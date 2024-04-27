Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Kedon Slovis (10) throws against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. BYU won 27-14. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

By Brandon Judd

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as more player signings are announced.

The 2024 NFL draft has wrapped up after three days and seven rounds.

Here’s where every Utah tie is headed, whether via the draft, free agency or on a mini-camp invite (as designated):

Utah

Players drafted

Free agent signees or mini-camp invites

BYU

Players drafted

Free agent signees or mini-camp invites

  • Kedon Slovis, QB, BYU (also USC and Pittsburgh) — Indianapolis Colts, free agent, per BYU.
  • Aidan Robbins, RB, BYU (also UNLV and Louisville) — Cleveland Browns, free agent, per BYU.
  • Isaac Rex, TE, BYU — Detroit Lions, free agent, per BYU.
  • Max Tooley, LB, BYU and Bountiful High — Houston Texans, free agent, per BYU.
  • Ryan Rehkow, P, BYU — Kansas City Chiefs, free agent, per BYU.

Southern Utah

Free agent signees or mini-camp invites

  • Isaiah Wooden, WR, Southern Utah (also Kent State) — Atlanta Falcons, free agent, per Southern Utah.

Weber State

Free agent signees or mini-camp invites

  • Winston Reid, LB, Weber State and Copper Hills High — Cleveland Browns, free agent, per Weber State.

Other Utah ties

Players drafted

  • Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL, Corner Canyon High (played college at Oregon) Las Vegas Raiders, Round 2, No. 44 overall.
  • Tanner McLachlan, TE, previously at Southern Utah (also Arizona) — Cincinnati Bengals, Round 6, No. 194 overall.

Free agent signees or mini-camp invites

  • Dallin Holker, TE, Lehi High and previously at BYU (also Colorado State) — New Orleans Saints, free agent, per Colorado State.
  • Clark Barrington, C, previously at BYU (also Baylor) — Las Vegas Raiders, free agent, per Aaron Wilson.
  • Gabe Jeudy-Lally, CB, previously at BYU (also Tennessee and Vanderbilt) — Tennessee Titans, free agent, per University of Tennessee.
  • Byron Vaughns, OLB, previously at Utah State (also Baylor and Texas) — Dallas Cowboys, free agent, per Aaron Wilson.
  • Clayton Isbell, CB, previously at Utah (also Coastal Carolina and Illinois State) — Carolina Panthers, free agent, per Aaron Wilson.