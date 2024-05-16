The 6A girls golf regular season came to a close this week with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to the 6A state tournament at Soldier Hollow Golf Course next Monday and Tuesday.
Fremont (Region 1), Corner Canyon (Region 2) and Lone Peak (Region 3) all won their respective region titles.
Lone Peak will look to defend its 6A state title next week, after winning by 57 strokes a year ago.
The three individual region champs were Weber’s Remi Rawlings, Corner Canyon’s Alyssa Meadows and Lone Peak’s Aadyn Long.
Long finished with the top scoring average in 6A at 70.17. She’ll be looking to defend her 6A medalist title from a year ago.
Region 1
Final team standings
Stroke average — school
- 325.7 — Fremont
- 331.7 — Weber
- 379.4 — Syracuse
- 383.1 — Layton
- 383 — Farmington
- 393.1 — Davis
Final individual standings
Stroke average — school
- 73.85 — Remi Rawlings, Weber
- 73.71 — Madelyn Hadley, Fremont
- 78.57 — Susan Tiffner, Fremont
- 85.42 — Madison Gibson, Fremont
- 83.85 — Elli Irick, Weber
- 84.28 — Samantha Messerly, Weber
- 93.28 — Claire Norton, Farmington
- 90.71 — Kate Dewsnep, Farmington
- 90.16 — Kylee Cosper, Syracuse
- 90.28 — Chentra Hickey, Fremont
Region 2
Final team standings
- 337.67 — Corner Canyon
- 339.56 — Bingham
- 362.11 — Riverton
- 369.11 — Herriman
- 375.22 — Mountain Ridge
- 388.89 — Copper Hills
Final individual standings
Stroke average —school
- 75.22 — Alyssa Meadows, Corner Canyon
- 75.56 — Natalie McLane, Herriman
- 78 — Hunter Gledhill, Riverton
- 84.22 — Ashlyn Cline, Corner Canyon
- 84.78 — Chloe Suazo, Bingham
- 85.22 — Hallie Sant, Herriman
- 86.11 — Stratton Durrant, Bingham
- 86.67 — Morgan Ives, Bingham
- 88.11 — Tara Clark, Mountain Ridge
- 88.56 — Kailee Walker, Copper Hills
Most recent tournament (May 14)
At Oquirrh Hills Golf Course
- 71 — Natalie McLane, Herriman
- 76 — Alyssa Meadows, Corner Canyon
- 79 — Hunter Gledhill, Riverton
- 81 — Ashlyn Cline, Corner Canyon
- 83 — Georgie Paterakis, Bingham
- 86 — Chloe Suazo, Bingham
- 88 — Allie Wahlquist, Corner Canyon
- 89 — Bella Simon, Mountain Ridge
- 90 — Hallie Sant, Herriman
- 90 — Stratton Durrant, Bingham
- 91 — Tara Clark, Mountain Ridge
- 91 — Telea Bloomfield, Bingham
- 91 — Rylee Reinbold, Corner Canyon
- 91 — Savannah Linford, Riverton
Region 3
Final team standings
Stroke average — school
- 295 — Lone Peak
- 351 — American Fork
- 368 — Skyridge
- 400 — Westlake
- 403 — Pleasant Grove
- 414 — Lehi
Final individual standings
Stroke average — school
- 70.17 — Aadyn Long, Lone Peak
- 72.67 — Saydie Wagner, Lone Peak
- 74 — Lily Shin, American Fork
- 75.33 — Adley Nelson, Lone Peak
- 77.83 — Makaila Lieu, Lone Peak
- 79.67 — Jenna Stucki, Lone Peak
- 83.33 — Tacee Hess, Lehi
- 84.5 — Emma Pratt, Lone Peak
- 85.67 — Addie Branham, Skyridge
- 87.67 — Kya Coon, Westlake
Individual scores at most recent tournament
At Soldier Hollow Gold Golf Course
- 67 — Aadyn Long, Lone Peak
- 74 — Lily Shin, American Fork
- 75 — Saydie Wagner, Lone Peak
- 75 — Tacee Hess, Lehi
- 78 — Adley Nelson, Lone Peak
- 78 — Mikaila Lieu, Lone Peak
- 80 — Kya Coon, Westlake
- 81 — Jenna Stucki, Lone Peak
- 85 — Addie Branham, Skyridge
- 89 — Emma Pratt, Lone Peak