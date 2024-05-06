Chris Burgess is back.

Two years after leaving for his alma mater Utah, the onetime BYU men’s basketball assistant has returned to Provo to join Kevin Young’s new-look Cougars staff.

Burgess appeared on BYUtv’s “BYU Sports Nation” Monday to discuss his return to the Marriott Center.

“My three years here with Coach Pope and his staff were some my fondest memories and just an amazing time,” Burgess told hosts Jarom Jordan and Spencer Linton. “What BYU’s mission stands for is something that resonates in my life and is something I want to be a part of. ... I kind of get goosebumps just thinking about being here again.”

Burgess shared that preexisting relationships with players on BYU’s roster definitely played a major factor in his decision to return, and also that the prospect of working alongside a coach such as Young was something too good to turn down.

He reflected on first meeting the former Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns assistant at a coaching clinic for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 2019 and being impressed by Young’s offensive philosophies.

“We just hit it off, we really connected,” Burgess said of Young. “I loved his vision. I love the NBA, right, so I loved the way he was talking about the structure of his staff, and even though it’s not NBA guys, it’s an NBA structure.”

Burgess continued, “I think he knows that I understand this place. Coming to college basketball is one thing, but coming to BYU is unique. You have to understand that, and I know that he does.”

As for the actual basketball itself, Burgess detailed a bit of Young’s intended style and strategy for the coming year, which will include much of the same 3-point shooting focus that made the Cougars a surprise force in the Big 12 this past season.

“We want to play fast, we want to play five-out, and we want to space the court,” Burgess said. “Sitting with Coach Young as we’re preparing for recruiting and watching some film of how (recruits) fit in our style of play, it gets me really excited.”