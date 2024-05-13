Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jacob Conover (17) warms up as BYU and USF prepare to play a college football game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

Former BYU Cougars quarterback Jacob Conover is returning to the state of Utah to continue his college football playing career.

On Monday night, Conover announced on social media that he has committed to play for the Utah State Aggies.

On the final day of April, Conover announced he had received an offer to play for the Aggies, so Monday’s announcement isn’t altogether that surprising.

That said, Utah State’s quarterback room is once again crowded even after losing McCae Hillstead to BYU and Cooper Legas to Tulsa, with starter and Iowa transfer Spencer Petras, former Utah signal caller Bryson Barnes and Boise State transfer CJ Tiller now joined by Conover.

A very highly touted prospect in the Class of 2019 out of Chandler High in Arizona, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Conover hasn’t lived up to the expectations many had for him when he was in high school.

After serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Conover played two seasons at BYU but completed just five of 11 passes for 45 yards.

He returned home to play for a rebuilding Arizona State team last season but completed just 11 of 38 passes for 130 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions.

Conover still has two years of eligibility remaining.