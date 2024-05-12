Utah Jazz CEO, Danny Ainge, looks on before the start of their NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The Utah Jazz had bad luck in the NBA Draft Lottery conducted Sunday afternoon, although it could have been worse.

The Jazz entered the lottery most likely to get the eighth overall pick in the draft to be held in late June, but they dropped two spots and received the 10th pick, something that only had a 6.75% chance of happening.

The Jazz had a 6.74% chance of getting the third pick and a 6% chance of getting the top pick.

Had the Jazz fallen to Nos. 11 or 12 (that was as far as they could have fallen in the 14-team lottery), they would have had to give the pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of the trade that sent Derrick Favors to the Thunder in 2021.

Former Jazz head coach Quin Snyder and the Atlanta Hawks moved all the way up from the 10th-best odds at the top pick to get it. The Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs round out the top four, which are the picks the lottery determines.

This year’s draft is widely seen as a weak one, with no surefire top pick or real superstar talent in the top few picks.