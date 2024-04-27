Editor’s note: This story will be updated as more player signings are announced.
The 2024 NFL draft has wrapped up after three days and seven rounds.
Here’s where every Utah tie is headed, whether via the draft, free agency or on a mini-camp invite (as designated):
Utah
Players drafted
- Cole Bishop, S, Utah — Buffalo Bills, Round 2, No. 60 overall.
- Jonah Elliss, Edge, Utah — Denver Broncos, Round 3, No. 76 overall.
- Sione Vaki, S/RB, Utah — Detroit Lions, Round 4, No. 132 overall.
- Sataoa Laumea, G, Utah — Seattle Seahawks, Round 6, No. 179 overall.
- Devaughn Vele, WR, Utah — Denver Broncos, Round 7, No. 235 overall.
Free agent signees or mini-camp invites
- Keaton Bills, G, Utah and Corner Canyon High — Buffalo Bills, free agent, per University of Utah.
- Thomas Yassmin, TE, Utah — Denver Broncos, free agent, per University of Utah.
- Miles Battle, CB, Utah — Kansas City Chiefs, free agent, per University of Utah.
BYU
Players drafted
- Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU and Orem High (also Oregon) — Kansas City Chiefs, Round 2, No. 63 overall.
Free agent signees or mini-camp invites
- Kedon Slovis, QB, BYU (also USC and Pittsburgh) — Indianapolis Colts, free agent, per BYU.
- Aidan Robbins, RB, BYU (also UNLV and Louisville) — Cleveland Browns, free agent, per BYU.
- Isaac Rex, TE, BYU — Detroit Lions, free agent, per BYU.
- Max Tooley, LB, BYU and Bountiful High — Houston Texans, free agent, per BYU.
- Ryan Rehkow, P, BYU — Kansas City Chiefs, free agent, per BYU.
Southern Utah
Free agent signees or mini-camp invites
- Isaiah Wooden, WR, Southern Utah (also Kent State) — Atlanta Falcons, free agent, per Southern Utah.
Weber State
Free agent signees or mini-camp invites
- Winston Reid, LB, Weber State and Copper Hills High — Cleveland Browns, free agent, per Weber State.
Other Utah ties
Players drafted
- Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL, Corner Canyon High (played college at Oregon) — Las Vegas Raiders, Round 2, No. 44 overall.
- Tanner McLachlan, TE, previously at Southern Utah (also Arizona) — Cincinnati Bengals, Round 6, No. 194 overall.
Free agent signees or mini-camp invites
- Dallin Holker, TE, Lehi High and previously at BYU (also Colorado State) — New Orleans Saints, free agent, per Colorado State.
- Clark Barrington, C, previously at BYU (also Baylor) — Las Vegas Raiders, free agent, per Aaron Wilson.
- Gabe Jeudy-Lally, CB, previously at BYU (also Tennessee and Vanderbilt) — Tennessee Titans, free agent, per University of Tennessee.
- Byron Vaughns, OLB, previously at Utah State (also Baylor and Texas) — Dallas Cowboys, free agent, per Aaron Wilson.
- Clayton Isbell, CB, previously at Utah (also Coastal Carolina and Illinois State) — Carolina Panthers, free agent, per Aaron Wilson.