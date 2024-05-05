A helmet is pictured on the grass after BYU football practice at Brigham Young University in Provo on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

The BYU Cougars football program has received a commitment from a player who could make an immediate impact this fall.

On Sunday afternoon, Southern Utah transfer offensive lineman Austin Leausa announced his pledge to the Cougars on social media.

Listed by SUU at 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, Leausa wasn’t in the transfer portal too long, as he entered on the last day of April. Since then, though, he announced that he had received offers to play at Big 12 Conference schools Baylor and Houston, along with other Group of Five and FCS schools.

A graduate of Utah’s West Jordan High back in 2017, Leausa has had a unique football adventure since then. He didn’t start playing at SUU until 2021, and then he transferred to Utah State for the 2022 season.

Leausa didn’t appear in any games that season, however, and transferred back to SUU for the 2023 campaign. Last season, he found his footing again and appeared in all 11 games for SUU.

Leausa joins an offensive line group at BYU that has some question marks with less than four months to go before its Aug. 31 season opener at home against Southern Illinois, which is perhaps good news for Leausa.

In particular, there is not much experience at right guard, and thus it stands to reason Leausa could slot in there quickly.