The 6A girls golf regular season came to a close this week with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to the 6A state tournament at Soldier Hollow Golf Course next Monday and Tuesday.

Fremont (Region 1), Corner Canyon (Region 2) and Lone Peak (Region 3) all won their respective region titles.

Lone Peak will look to defend its 6A state title next week, after winning by 57 strokes a year ago.

The three individual region champs were Weber’s Remi Rawlings, Corner Canyon’s Alyssa Meadows and Lone Peak’s Aadyn Long.

Long finished with the top scoring average in 6A at 70.17. She’ll be looking to defend her 6A medalist title from a year ago.

1 of 3 Region 1 medalist — Remi Rawlings, Weber | Provided by Weber 2 of 3 Region 2 medalist — Alyssa Meadows, Corner Canyon | Provided by Corner Canyon 3 of 3 Region 3 medalist — Aadyn Long, Lone Peak | Provided by Lone Peak

Region 1

Final team standings

Stroke average — school

325.7 — Fremont

331.7 — Weber

379.4 — Syracuse

383.1 — Layton

383 — Farmington

393.1 — Davis

Final individual standings

Stroke average — school

73.85 — Remi Rawlings, Weber

73.71 — Madelyn Hadley, Fremont

78.57 — Susan Tiffner, Fremont

85.42 — Madison Gibson, Fremont

83.85 — Elli Irick, Weber

84.28 — Samantha Messerly, Weber

93.28 — Claire Norton, Farmington

90.71 — Kate Dewsnep, Farmington

90.16 — Kylee Cosper, Syracuse

90.28 — Chentra Hickey, Fremont

Region 2

Final team standings

337.67 — Corner Canyon

339.56 — Bingham

362.11 — Riverton

369.11 — Herriman

375.22 — Mountain Ridge

388.89 — Copper Hills

Final individual standings

Stroke average —school

75.22 — Alyssa Meadows, Corner Canyon

75.56 — Natalie McLane, Herriman

78 — Hunter Gledhill, Riverton

84.22 — Ashlyn Cline, Corner Canyon

84.78 — Chloe Suazo, Bingham

85.22 — Hallie Sant, Herriman

86.11 — Stratton Durrant, Bingham

86.67 — Morgan Ives, Bingham

88.11 — Tara Clark, Mountain Ridge

88.56 — Kailee Walker, Copper Hills

Most recent tournament (May 14)

At Oquirrh Hills Golf Course

71 — Natalie McLane, Herriman

76 — Alyssa Meadows, Corner Canyon

79 — Hunter Gledhill, Riverton

81 — Ashlyn Cline, Corner Canyon

83 — Georgie Paterakis, Bingham

86 — Chloe Suazo, Bingham

88 — Allie Wahlquist, Corner Canyon

89 — Bella Simon, Mountain Ridge

90 — Hallie Sant, Herriman

90 — Stratton Durrant, Bingham

91 — Tara Clark, Mountain Ridge

91 — Telea Bloomfield, Bingham

91 — Rylee Reinbold, Corner Canyon

91 — Savannah Linford, Riverton

Region 3

Final team standings

Stroke average — school

295 — Lone Peak

351 — American Fork

368 — Skyridge

400 — Westlake

403 — Pleasant Grove

414 — Lehi

Final individual standings

Stroke average — school

70.17 — Aadyn Long, Lone Peak

72.67 — Saydie Wagner, Lone Peak

74 — Lily Shin, American Fork

75.33 — Adley Nelson, Lone Peak

77.83 — Makaila Lieu, Lone Peak

79.67 — Jenna Stucki, Lone Peak

83.33 — Tacee Hess, Lehi

84.5 — Emma Pratt, Lone Peak

85.67 — Addie Branham, Skyridge

87.67 — Kya Coon, Westlake

Individual scores at most recent tournament

At Soldier Hollow Gold Golf Course