincinnati Bengals, Round 6, No. 194 overall.

Free agent signees or mini-camp invites