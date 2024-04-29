Utah Utes outfielder Kai Roberts (24) runs for the ball during a college baseball game between the Utah Utes and the Brigham Young Cougars at Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

Fresh off of a sweep of UCLA, Utah baseball has entered the national rankings.

The Utes checked in at No. 25 in the D1Baseball.com poll, the first time Utah has appeared that ranking since it was founded in 2015.

Utah has a 29-13 record — the most wins in the Pac-12 era for the Utes — with 11 games remaining and are tied for first place in the Pac-12 Conference with Arizona.

En route to a 14-7 conference record, the Utes have won series against Washington State, Cal, Stanford, Arizona State, Washington and UCLA, with their only Pac-12 series loss coming at the hands of No. 6-ranked Oregon State.

Core Jackson (.367 batting average, 35 RBI, four home runs) and Kai Roberts (.364 batting average, 48 RBI, six home runs) lead Utah’s offense, while Bryson Van Sickle (2.62 ERA), Randon Hostert (3.30 ERA) and Micah Ashman (10 saves) have been dealing on the mound for the Utes.

Next up for the Utes is a three-game series at Oregon from May 3-5.