Utah gymnastics’ Who Rocks the House NIL collective may want to temporarily change its name to Who Rucks the House next season.

On Sunday, the team announced that 2022 NCAA vault champion and floor exercise stalwart Jaedyn Rucker will be returning in 2025 for a sixth season.

“The last five years have been nothing short of amazing,” Rucker said in a statement posted to X by the team. “I’m immensely grateful for the support I’ve received from my teammates, coaches, and all of you fans. It’s something I’ll forever hold close to my heart.

“My journey through gymnastics has presented both challenges and triumphs, each teaching me valuable lessons and propelling my growth in unexpected ways. My love for this sport runs deep, and I believe that I still have room to grow, more to learn, and more to give. With great excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to continue, I’m thrilled to announce that I will be returning for my sixth and final year of gymnastics. Here’s to one more year of hard work and heart. I’m back... Again!”

On her personal X account, Rucker quoted Utah gymnastics’ post and wrote, “Room to grow, more to learn and more to give ❤️”

How does Rucker have eligibility remaining for a sixth season? Her freshman season and COVID-19 account for that.

Back in February of 2019 when she was in high school, about three months after she had signed to compete for Utah in college, Rucker tore her ACL. A normal recovery timeline for that injury could have made it possible for the Mesa, Arizona, native to be ready for her freshman season in 2020, but major complications forced her to miss the entire campaign.

That happened to be the same season that was cut short when the pandemic shut sports down, and because of that all collegiate athletes were given an additional year to compete in their sports, thus Rucker had two years beyond the normal four to compete if she wanted to (she used her “COVID year” this year).

What will Rucker’s return mean for a Utah team that finished third in the country at nationals in 2024 for the fourth consecutive year?

Her presence will likely be most felt on vault, where Utah improved as a team in 2024 over recent years, but an event that still proved to be its weakest spot. After that, there will likely be question heading into the season whether or not Rucker will compete on floor, as she was removed from the lineup for the championship meet this year and replaced by Ella Zirbes.

While Rucker is primed to be the only gymnast from this year’s Utah senior class that will be back competing in 2025, Maile O’Keefe will also be returning to the program in the role of student assistant coach.